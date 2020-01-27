Clayton Lane, 411-Michael George James to Christian Joseph Belandres, $556,000.
Del Ray Ave. E., 107, No. A-Horace E. and Barbara A. Cumbo to Michael and Olivia Campbell, $685,000.
Donovan Dr., 5074, No. 437-Eric P. and Alyssa C. Scruggs to Helmut Klemperer, $437,500.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1015-Rashi Mangat to Alemnesh Chiti, $180,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 140-Dakota Kelso Hunt to Claudia J. Irigoyen, $267,890.
Fairfax St. S., 811-Mary K. Johrde Nefedov to Hunter Joseph Fairchild, $800,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 112-Johnathan R. Cleary to Christopher Lee, $495,000.
Hume Ave., 203-Alfred W. and Christina A. Attiliis to Meghan Crimmins and Robert Michael Peri, $1.38 million.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1111-Estate of Rachel Fedoseyev and Irena Chalupa to Gloria Canter, $425,000.
Jason Ave., 3742-Ellen Margaret Garfield to Jason and Julia Anders, $439,900.
Kinsey Lane, 4658-Patricia Gonzalez-Campos to Kathia Leon Kuri and Bryan Lowe, $655,000.
Lee St. S., 418-John M. and Bridget M. Weaver to John S. and Fiona R. Moran, $3.2 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 3235-John D. and Premila Menon Mussells to Kathy Sue Temple, $281,550.
Martha Custis Dr., 3563-Estate of Ellen M. Pennell and David A. Hicks to Walner Homere, $315,000.
Mosby St., 3000-Christopher M. Malone and estate of Paul M. Malone to Joshua and Amanda Bowman, $699,999.
Palmer Pl., 1124-Randy S. Stein and Deborah J. Patterson to Timothy Michael Saccoccia and Melissa Ann Kincaid, $585,000.
Pendleton St., 418-Laura Melissa Lee to Rommaan S. Ahmad and Samir M. Zarkhosh, $1 million.
Powhatan St., 1124-Robert and Brittany Derise to Reid Swayze, $710,000.
Quaker Hill Dr., 1262-Stephen Joel Kahn to Reinhard Stebner, $596,000.
Roundhouse Lane, 1409-Lois Lipson to Nicole M. and Jody R. Wireman, $617,000.
Saint Asaph St. S., 800, No. 311-Andy M. Lundgren to Elizabeth A. Monk and Charlie G. Turner, $515,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 512-Mora Dawn Wellman to Glenn W. and Glenna E. Downes, $190,000.
Taney Ave., 4032-Star Wise Properties Corp. to Joseph Andrew and Melanie Sue Morell, $600,000.
Underwood Pl., 26-Jenny Wade to Daniel H. Wilkinson, $410,000.
Washington St. S., 922, No. 302-James M. Perry to Steven J. Young, $200,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 4183-Clayton B. Doss III to Barbara Ann Baskerville, $257,500.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 708-Wael H. Alamri to Sheila E. Vaughan, $299,900.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Arlington Blvd., 2507, No. 20-Charlotte A. Hoffmann to Justin Yun and Hyejin Bae, $320,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 401-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Neil P. Eynon, $364,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 107-Reed Dworski and estate of Bernard M. Dworski to Maria Tsedryk Diaz, $370,000.
Edison St. N., 329-Hany M. Nasr to Heta Kishorbhai Mehta and Zachary Thomas Roehr, $1.08 million.
Fenwick St. S., 120-Bonnie J. Kallay and estate of John M. Harris to Carl Alden and Amber Vanessa Hodgen, $585,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 628-Jennifer A. Smith to Geetika Khanna, $283,100.
Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 904-Shahab E. Zarafshar and Zohal Arefzadeh to Trad A. Hughes, $460,000.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 212-Bryan Smylie to Robert Stathis Vlassopoulos Demson, $355,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 501-Margret A. Hjalmarson and Michael J. Deming to Grace Emilee Adams, $650,000.
Illinois St. S., 404-MLA Corp. to Michelle and James Nolan, $1.26 million.
Kensington St. S., 510-Jeffrey Rhodes to Vernon Titus and Sara Layla Williams, $690,000.
Lee Hwy., 5635-Jerrome E. and Karen A. Brewer to Vadim Bondarenko and Yanmin Ye, $758,000.
Quincy St. S., 2114, No. 2-Paul W. Barnett and estate of Thomas H. Seldon Jr. to Michael Alijewicz and Jennifer Vogt, $520,000.
Ridgeview Rd. N., 4108-Classic Ridgeview Corp. to Mayank Gupta and Anjali Modi, $2.31 million.
Stafford St. N., 1609-Brian Floyd and Christine Seward Allred to Andre Lawrence and Annelise Marie Nolan, $925,700.
Trenton St. N., 211, No. 211-3-Maria J. Deleon to Ainsley M. and Jenny B. Stapleton, $235,000.
Vernon St. N., 3606-Timothy Atkin to Ilona Ely Grenadier Heckman, $2.25 million.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1305, No. 5202-Carly E. Froshour to Steven E. and Elaine M. Klemencic, $289,000.
Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 513-Esam Abou Nahlah to Arthur Gonigal III, $531,000.
Seventh Pl. S., 5620-Miguelina Guzman Aguirre and Gonzalo Patino Guzman to Cathy A. Delcoco, $286,800.
10th St. N., 5010-Charles Garber III and Kathryn Luke to Jamil N. and Megan C. Jaffer, $875,000.
11th St. S., 2810, No. T001-Bryan Robert and Gwendolyn Uyen-Thuy Broerman to Onuma Carroll, $920,000.
12th Pl. N., 6335-Giin and Sean F. Levy to Ashley and Nathan McQueen, $1.27 million.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 214-Dennis M. and Rebecca G. Lyons to Katherine C. Pietras, $437,500.
19th St. N., 3211-Christopher Armstrong to Amy Elizabeth Briggs, $825,000.
22nd St. S., 3035-Ulyses M. Bridges to Carey and Yuan Tang, $555,000.
23rd St. N., 6050-Ryan and Amanda Sandridge to Sheriff Ali and Inge Osman, $1.64 million.
25th St. N., 6605-Kristy Lynam Moore to Huong Van and Andrew Jae-Ho Song, $892,000.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 1009-Michael McNease and David G. Clark Jr. to Kopp F. and Cecelia Michelotti, $685,000.
25th St. S., 721-Constance J. Hallquist and estate of Brian Cowan to Diego G. and Katia C. Norri, $830,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Oak Ct. N., 2215-James Alexander Brantley to Brian Mannix and Susan Dudley, $1.41 million.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 2110-Tri City Investments Corp. to Charles and Dawn Herring, $700,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Buchanan St. S., 2922, No. A1-Amy Rooney and Jeffrey Robert Porter to Charlotte O. and Michel J. Balangue, $491,100.
Stafford St. S., 3527, No. B-Douglas D. and Michelle Tripken to Elizabeth Claire Davnie-Easton, $561,000.
28th Rd. S., 4618A, No. A-Donna S. Buono to Erwin and Sandra Ortega, $330,000.