Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 301-Lois Rossi to Gabriel Jose Gonzalez, $425,000.

Clayton Lane, 440-Nazih and Suhair Daniel to Hannibal Louverture and Viola Louverture Brumskine, $623,500.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 202-Jong Chul Jeong and Suzan Chun Kim to Jose Omar Rivera, $326,000.

Gary Ave., 5644-Melissa R. Hand-Leathers to Cory Warden, $579,500.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1017-Estate of Gabriele Fioriti and Joseph Fioriti to Leslie H. Smith Sr., $323,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 1012-Shahrokh Zahirieh to Mary Elizabeth Hendrix, $218,000.

Kirkland Pl., 4647-Mark Henry to Gerald Paul and Maria Victoria Lorio, $762,000.

Madison St., 400, No. 1607-Robert W. and Joanne M. Shore to Thomas Marshall and Torri Carol Tyler Boyd, $850,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3524-Shawn M. Lowe to Daniel Lawrence and Erica Dawn Jacobs, $279,000.

Old Town Ct., 419-Grant and Sara Hartanov to Kevin Yoon and Sok Jin Chong, $780,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 206-Daniel Dean and Teresa Dawn Cosner to Arshia Burney, $185,000.

Prince St., 706, No. 6-Robert J. and Corinne R. Kowalczyk to Dov and Angela Lutzker, $570,000.

Russell Rd., 802-Dov and Angela Lutzker to Bryce L. McDevitt and Cecily C. Hart, $839,500.

Taney Ave., 3961-Roba Homes Inc. and Mancora Corp. to Ferdous Hakim, $410,000.

Union St. N., 126-April A. Sommer to Rickie Wayne and Janet Simmons, $778,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 514-Parul Gupta to Ariel Vernee Cofell, $185,000.

Washington St. S., 820-B, No. 328-Charles Edward Armstrong to Elizabeth Burzenski, $265,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 3206-Richard and Pooja Krumenacker to Albi and Erona Pina, $269,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 1021, No. 105-Kara Cameron to Catharina Widiarti, $323,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 112-Manpreet S. Sidhu to Suzanne Paul and Seth Barrett, $500,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1115-Husam Al Asadi and Sumayah Nashat to Tamara Kharroub, $360,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 1507-Francisco J. and Angela S. Martinez to Lorenzo M. Kaufman and Gilliam K. Roberts, $762,777.

Harrison St. N., 700-Roy E. and Perla C. Manuel to Matthew L. and Kelly K. Harrison, $1.18 million.

John Marshall Dr., 2926-Charles C. and Arlene Cocks to Noe and Laura P. Garcia, $825,000.

Lorcom Lane, 2818-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to Oscar Ovidio Villatoro and Leidy Lorena Cruz Velasquez, $735,000.

Oakland St. S., 1309-Ana R. and German E. Chicas to Franklin Alberto and Jorge A. Portillo, $300,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 107-Jeffrey A. Moore to Leann M. Poirier, $371,500.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 903-Chelsea Mazzella Cerwinski and Hayley C. Mazzella to Fazli Erol and Ayse Nil Guler, $550,000.

Taylor St. S., 969-Steven A. Roy and Timothy M. Homar to John Reid Moore, $431,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1312-Leslie L. Girard to Linley Mancilla and Oliver Torres, $595,000.

First Rd. N., 2914-Classic Partners 2 Corp. to G. Brendan Ballard and Jason A. Koslofsky, $1.72 million.

Sixth St. S., 3935-Frank J. Eng to Tanner Clark and Lisa Waldron, $568,402.

Ninth St. S., 5019-Jeremy and Elizabeth Nimtz to Jason Jinhong Lee Kim, $477,000.

11th St. N., 5701, No. 1-NVR Inc. to Sergio Alvarado Cortes and Maria Rodriguez-Linares, $902,720.

15th St. N., 3412-Werner Wothke and Maria I. Osorio to David Hsia and Rongjie Chen, $840,000.

20th Rd. N., 4643, No. 5-Erin Oboyle Cashin and Jean Van Houtte to Jean and Diep Nguyen Van Houtte, $197,000.

23rd St. N., 6036-Caroline Elizabeth Day and estate of Mary Caroline Day to Jeff Lee and Anne Gable, $707,500.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1202-Brock C. Swartz to Albert Suhu and Chao Liu, $505,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 1219-William J. Riggs to Edward S. and Sylvia Jayne Leighton, $429,900.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2928, No. A2-Laurianne Riley to Lorraine L. Barrett and Paul B. Griffith, $440,900.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2509-William C. and Narudee C. Simon to John W. and Mandy L. Hazelwood, $675,000.

Woodley St. S., 2907B, No. 2-Diane Herdt to Eileen Collins, $400,000.