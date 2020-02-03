Del Ray Ave. W., 43-Panayiota Athanasiadou Smirniotopoulos to Paul Major and Jenifer Nawrocki Bradley, $725,000.
Donovan Dr., 5084-William Walsleben and Shirley Pratt to Susana Maria Ortiz-Ang, $494,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1025-Meherdad Azadbakht and Farideh Ghasemi to Rajat Khanna, $190,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 482-Lawrence T. Kelly to Justin Jacques, $252,000.
Fendall Ave., 39-Shane Alan and Kathleen Allison Elkins to Tremecca Perrington, $452,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 417-Abdolkarim Darvishi-Jazi to Deborah Leigh Reuter and Deborah Elizabeth Bea, $389,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 411-Constance L. and Daniel Greene to Rui Zeng, $266,666.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1512-Aisha Raiss-Elfenni to Harry Smith Carlton, $250,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 505-Arthur J. and Debra J. Brantz to Elizabeth Additon Chamberlain, $395,000.
King St., 2804-Pamela A. Kicak to Sarah and Scott Borger, $760,000.
Kinsey Lane, 4660-Nickolas J. and Alicia George Schweitzer to Andrew Kyle Dean, $663,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 203-Estate of Harold C. Kabel and Roger L. Amole to Laura Melissa Lee, $580,000.
Maple Tree Ct., 4201-Patricia T. Lunt to Hanz and Rebeccah Heinrichs, $950,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3247-Optima Renovations Corp. to Lucia Divenere, $305,000.
Nob Hill Ct., 2930-Michael David Stemle Jr. and Krista Star Scott to Patricia Ribeiro and James Victor Pannett, $650,000.
Oakcrest Dr., 1706-Robert J. Segan to Adam Blank and Alyson Sincavage, $752,000.
Patrick St. N., 313-Summerfield Properties Corp. to Joseph and Susanna Chapman, $915,700.
Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1103-Mike and Zlatka A. Malek to Benjamin Royce Fiore-Walker, $320,000.
Powhatan St., 1333, No. 18-Laura E. Braksator to David E. and Kathleen M. Weekman, $1.01 million.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 1004-Lisa L. Thompson to Thomas Vincent Sedlacek Jr., $200,000.
Royal St. N., 1064-Terry D. and Kimberly A. Johnson to Tanya L. and Felix Gogue, $649,000.
Skyhill Rd., 53, No. 103-Kristin Lucia to Randy Stein and Deborah Patterson, $333,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1404-Mohammad A. Qandeel to Mohammadali Maghsoudi, $189,900.
Taney Ave., 4809-Xuan Thi Hong and Muc Nguyen to Edward Sho Ortiz and Claudia Sofia Pirela Ramirez, $542,500.
Union St. S., 302-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Drew Iorio and Angelo Stephen Palmieri, $1.88 million.
Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 504-Frances E. Griffiths to Magdy M. Soliman, $199,000.
Wilkes St., 710-Brian N. Politis to Steven Chadwick and Kelly Denise White, $719,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3311, No. 2190-July D. Garrett to Deirdre M. O’Sullivan, $267,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1218-Elizabeth S. Dolan to Jesus Contreras, $160,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1809-Nihal Tulay Yekeler to Joseph and Elizabeth A. Pittari, $274,900.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 520-Erin and Michael Humelsine to James Brinton Rowdybush, $275,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 411-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Ying Ri Song and Guo Mei Wang, $409,900.
Columbus St. S., 1309-Fernando B. Delgado to Amanuel T. and Abrehet N. Haile, $600,000.
Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. PH05-Robert S. Stewart to Isabel M. Shocket, $525,000.
Fillmore St. N., 1220, No. PH08-Brad L. Turney to Winslow James Foster III, $755,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 212-Zuma Beach Investments to Norma G. Aguilar, $124,000.
Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 815-James W. Eppard II to Malcolm Xavier Dunbar, $285,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 1002-Brian D. Crawford and Liliam H. Jara Apaza to Michael John Deming and Margret Ann Hjalmarson, $970,000.
Jefferson St. N., 709-Ann Marie Kessinger to James S. and Allison B. Coulter, $925,000.
Jefferson St. N., 2704-Echelon Property Development Corp. to Cari and Daniel McBridge, $1.47 million.
Key Blvd., 2015, No. 12604-Elizabeth Masson to Randall L. Hoffmaster, $285,000.
Lexington St. N., 2805-Rivendell School to Jonathan Robert and Rosalyn Foltz, $1.52 million.
Park Dr. N., 215-Mary P. Henning and Thomas E. Stabile to Melissa K. and Joshua J. Mulhollen, $799,100.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 213-Seung Choi to Hsiao-Yun Yuna Peng, $378,000.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. C504-Julie N. Steindler to Ann Marie Hyslop, $250,000.
Stuart St. N., 1050, No. 819-David E. Fitzgerald to Sandra Rose Colaccino, $643,800.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2117-William Melvin and Phyllis Farrington Howard to Kemper V. Gay and John A. Vest, $400,000.
Utah St. N., 1024, No. 220-Kathryn Slonaker Hammitt to Patrick Maher, $395,000.
Washington Blvd., 3515, No. 510-Pamela J. Walsh Lee to Nikitha Reghu, $321,000.
Woodstock St. N., 2053, No. 102-Barbara E. Dickinson to Paige Renee Pluymers-Durand, $225,000.
Fourth St. S., 4515-Vernon K. Perkins to Sloan Katherine Carroll and Regal Harrison Leftwich II, $938,000.
Seventh Rd. S., 5619-Jorge M. Najera-Argueta and Maria Moraga to Nicholas Steed Kendall and Julissa Andrea Carpio, $575,000.
11th St. N., 5701, No. 3-NVR Inc. to Anthony Bigalbal, $909,990.
13th Rd. S., 1527-Jason Thomas Ingles to Melisa L. Esposti and Samuel J. Gildner, $640,000.
14th St. N., 4906-Jack C. and Rebecca White Herndon to Todd Mitchell Harper and Thomas James Beers, $985,000.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 316-Mark P. Hosking to Sarah Marie Bischoff, $450,000.
20th Rd. N., 4635, No. 10-Benjamin C. and Dana B. Locke to Robert Sherman, $247,000.
23rd St. N., 3322-Philip W. and Christine F. Robinson to Matthew Evan and Adrienne Zelnick Schwartz, $919,900.
27th St. N., 5710-Jeffrey C. and Amily Ann Connor to Julia Maike and Mark Andrew Bland, $832,000.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 704-Eric D. Rucker Jr. to Clarence Burton Jr., $539,000.
Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 411-Mary M. Tripp to Qiwen Zhu, $467,000.
Hayes St. S., 1671, No. 2-Paravathareedy Balarami Reddy to Kenneth M. and Julie W. Reiss, $635,000.
25th St. S., 828-Raymond G. and Sally M. Laplante to Michael and Junay Hom, $950,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 614-Shahla and Amir Rezvani to Elena Zassypkina, $450,000.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1027-David K. and Brenda B. Wallestad to J. Beatriz Garcha, $707,450.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. S., 2855, No. A1-Quinten Y. Edwards and estate of Wandleen June Edwards to Leonida M. Paulin, $464,000.
Buchanan St. S., 3021-Sallie Ly You to Heang P. Ly, $480,000.
Uhle St. S., 2718-Christian Fellows Wink to Ann Elizabeth Sagebiel, $516,000.
28th Rd. S., 4636B, No. B-Brett Beckner to Elizabeth Tribelli, $377,500.