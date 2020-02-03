Del Ray Ave. W., 43-Panayiota Athanasiadou Smirniotopoulos to Paul Major and Jenifer Nawrocki Bradley, $725,000.

Donovan Dr., 5084-William Walsleben and Shirley Pratt to Susana Maria Ortiz-Ang, $494,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1025-Meherdad Azadbakht and Farideh Ghasemi to Rajat Khanna, $190,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 482-Lawrence T. Kelly to Justin Jacques, $252,000.

Fendall Ave., 39-Shane Alan and Kathleen Allison Elkins to Tremecca Perrington, $452,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 417-Abdolkarim Darvishi-Jazi to Deborah Leigh Reuter and Deborah Elizabeth Bea, $389,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 411-Constance L. and Daniel Greene to Rui Zeng, $266,666.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1512-Aisha Raiss-Elfenni to Harry Smith Carlton, $250,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 505-Arthur J. and Debra J. Brantz to Elizabeth Additon Chamberlain, $395,000.

King St., 2804-Pamela A. Kicak to Sarah and Scott Borger, $760,000.

Kinsey Lane, 4660-Nickolas J. and Alicia George Schweitzer to Andrew Kyle Dean, $663,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 203-Estate of Harold C. Kabel and Roger L. Amole to Laura Melissa Lee, $580,000.

Maple Tree Ct., 4201-Patricia T. Lunt to Hanz and Rebeccah Heinrichs, $950,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3247-Optima Renovations Corp. to Lucia Divenere, $305,000.

Nob Hill Ct., 2930-Michael David Stemle Jr. and Krista Star Scott to Patricia Ribeiro and James Victor Pannett, $650,000.

Oakcrest Dr., 1706-Robert J. Segan to Adam Blank and Alyson Sincavage, $752,000.

Patrick St. N., 313-Summerfield Properties Corp. to Joseph and Susanna Chapman, $915,700.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1103-Mike and Zlatka A. Malek to Benjamin Royce Fiore-Walker, $320,000.

Powhatan St., 1333, No. 18-Laura E. Braksator to David E. and Kathleen M. Weekman, $1.01 million.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1004-Lisa L. Thompson to Thomas Vincent Sedlacek Jr., $200,000.

Royal St. N., 1064-Terry D. and Kimberly A. Johnson to Tanya L. and Felix Gogue, $649,000.

Skyhill Rd., 53, No. 103-Kristin Lucia to Randy Stein and Deborah Patterson, $333,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1404-Mohammad A. Qandeel to Mohammadali Maghsoudi, $189,900.

Taney Ave., 4809-Xuan Thi Hong and Muc Nguyen to Edward Sho Ortiz and Claudia Sofia Pirela Ramirez, $542,500.

Union St. S., 302-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Drew Iorio and Angelo Stephen Palmieri, $1.88 million.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 504-Frances E. Griffiths to Magdy M. Soliman, $199,000.

Wilkes St., 710-Brian N. Politis to Steven Chadwick and Kelly Denise White, $719,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 2190-July D. Garrett to Deirdre M. O’Sullivan, $267,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1218-Elizabeth S. Dolan to Jesus Contreras, $160,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1809-Nihal Tulay Yekeler to Joseph and Elizabeth A. Pittari, $274,900.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in September were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 520-Erin and Michael Humelsine to James Brinton Rowdybush, $275,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 411-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Ying Ri Song and Guo Mei Wang, $409,900.

Columbus St. S., 1309-Fernando B. Delgado to Amanuel T. and Abrehet N. Haile, $600,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. PH05-Robert S. Stewart to Isabel M. Shocket, $525,000.

Fillmore St. N., 1220, No. PH08-Brad L. Turney to Winslow James Foster III, $755,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 212-Zuma Beach Investments to Norma G. Aguilar, $124,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 815-James W. Eppard II to Malcolm Xavier Dunbar, $285,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1002-Brian D. Crawford and Liliam H. Jara Apaza to Michael John Deming and Margret Ann Hjalmarson, $970,000.

Jefferson St. N., 709-Ann Marie Kessinger to James S. and Allison B. Coulter, $925,000.

Jefferson St. N., 2704-Echelon Property Development Corp. to Cari and Daniel McBridge, $1.47 million.

Key Blvd., 2015, No. 12604-Elizabeth Masson to Randall L. Hoffmaster, $285,000.

Lexington St. N., 2805-Rivendell School to Jonathan Robert and Rosalyn Foltz, $1.52 million.

Park Dr. N., 215-Mary P. Henning and Thomas E. Stabile to Melissa K. and Joshua J. Mulhollen, $799,100.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 213-Seung Choi to Hsiao-Yun Yuna Peng, $378,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. C504-Julie N. Steindler to Ann Marie Hyslop, $250,000.

Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 819-David E. Fitzgerald to Sandra Rose Colaccino, $643,800.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2117-William Melvin and Phyllis Farrington Howard to Kemper V. Gay and John A. Vest, $400,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 220-Kathryn Slonaker Hammitt to Patrick Maher, $395,000.

Washington Blvd., 3515, No. 510-Pamela J. Walsh Lee to Nikitha Reghu, $321,000.

Woodstock St. N., 2053, No. 102-Barbara E. Dickinson to Paige Renee Pluymers-Durand, $225,000.

Fourth St. S., 4515-Vernon K. Perkins to Sloan Katherine Carroll and Regal Harrison Leftwich II, $938,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 5619-Jorge M. Najera-Argueta and Maria Moraga to Nicholas Steed Kendall and Julissa Andrea Carpio, $575,000.

11th St. N., 5701, No. 3-NVR Inc. to Anthony Bigalbal, $909,990.

13th Rd. S., 1527-Jason Thomas Ingles to Melisa L. Esposti and Samuel J. Gildner, $640,000.

14th St. N., 4906-Jack C. and Rebecca White Herndon to Todd Mitchell Harper and Thomas James Beers, $985,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 316-Mark P. Hosking to Sarah Marie Bischoff, $450,000.

20th Rd. N., 4635, No. 10-Benjamin C. and Dana B. Locke to Robert Sherman, $247,000.

23rd St. N., 3322-Philip W. and Christine F. Robinson to Matthew Evan and Adrienne Zelnick Schwartz, $919,900.

27th St. N., 5710-Jeffrey C. and Amily Ann Connor to Julia Maike and Mark Andrew Bland, $832,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 704-Eric D. Rucker Jr. to Clarence Burton Jr., $539,000.

Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 411-Mary M. Tripp to Qiwen Zhu, $467,000.

Hayes St. S., 1671, No. 2-Paravathareedy Balarami Reddy to Kenneth M. and Julie W. Reiss, $635,000.

25th St. S., 828-Raymond G. and Sally M. Laplante to Michael and Junay Hom, $950,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 614-Shahla and Amir Rezvani to Elena Zassypkina, $450,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1027-David K. and Brenda B. Wallestad to J. Beatriz Garcha, $707,450.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2855, No. A1-Quinten Y. Edwards and estate of Wandleen June Edwards to Leonida M. Paulin, $464,000.

Buchanan St. S., 3021-Sallie Ly You to Heang P. Ly, $480,000.

Uhle St. S., 2718-Christian Fellows Wink to Ann Elizabeth Sagebiel, $516,000.