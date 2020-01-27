Clayton Lane, 411-Michael George James to Christian Joseph Belandres, $556,000.

Del Ray Ave. E., 107, No. A-Horace E. and Barbara A. Cumbo to Michael and Olivia Campbell, $685,000.

Donovan Dr., 5074, No. 437-Eric P. and Alyssa C. Scruggs to Helmut Klemperer, $437,500.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1015-Rashi Mangat to Alemnesh Chiti, $180,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 140-Dakota Kelso Hunt to Claudia J. Irigoyen, $267,890.

Fairfax St. S., 811-Mary K. Johrde Nefedov to Hunter Joseph Fairchild, $800,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 112-Johnathan R. Cleary to Christopher Lee, $495,000.

Hume Ave., 203-Alfred W. and Christina A. Attiliis to Meghan Crimmins and Robert Michael Peri, $1.38 million.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1111-Estate of Rachel Fedoseyev and Irena Chalupa to Gloria Canter, $425,000.

Jason Ave., 3742-Ellen Margaret Garfield to Jason and Julia Anders, $439,900.

Kinsey Lane, 4658-Patricia Gonzalez-Campos to Kathia Leon Kuri and Bryan Lowe, $655,000.

Lee St. S., 418-John M. and Bridget M. Weaver to John S. and Fiona R. Moran, $3.2 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3235-John D. and Premila Menon Mussells to Kathy Sue Temple, $281,550.

Martha Custis Dr., 3563-Estate of Ellen M. Pennell and David A. Hicks to Walner Homere, $315,000.

Mosby St., 3000-Christopher M. Malone and estate of Paul M. Malone to Joshua and Amanda Bowman, $699,999.

Palmer Pl., 1124-Randy S. Stein and Deborah J. Patterson to Timothy Michael Saccoccia and Melissa Ann Kincaid, $585,000.

Pendleton St., 418-Laura Melissa Lee to Rommaan S. Ahmad and Samir M. Zarkhosh, $1 million.

Powhatan St., 1124-Robert and Brittany Derise to Reid Swayze, $710,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1262-Stephen Joel Kahn to Reinhard Stebner, $596,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1409-Lois Lipson to Nicole M. and Jody R. Wireman, $617,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 800, No. 311-Andy M. Lundgren to Elizabeth A. Monk and Charlie G. Turner, $515,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 512-Mora Dawn Wellman to Glenn W. and Glenna E. Downes, $190,000.

Taney Ave., 4032-Star Wise Properties Corp. to Joseph Andrew and Melanie Sue Morell, $600,000.

Underwood Pl., 26-Jenny Wade to Daniel H. Wilkinson, $410,000.

Washington St. S., 922, No. 302-James M. Perry to Steven J. Young, $200,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 4183-Clayton B. Doss III to Barbara Ann Baskerville, $257,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 708-Wael H. Alamri to Sheila E. Vaughan, $299,900.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2507, No. 20-Charlotte A. Hoffmann to Justin Yun and Hyejin Bae, $320,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 401-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Neil P. Eynon, $364,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 107-Reed Dworski and estate of Bernard M. Dworski to Maria Tsedryk Diaz, $370,000.

Edison St. N., 329-Hany M. Nasr to Heta Kishorbhai Mehta and Zachary Thomas Roehr, $1.08 million.

Fenwick St. S., 120-Bonnie J. Kallay and estate of John M. Harris to Carl Alden and Amber Vanessa Hodgen, $585,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 628-Jennifer A. Smith to Geetika Khanna, $283,100.

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 904-Shahab E. Zarafshar and Zohal Arefzadeh to Trad A. Hughes, $460,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 212-Bryan Smylie to Robert Stathis Vlassopoulos Demson, $355,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 501-Margret A. Hjalmarson and Michael J. Deming to Grace Emilee Adams, $650,000.

Illinois St. S., 404-MLA Corp. to Michelle and James Nolan, $1.26 million.

Kensington St. S., 510-Jeffrey Rhodes to Vernon Titus and Sara Layla Williams, $690,000.

Lee Hwy., 5635-Jerrome E. and Karen A. Brewer to Vadim Bondarenko and Yanmin Ye, $758,000.

Quincy St. S., 2114, No. 2-Paul W. Barnett and estate of Thomas H. Seldon Jr. to Michael Alijewicz and Jennifer Vogt, $520,000.

Ridgeview Rd. N., 4108-Classic Ridgeview Corp. to Mayank Gupta and Anjali Modi, $2.31 million.

Stafford St. N., 1609-Brian Floyd and Christine Seward Allred to Andre Lawrence and Annelise Marie Nolan, $925,700.

Trenton St. N., 211, No. 211-3-Maria J. Deleon to Ainsley M. and Jenny B. Stapleton, $235,000.

Vernon St. N., 3606-Timothy Atkin to Ilona Ely Grenadier Heckman, $2.25 million.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1305, No. 5202-Carly E. Froshour to Steven E. and Elaine M. Klemencic, $289,000.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 513-Esam Abou Nahlah to Arthur Gonigal III, $531,000.

Seventh Pl. S., 5620-Miguelina Guzman Aguirre and Gonzalo Patino Guzman to Cathy A. Delcoco, $286,800.

10th St. N., 5010-Charles Garber III and Kathryn Luke to Jamil N. and Megan C. Jaffer, $875,000.

11th St. S., 2810, No. T001-Bryan Robert and Gwendolyn Uyen-Thuy Broerman to Onuma Carroll, $920,000.

12th Pl. N., 6335-Giin and Sean F. Levy to Ashley and Nathan McQueen, $1.27 million.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 214-Dennis M. and Rebecca G. Lyons to Katherine C. Pietras, $437,500.

19th St. N., 3211-Christopher Armstrong to Amy Elizabeth Briggs, $825,000.

22nd St. S., 3035-Ulyses M. Bridges to Carey and Yuan Tang, $555,000.

23rd St. N., 6050-Ryan and Amanda Sandridge to Sheriff Ali and Inge Osman, $1.64 million.

25th St. N., 6605-Kristy Lynam Moore to Huong Van and Andrew Jae-Ho Song, $892,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 1009-Michael McNease and David G. Clark Jr. to Kopp F. and Cecelia Michelotti, $685,000.

25th St. S., 721-Constance J. Hallquist and estate of Brian Cowan to Diego G. and Katia C. Norri, $830,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Oak Ct. N., 2215-James Alexander Brantley to Brian Mannix and Susan Dudley, $1.41 million.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2110-Tri City Investments Corp. to Charles and Dawn Herring, $700,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2922, No. A1-Amy Rooney and Jeffrey Robert Porter to Charlotte O. and Michel J. Balangue, $491,100.

Stafford St. S., 3527, No. B-Douglas D. and Michelle Tripken to Elizabeth Claire Davnie-Easton, $561,000.