Cameron Station Blvd., 507-Jorge L. and Martha Hernandez Cruz to Daniel Didio and Jacquelyn Horstmann, $480,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 1803-Deena Stone and David A. Conrath to Anthony J. Cerveny Jr., $1.3 million.

Crestwood Dr., 606-Amanda Austin and Hunter Moorhead to Timothy P. and Jessica O’Neil, $935,000.

Elbert Ave., 3819-Jill E. and David M. Forbes to Teresa Alison Wessling, $700,000.

Green St., 818-Aubree M. Schwartz to Brendon Mullen and Marian Wurzel, $725,000.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1683-Jennifer Archie to Matthew T. Williams and Elise R. Shutzer, $887,500.

Janneys Lane, 503-Kelli Dee Winegardner to William and Stephanie Kruse, $970,000.

Lee St. S., 802-Paul J. and Rae-Ann Miller to Jason Dowling and Julie Obiala, $1.06 million.

Main Line Blvd., 2308-Cameron N. and Michele A. Cosby to Kristen Brenchley, $1.35 million.

Morgan Ct., 6024-Linda L. Langner to Bryon Elwell Jr. and Lisa Whittaker, $510,000.

Peacock Ave., 4810-James K. and Katherine J. Knaell to Rick L. and Ginger Weddle, $599,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 433-Lynn D. and Judith M. Westfall to Andrea J. Donohoe, $421,050.

Princeton Blvd., 301-Kenneth O. and Jennifer L. Imo to Maria Dorothy and Christopher Todd Anthony, $1.03 million.

Ruffner Rd., 1404-John W. and Louise B. Howard to Ben W. and Jacquelyn B. Kittredge, $715,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 315-Jessica S. Dukes to Emina Herovic and Derrick Jenniges, $157,500.

Tennessee Ave., 220-Jacquelyn A. Brioux and Bridget P. Conneely to Amy R. Lesko, $650,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1567, No. A-Jonathan T. Zimmer to John Norman Turner, $425,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 703-Margo G. Fitch to Judith A. Phillips, $639,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 810-Sheyda Nabaee to Patricia M. Convy, $274,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 115-Martina R. Norelli to Allison Kimberly Zackaroff and Daniel Jolles, $715,000.

Barton St. S., 1414, No. 441-James McConville and estate of Dorothy M. Frederich to Sara Rubalcava, $280,000.

Columbia Pike., 5110, No. 6-Fahad Khan to Reinaldo and Nelida Rodriguez Tapia, $205,000.

Edison St. S., 1048-Frederick T. Craddock to Marcelino Rodriguez, $430,000.

Florida St. N., 3010-Classic Partners 2 Corp. to Brian and Haley K. Pfeifer, $2.15 million.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. PH11-Sergey Malkov to Carey John Lewellen, $670,000.

Harrison St. N., 3683-George C. Manuel and Amalia L. Santiago to Melissa Joe and John Gerald Solito, $1 million.

Key Blvd., 2711-Scott B. Dudley to Samuel G. and Patrizia K. Maness, $2.27 million.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 20, No. 201-A-Maximilian E. Rhodes and Jacqueline L. Wagner to Ashley Elisabeth Ryan, $235,000.

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 301-Hicham Benkirane to Kathleen E. Williams, $745,000.

Randolph St. S., 2248, No. 2-A. Steven and Alan S. Toby to Daniel P. Boos, $470,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 729-Theresa C. Stein to Carolyn Louise Bader, $85,000.

Vermont St. N., 2326-Peter Richardson Carr Sr. and estate of Rebecca Carr to Daniel P. and Margaret A. Maloney, $1.85 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 319-Timothy and Alexandra Link to Maria Del Carmen San Miguel and Carol Chase, $440,000.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 348-James E. Thompson to Rita I. Hughey, $531,000.

First Pl. S., 2800-Norman L. and Nga P. Sheldon to Elizabeth and James Corry, $743,600.

Eighth Rd. S., 4701-Stanley Curtis and Melissa Bishop to Sarah Jeanine Brundage and Jason Nicholas Zej, $840,000.

12th St. S., 5025-Allen and Adele Overmyer to Michael Patrick Griffin and Hayley Rita Saint, $546,300.

15th St. N., 5742-Christine Burris and Timothy Wisecarver to Houman Najafi, $1.27 million.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 686-Ross Patrick Joyner to Stephanie Sarah Hook Potter, $311,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1700, No. 128-Walter Joseph and Nina Wilkerson Andrews to Jeffrey Reid and Allison A. Cross, $1.54 million.

16th Ct. N., 1512-Bruce K. McClure and Victoria Velez to Arron Sikka and Samyika Jain, $1.47 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Wakefield St. S., 2802C, No. C-April and Saras Taveprungsenukul to Amanda Erler, $401,000.