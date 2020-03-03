Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 301-Lois Rossi to Gabriel Jose Gonzalez, $425,000.
Clayton Lane, 440-Nazih and Suhair Daniel to Hannibal Louverture and Viola Louverture Brumskine, $623,500.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 202-Jong Chul Jeong and Suzan Chun Kim to Jose Omar Rivera, $326,000.
Gary Ave., 5644-Melissa R. Hand-Leathers to Cory Warden, $579,500.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1017-Estate of Gabriele Fioriti and Joseph Fioriti to Leslie H. Smith Sr., $323,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 1012-Shahrokh Zahirieh to Mary Elizabeth Hendrix, $218,000.
Kirkland Pl., 4647-Mark Henry to Gerald Paul and Maria Victoria Lorio, $762,000.
Madison St., 400, No. 1607-Robert W. and Joanne M. Shore to Thomas Marshall and Torri Carol Tyler Boyd, $850,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 3524-Shawn M. Lowe to Daniel Lawrence and Erica Dawn Jacobs, $279,000.
Old Town Ct., 419-Grant and Sara Hartanov to Kevin Yoon and Sok Jin Chong, $780,000.
Pitt St. N., 801, No. 206-Daniel Dean and Teresa Dawn Cosner to Arshia Burney, $185,000.
Prince St., 706, No. 6-Robert J. and Corinne R. Kowalczyk to Dov and Angela Lutzker, $570,000.
Russell Rd., 802-Dov and Angela Lutzker to Bryce L. McDevitt and Cecily C. Hart, $839,500.
Taney Ave., 3961-Roba Homes Inc. and Mancora Corp. to Ferdous Hakim, $410,000.
Union St. N., 126-April A. Sommer to Rickie Wayne and Janet Simmons, $778,000.
Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 514-Parul Gupta to Ariel Vernee Cofell, $185,000.
Washington St. S., 820-B, No. 328-Charles Edward Armstrong to Elizabeth Burzenski, $265,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 3206-Richard and Pooja Krumenacker to Albi and Erona Pina, $269,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Barton St. S., 1021, No. 105-Kara Cameron to Catharina Widiarti, $323,000.
Fairfax Dr., 6924, No. 112-Manpreet S. Sidhu to Suzanne Paul and Seth Barrett, $500,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1115-Husam Al Asadi and Sumayah Nashat to Tamara Kharroub, $360,000.
Glebe Rd. S., 1507-Francisco J. and Angela S. Martinez to Lorenzo M. Kaufman and Gilliam K. Roberts, $762,777.
Harrison St. N., 700-Roy E. and Perla C. Manuel to Matthew L. and Kelly K. Harrison, $1.18 million.
John Marshall Dr., 2926-Charles C. and Arlene Cocks to Noe and Laura P. Garcia, $825,000.
Lorcom Lane, 2818-William J. and Victoria L. Devereaux to Oscar Ovidio Villatoro and Leidy Lorena Cruz Velasquez, $735,000.
Oakland St. S., 1309-Ana R. and German E. Chicas to Franklin Alberto and Jorge A. Portillo, $300,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 107-Jeffrey A. Moore to Leann M. Poirier, $371,500.
Stafford St. N., 900, No. 903-Chelsea Mazzella Cerwinski and Hayley C. Mazzella to Fazli Erol and Ayse Nil Guler, $550,000.
Taylor St. S., 969-Steven A. Roy and Timothy M. Homar to John Reid Moore, $431,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 1312-Leslie L. Girard to Linley Mancilla and Oliver Torres, $595,000.
First Rd. N., 2914-Classic Partners 2 Corp. to G. Brendan Ballard and Jason A. Koslofsky, $1.72 million.
Sixth St. S., 3935-Frank J. Eng to Tanner Clark and Lisa Waldron, $568,402.
Ninth St. S., 5019-Jeremy and Elizabeth Nimtz to Jason Jinhong Lee Kim, $477,000.
11th St. N., 5701, No. 1-NVR Inc. to Sergio Alvarado Cortes and Maria Rodriguez-Linares, $902,720.
15th St. N., 3412-Werner Wothke and Maria I. Osorio to David Hsia and Rongjie Chen, $840,000.
20th Rd. N., 4643, No. 5-Erin Oboyle Cashin and Jean Van Houtte to Jean and Diep Nguyen Van Houtte, $197,000.
23rd St. N., 6036-Caroline Elizabeth Day and estate of Mary Caroline Day to Jeff Lee and Anne Gable, $707,500.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Eads St. S., 1211, No. 1202-Brock C. Swartz to Albert Suhu and Chao Liu, $505,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Key Blvd., 1530, No. 1219-William J. Riggs to Edward S. and Sylvia Jayne Leighton, $429,900.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Buchanan St. S., 2928, No. A2-Laurianne Riley to Lorraine L. Barrett and Paul B. Griffith, $440,900.
Kenmore Ct. S., 2509-William C. and Narudee C. Simon to John W. and Mandy L. Hazelwood, $675,000.
Woodley St. S., 2907B, No. 2-Diane Herdt to Eileen Collins, $400,000.
34th St. S., 4426-Thomas J. Vanek to Kristopher J. Burn, $492,500.