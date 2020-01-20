Columbus St. S., 211-David M. and Mary E. Walker to Riane Ulrich and Aaron Sepulveda, $860,000.

Donelson St. N., 107-Fionn Fitzgerald and Susan McKenna to Aaron Kevin and Tracy Lynn Kennepp Parkin, $1.11 million.

Duke St., 4600, No. 919-Hamid S. Habib to Mohammad Nabil Mian, $275,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 103-Jamie Lynn Kelley to Theodore A. McGary, $326,000.

Fairfax St. S., 702-Joshua Matthew and Cheryl Lynn Harris to William J. Riggs and Ashley B. Mancosh, $799,000.

Farm Rd., 2710-Craig D. Fisher and Carrie F. Apfel to Emily and Blake Goebel, $1.35 million.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1610-Mohmood Bahraini to Darla Culberson, $275,000.

Helmuth Lane, 337-David Taft and Valerie Wynn Morris to Abel Allen and Emma Louise Seiple, $650,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 116-Zachary R. Stem to Dennis Tan Tanaka, $149,900.

Hudson St. S., 115-Orlando B. Quilla to Delsida N. Cabrera, $409,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 503-Gloria Canter to Ruyan Guo, $675,000.

Kilburn St., 5075-Arthur and Kimberly Lynne Keating to Thomas J. and Karen A. Earley, $575,000.

Lee St. S., 208-Charles W. Greenleaf Jr. to Kristen J. Moore, $749,900.

Main Line Blvd., 2107, No. 368-Michael Lamar and Angela Rosemarie Byrd to Kathy A. and Guy A. Molina, $734,900.

Martha Custis Dr., 3104-Jeremy Rucker Warner to Anne M. Castrovinci, $383,999.

Martha Custis Dr., 3528-Madeline Gorman and William F. Holbrook to Susan Elizabeth Fink, $263,000.

Martin Lane, 199-Belitza Hernandez to Laetitia L. Goodman, $545,000.

Pelham St. N., 1028-Daniel J. Grimes and Ashley L. Pierno to Latoya C. Asia, $605,000.

Portner Rd., 1503-MHI-Slaters Lane II Corp. to Malgorzata Lawrynowicz and Mark Materna, $785,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 9-Jonathan W. Bishop to Joshua Jordan, $295,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5933, No. 303-Rebuilding Together D.C. Alexandria to Hossain Ahamed and Shamina Akthar, $193,177.

Richards Lane, 504-Theresa Carroll Buchanan and James William Carroll Jr. to Amanda Austin and Hunter Hairston Moorhead, $1.7 million.

Roberts Lane, 124, No. 100-Matthew Arbuckle to Karen Alcalde, $352,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 607-Jessica House to Grace M. and Liam O’Grady, $1.2 million.

Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 1023-Eveline R. Gebremichael to Brikti Abraha, $215,000.

Sunset Dr., 3-Edgardo Maravi to James J. and Melinda Parrish Snare, $1.01 million.

Uline Ave., 4057-Estate of Walter C. Allen and Patsy M. Sheneman to Juan A. and Edwin Hernandez, $499,000.

Venable Ave., 4506-Viola R. Taylor and Cindi Taylor-Barbour to Taryn McNeil, $275,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 1178-Brandon J. Foy to Mathieu Bee, $225,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1107-Ren Huoing and Wang Yan to Thomas H. Adams, $320,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 712-Reita M. Shaw to Michelle M. Depuydt, $335,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2501, No. 2-Emelia Beltran to Nicholas and Karina Srebrow, $315,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 224-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Stephanie M. Varner, $415,000.

Cleveland St. N., 723-Eylem and Ozge Senyuz to Teresa and Thomas Burton, $1.4 million.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 701-Javier and Vickie Y. Menendez to Leslie Sulenta, $490,000.

Edison St. N., 304-Marc D. McCauley and Brooke C. Honore to Christopher Russell and Erin Nelson, $772,600.

Fairfax Dr., 6992-Golden Tree Enterprises Inc. to Natalia C. and Brandon S. Bailey, $545,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4119, No. 401-Matthew T. Dowd to Thomas Andrew Deshazo, $441,053.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 434-Shepard Alan Buckman to Nag Raj Birudavol, $545,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 2311-Leah F. Campos to Elizabeth Weir, $967,500.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 221-Christopher N. Kinard to Matthew Karny, $445,000.

Illinois St. S., 310-Madelyn E. Campbell to Bethlehem Gellana, $500,000.

Lee Hwy., 4343, No. 705-Giselle Marie Dudero Dupuis to Joan and Davis Fitzgerald, $260,000.

Monroe St. N., 1902-Peter G. and Samantha F. Martin to Joseph D. Mansour and Samantha H. Dorsey, $980,000.

Pollard St. N., 2011-Michael Salamas and Ana Maxim to Kevin Wesley Lander and Katharine Lyons Modisett, $1.11 million.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1804-Ricky G. Pigeon to Barbara E. Bredehoft, $610,000.

Randolph St. N., 4022-Anthony Robert England to Joseph A. and Min Jing Bookbinder, $1.07 million.

Stafford St. N., 1053, No. 18B-Amit and Sarah Ann Loss Mathur to Cristina Martinez Cuellar and Christian H. Salas Pauliac, $791,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1429-Mary Eileen O’Connell and estate of John F. O’Connell to Constance J. and Brett W. Astmann, $120,000.

Thomas St. N., 420-Stephen and Claire Davis Propsting to Sean Alden Keck and Whitney Austin Gray, $1.02 million.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 607-Wei Cyrus Hung to Gathoni F. Mungai, $585,000.

Wakefield St. N., 2779-Joann F. Dale to John Travis Gilmer and Meredith O’Leary, $1.75 million.

Third St. S., 5907-Phuong Osborne and Lina Tang to Jeffrey Michael and Lindsey Beth Nathan, $660,000.

Fifth St. S., 3720-Abdul De Guia Abiad and Heidi L. Sampang to Aaron Scott and Michelle Noth McCready, $940,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 5420-NCD Group Corp. to Harris J. and Jasmine S. Phillips, $1.37 million.

10th St. S., 5000-Eduardo L. and Sylvia L. Gabutin to Joaquin A. Villatoro, $440,000.

11th St. N., 5701, No. 7-NVR Inc. to William and Ashley Gates, $939,945.

14th St. S., 4933-Linda Mock and Cristy Lester to Shahidul Islam and Monoara Begum, $500,000.

17th St. N., 4743-Laura L. Roger to Oliver and Erin Mains, $875,000.

22nd St. N., 3607-Mark A. Bradley and Liza I. Mundy to Tessie Abraham and Tucker Avington Brown, $1.25 million.

22nd St. N., 6224-Jane Adams and Scott Galupo to Corbin and Deborah Davis, $1.16 million.

25th Rd. N., 6018-Wayne Jerome and Mary Eileen Ness to Dana L. and Andrew W. Aunon, $706,000.

30th St. N., 3849-Hoon Soh and Syng Hee Hahn to Brian D. Cramer and Parina Patel, $1.36 million.

41st St. N., 4500-Eugenia H. Redfield and Mary Helen Haggerty to Carl A. Modecki Jr., $850,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 807-Vijay Kapoor to Paul M. Jacobs, $290,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1906-Kathy J. McKay to Vera Adams, $799,000.

19th St. S., 934-Aaron M. Seekford to Phillip Kyd-Hung Mak and Inessa Shuleshko, $1.36 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 205-Sara Lynn and Michael Mir Heydari to Chad Eugene and Tracy Campfield, $830,000.

12th St. N., 1400, No. S-203-Mohammad H. Rashid to Yan Li, $349,900.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 402-Julie Evans to Amy Kathleen Flatten, $600,000.

Stafford St. S., 3393-Jared R. Weisman and Anita Leechor to Matthew J. and Fatmire Webb, $622,000.

28th Rd. S., 4607A, No. A-Gustavo Alvarez Jr. to Leon Pham and Yasmine Meyer, $470,000.

33rd St. S., 4108, No. A1-Catherine Harl to Melanie Dyani Hendry, $484,444.