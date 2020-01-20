Columbus St. S., 211-David M. and Mary E. Walker to Riane Ulrich and Aaron Sepulveda, $860,000.
Donelson St. N., 107-Fionn Fitzgerald and Susan McKenna to Aaron Kevin and Tracy Lynn Kennepp Parkin, $1.11 million.
Duke St., 4600, No. 919-Hamid S. Habib to Mohammad Nabil Mian, $275,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 103-Jamie Lynn Kelley to Theodore A. McGary, $326,000.
Fairfax St. S., 702-Joshua Matthew and Cheryl Lynn Harris to William J. Riggs and Ashley B. Mancosh, $799,000.
Farm Rd., 2710-Craig D. Fisher and Carrie F. Apfel to Emily and Blake Goebel, $1.35 million.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1610-Mohmood Bahraini to Darla Culberson, $275,000.
Helmuth Lane, 337-David Taft and Valerie Wynn Morris to Abel Allen and Emma Louise Seiple, $650,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 116-Zachary R. Stem to Dennis Tan Tanaka, $149,900.
Hudson St. S., 115-Orlando B. Quilla to Delsida N. Cabrera, $409,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 503-Gloria Canter to Ruyan Guo, $675,000.
Kilburn St., 5075-Arthur and Kimberly Lynne Keating to Thomas J. and Karen A. Earley, $575,000.
Lee St. S., 208-Charles W. Greenleaf Jr. to Kristen J. Moore, $749,900.
Main Line Blvd., 2107, No. 368-Michael Lamar and Angela Rosemarie Byrd to Kathy A. and Guy A. Molina, $734,900.
Martha Custis Dr., 3104-Jeremy Rucker Warner to Anne M. Castrovinci, $383,999.
Martha Custis Dr., 3528-Madeline Gorman and William F. Holbrook to Susan Elizabeth Fink, $263,000.
Martin Lane, 199-Belitza Hernandez to Laetitia L. Goodman, $545,000.
Pelham St. N., 1028-Daniel J. Grimes and Ashley L. Pierno to Latoya C. Asia, $605,000.
Portner Rd., 1503-MHI-Slaters Lane II Corp. to Malgorzata Lawrynowicz and Mark Materna, $785,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1100, No. 9-Jonathan W. Bishop to Joshua Jordan, $295,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5933, No. 303-Rebuilding Together D.C. Alexandria to Hossain Ahamed and Shamina Akthar, $193,177.
Richards Lane, 504-Theresa Carroll Buchanan and James William Carroll Jr. to Amanda Austin and Hunter Hairston Moorhead, $1.7 million.
Roberts Lane, 124, No. 100-Matthew Arbuckle to Karen Alcalde, $352,000.
Saint Asaph St. S., 607-Jessica House to Grace M. and Liam O’Grady, $1.2 million.
Stevenson Ave., 6300, No. 1023-Eveline R. Gebremichael to Brikti Abraha, $215,000.
Sunset Dr., 3-Edgardo Maravi to James J. and Melinda Parrish Snare, $1.01 million.
Uline Ave., 4057-Estate of Walter C. Allen and Patsy M. Sheneman to Juan A. and Edwin Hernandez, $499,000.
Venable Ave., 4506-Viola R. Taylor and Cindi Taylor-Barbour to Taryn McNeil, $275,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 1178-Brandon J. Foy to Mathieu Bee, $225,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1107-Ren Huoing and Wang Yan to Thomas H. Adams, $320,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 712-Reita M. Shaw to Michelle M. Depuydt, $335,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Arlington Blvd., 2501, No. 2-Emelia Beltran to Nicholas and Karina Srebrow, $315,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 224-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Stephanie M. Varner, $415,000.
Cleveland St. N., 723-Eylem and Ozge Senyuz to Teresa and Thomas Burton, $1.4 million.
Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 701-Javier and Vickie Y. Menendez to Leslie Sulenta, $490,000.
Edison St. N., 304-Marc D. McCauley and Brooke C. Honore to Christopher Russell and Erin Nelson, $772,600.
Fairfax Dr., 6992-Golden Tree Enterprises Inc. to Natalia C. and Brandon S. Bailey, $545,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4119, No. 401-Matthew T. Dowd to Thomas Andrew Deshazo, $441,053.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 434-Shepard Alan Buckman to Nag Raj Birudavol, $545,000.
Glebe Rd. N., 2311-Leah F. Campos to Elizabeth Weir, $967,500.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 221-Christopher N. Kinard to Matthew Karny, $445,000.
Illinois St. S., 310-Madelyn E. Campbell to Bethlehem Gellana, $500,000.
Lee Hwy., 4343, No. 705-Giselle Marie Dudero Dupuis to Joan and Davis Fitzgerald, $260,000.
Monroe St. N., 1902-Peter G. and Samantha F. Martin to Joseph D. Mansour and Samantha H. Dorsey, $980,000.
Pollard St. N., 2011-Michael Salamas and Ana Maxim to Kevin Wesley Lander and Katharine Lyons Modisett, $1.11 million.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1804-Ricky G. Pigeon to Barbara E. Bredehoft, $610,000.
Randolph St. N., 4022-Anthony Robert England to Joseph A. and Min Jing Bookbinder, $1.07 million.
Stafford St. N., 1053, No. 18B-Amit and Sarah Ann Loss Mathur to Cristina Martinez Cuellar and Christian H. Salas Pauliac, $791,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1429-Mary Eileen O’Connell and estate of John F. O’Connell to Constance J. and Brett W. Astmann, $120,000.
Thomas St. N., 420-Stephen and Claire Davis Propsting to Sean Alden Keck and Whitney Austin Gray, $1.02 million.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 607-Wei Cyrus Hung to Gathoni F. Mungai, $585,000.
Wakefield St. N., 2779-Joann F. Dale to John Travis Gilmer and Meredith O’Leary, $1.75 million.
Third St. S., 5907-Phuong Osborne and Lina Tang to Jeffrey Michael and Lindsey Beth Nathan, $660,000.
Fifth St. S., 3720-Abdul De Guia Abiad and Heidi L. Sampang to Aaron Scott and Michelle Noth McCready, $940,000.
Ninth Rd. N., 5420-NCD Group Corp. to Harris J. and Jasmine S. Phillips, $1.37 million.
10th St. S., 5000-Eduardo L. and Sylvia L. Gabutin to Joaquin A. Villatoro, $440,000.
11th St. N., 5701, No. 7-NVR Inc. to William and Ashley Gates, $939,945.
14th St. S., 4933-Linda Mock and Cristy Lester to Shahidul Islam and Monoara Begum, $500,000.
17th St. N., 4743-Laura L. Roger to Oliver and Erin Mains, $875,000.
22nd St. N., 3607-Mark A. Bradley and Liza I. Mundy to Tessie Abraham and Tucker Avington Brown, $1.25 million.
22nd St. N., 6224-Jane Adams and Scott Galupo to Corbin and Deborah Davis, $1.16 million.
25th Rd. N., 6018-Wayne Jerome and Mary Eileen Ness to Dana L. and Andrew W. Aunon, $706,000.
30th St. N., 3849-Hoon Soh and Syng Hee Hahn to Brian D. Cramer and Parina Patel, $1.36 million.
41st St. N., 4500-Eugenia H. Redfield and Mary Helen Haggerty to Carl A. Modecki Jr., $850,000.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 807-Vijay Kapoor to Paul M. Jacobs, $290,000.
Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1906-Kathy J. McKay to Vera Adams, $799,000.
19th St. S., 934-Aaron M. Seekford to Phillip Kyd-Hung Mak and Inessa Shuleshko, $1.36 million.
ROSSLYN AREA
Nash St. N., 1881, No. 205-Sara Lynn and Michael Mir Heydari to Chad Eugene and Tracy Campfield, $830,000.
12th St. N., 1400, No. S-203-Mohammad H. Rashid to Yan Li, $349,900.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 402-Julie Evans to Amy Kathleen Flatten, $600,000.
Stafford St. S., 3393-Jared R. Weisman and Anita Leechor to Matthew J. and Fatmire Webb, $622,000.
28th Rd. S., 4607A, No. A-Gustavo Alvarez Jr. to Leon Pham and Yasmine Meyer, $470,000.
33rd St. S., 4108, No. A1-Catherine Harl to Melanie Dyani Hendry, $484,444.
36th St. S., 4419, No. A2-Cedric F. and Zoe G. Onsruth to Christina and Maureen Vloet, $310,000.