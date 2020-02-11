Cameron Station Blvd., 507-Jorge L. and Martha Hernandez Cruz to Daniel Didio and Jacquelyn Horstmann, $480,000.
Commonwealth Ave., 1803-Deena Stone and David A. Conrath to Anthony J. Cerveny Jr., $1.3 million.
Crestwood Dr., 606-Amanda Austin and Hunter Moorhead to Timothy P. and Jessica O’Neil, $935,000.
Elbert Ave., 3819-Jill E. and David M. Forbes to Teresa Alison Wessling, $700,000.
Green St., 818-Aubree M. Schwartz to Brendon Mullen and Marian Wurzel, $725,000.
Hunting Creek Dr., 1683-Jennifer Archie to Matthew T. Williams and Elise R. Shutzer, $887,500.
Janneys Lane, 503-Kelli Dee Winegardner to William and Stephanie Kruse, $970,000.
Lee St. S., 802-Paul J. and Rae-Ann Miller to Jason Dowling and Julie Obiala, $1.06 million.
Main Line Blvd., 2308-Cameron N. and Michele A. Cosby to Kristen Brenchley, $1.35 million.
Morgan Ct., 6024-Linda L. Langner to Bryon Elwell Jr. and Lisa Whittaker, $510,000.
Peacock Ave., 4810-James K. and Katherine J. Knaell to Rick L. and Ginger Weddle, $599,000.
Pitt St. S., 801, No. 433-Lynn D. and Judith M. Westfall to Andrea J. Donohoe, $421,050.
Princeton Blvd., 301-Kenneth O. and Jennifer L. Imo to Maria Dorothy and Christopher Todd Anthony, $1.03 million.
Ruffner Rd., 1404-John W. and Louise B. Howard to Ben W. and Jacquelyn B. Kittredge, $715,000.
Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 315-Jessica S. Dukes to Emina Herovic and Derrick Jenniges, $157,500.
Tennessee Ave., 220-Jacquelyn A. Brioux and Bridget P. Conneely to Amy R. Lesko, $650,000.
Van Dorn St. N., 1567, No. A-Jonathan T. Zimmer to John Norman Turner, $425,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 703-Margo G. Fitch to Judith A. Phillips, $639,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 810-Sheyda Nabaee to Patricia M. Convy, $274,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. N., 115-Martina R. Norelli to Allison Kimberly Zackaroff and Daniel Jolles, $715,000.
Barton St. S., 1414, No. 441-James McConville and estate of Dorothy M. Frederich to Sara Rubalcava, $280,000.
Columbia Pike., 5110, No. 6-Fahad Khan to Reinaldo and Nelida Rodriguez Tapia, $205,000.
Edison St. S., 1048-Frederick T. Craddock to Marcelino Rodriguez, $430,000.
Florida St. N., 3010-Classic Partners 2 Corp. to Brian and Haley K. Pfeifer, $2.15 million.
Garfield St. N., 1201, No. PH11-Sergey Malkov to Carey John Lewellen, $670,000.
Harrison St. N., 3683-George C. Manuel and Amalia L. Santiago to Melissa Joe and John Gerald Solito, $1 million.
Key Blvd., 2711-Scott B. Dudley to Samuel G. and Patrizia K. Maness, $2.27 million.
Old Glebe Rd. S., 20, No. 201-A-Maximilian E. Rhodes and Jacqueline L. Wagner to Ashley Elisabeth Ryan, $235,000.
Quincy St. N., 888, No. 301-Hicham Benkirane to Kathleen E. Williams, $745,000.
Randolph St. S., 2248, No. 2-A. Steven and Alan S. Toby to Daniel P. Boos, $470,000.
Taylor St. N., 900, No. 729-Theresa C. Stein to Carolyn Louise Bader, $85,000.
Vermont St. N., 2326-Peter Richardson Carr Sr. and estate of Rebecca Carr to Daniel P. and Margaret A. Maloney, $1.85 million.
Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 319-Timothy and Alexandra Link to Maria Del Carmen San Miguel and Carol Chase, $440,000.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 348-James E. Thompson to Rita I. Hughey, $531,000.
First Pl. S., 2800-Norman L. and Nga P. Sheldon to Elizabeth and James Corry, $743,600.
Eighth Rd. S., 4701-Stanley Curtis and Melissa Bishop to Sarah Jeanine Brundage and Jason Nicholas Zej, $840,000.
12th St. S., 5025-Allen and Adele Overmyer to Michael Patrick Griffin and Hayley Rita Saint, $546,300.
15th St. N., 5742-Christine Burris and Timothy Wisecarver to Houman Najafi, $1.27 million.
16th St. S., 2600, No. 686-Ross Patrick Joyner to Stephanie Sarah Hook Potter, $311,500.
ROSSLYN AREA
Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 128-Walter Joseph and Nina Wilkerson Andrews to Jeffrey Reid and Allison A. Cross, $1.54 million.
16th Ct. N., 1512-Bruce K. McClure and Victoria Velez to Arron Sikka and Samyika Jain, $1.47 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Wakefield St. S., 2802C, No. C-April and Saras Taveprungsenukul to Amanda Erler, $401,000.
25th St. S., 2301, No. 4-412-Kathleen Early to Rucha Kulkarni, $415,000.