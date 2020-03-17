Alfred St. S., 920-Michael J. and Mary K. Parker to James Gear Liddy, $520,000.

Bashford Lane, 610, No. 1313-Edwin A. Sheridan IV to Stephen L. and Susan M. Hill, $290,000.

Buchanan St., 305-Ricardo Limes Rodriguez and Fanny M. Gonzalez Ramirez to Kevin J. Rowley and Hannah Dixon, $588,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 2211-Robert S. and Martha E. Larson to Thomas M. Manor and Susan C. Hayash, $925,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 725-Richard Magee and estate of George F. Gunning to Lucia H. Hadley, $170,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 123-Rodney Fuller to Chulpan Raufovna Zakirova, $258,000.

Ellsworth St., 214-Katherine Collins Hall to Brian Critz and Shanthala Raj, $586,000.

Gibbon St., 418-Bryan J. and Elizabeth Millett to Monica Martinez and Christine Toscano, $735,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1316-Diana F. Shiller to Chesler Dorsey, $275,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 324-Ung Hyok and Sunwoo Kim to Carlos E. Ariza Oliveros, $530,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 458-Randy and Athina Howe to Joseph Van Hettinga, $315,777.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 2007-Thomas A. and Noelle R. Mehlhorn to Nancy Harris and Edwin Ronald Goldfuss, $570,000.

Landover St., 2949-Bryce L. McDevitt and Cecily C. Hart to Peter Daniel Hogge and Kimberly Michelle Jensen, $639,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1306-Jeffrey Snyder to Demarco T. Carey, $288,000.

McKenzie Ave., 717-J. Jeffrey and Mary R. Wood to Richard K. and Sarah F. Anderson, $1.3 million.

Pitt St. S., 710-Heather Corey to Kathleen A. Fox, $770,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1617-B-Stacey Ann Prescott to Kevin Mixon Houk and Meghan Nicole Graham, $660,000.

Prince St., 706, No. 5-Adrian Richard Urias to Daniel N. and Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood, $605,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 208-Estate of Marjorie Gray Kittrell and Gregory Lee Kittrell to Inoussa Kafando, $187,000.

Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 101-Teru Teklemichael to Franlis and Helyett Alvarez, $239,900.

Royal St. S., 218-Anita L. Mann to Maura M. Dunn and George R. Lanchantin III, $2.05 million.

Second St., 922-Clayton A. and Shannon R. Smith to Frederick Jordan Evert, $676,922.

Stonebridge Rd., 1715-Dale Smith Brown to Elizabeth Setterlin and Patrick Klinetobe, $819,000.

Summit Ave., 802-Estate of Eleanor Rierson Lever and Katherine L. Jacobs to David W. Dively, $780,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 223-Carl M. and Amy Trevisan to Paul M. and Susan A. Currer, $1.68 million.

Windsor Ave. E., 315-Shira Helstrom to Alex Joseph Grohovsky and Sara S. Geist, $770,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3304, No. 337-Erin O’Donnell Howard to Michael Jacy Thurmond, $265,000.

28th St. S., 3242, No. 402-Eric G. Payne to Truong Minh Lu, $219,300.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4758-Goodwyn Residential Corp. to Swathi Ramesh, $760,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 219-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to So Jeong Nah, $425,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1943-Victor Gutierrez to Amber Bullard, $706,500.

Edgewood St. S., 1510, No. 541-Elizabeth A. Rimlinger to Cynthia S. Sitcov and Andrew K. Semmei, $389,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1117-Jorge A. De Angulo and Cytandra G. Hoover to Paige Wooden, $285,000.

Granada St. S., 744-Michael David and Ikuyo S. Lampel to Seyed Hoossein Jazayeri and Nastaran Rashidbenam, $615,000.

Jackson St. N., 801-Thomas H. and Karen M. Field to Stephen Coury Schohn and Irene Meredith Wilson, $1.5 million.

Lancaster St. N., 1457-Patricia L. Spearman to Brian Daniel and Kacie Elizabeth Brady, $750,000.

Lee Hwy., 4098-Luke Michael and Kathleen Marie Sebby to Christopher and Monica Donahoe, $793,000.

Quincy St. N., 3055-Joseph Cook and Kelly McComas Edens to Michael and Lisa K. Burke, $1.59 million.

Rhodes St. N., 1902, No. 68-Julio Caesar Velasco III and Bonnie L. Powell to Kristine Marsh, $441,916.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B103-Gregory Sarfino and Maria R. Micheli to Mitko Todorov Tsekov and Desislava Mitkova Cekova, $245,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-313-Richard M. Bernstein to Priyanka Bajaj, $269,900.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 704-Ravi Pimplaskar to Eric Scott Russell, $400,000.

Williamsburg Blvd., 4737-Linda T. Sullivan and Stacy E. Tjossem to Joshua Nathan and Annamarie S. Martin, $975,000.

Fifth St. S., 2704-David A. Foster Jr. to Laura B. Peterson and Ban Nussbaum, $735,000.

Eighth St. S., 3604-Thomas Powell Noland to Eguiguren Jauregui and Therese E. McCabe, $800,148.

10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 115-NVR Inc. to James Kerby and Meredith Houff, $1.12 million.

11th St. S., 3420-Emma Rose and Ian James Westerman to Brendon Firestone and Trine Medina, $900,000.

14th St. S., 3149-Robert and Melissa Mellor to Jacob C. Zier and Pamela J. Hughes, $725,000.

20th Rd. N., 4643, No. 1-Justin D. Tirelli to Reed Hopwood and Villalba Goncalves Baptista, $235,000.

34th Rd. N., 4912-WCH IV Corp. to Earl and Helen Lee, $1.87 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 801-Ann Dicamillo Harris to Patricia Hall Saher, $335,000.

Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 1211-Toni Shelton to Qiwen Zhu, $455,000.

20th St. S., 629-Timothy P. Werbstein to Steven P. Wyner, $1.13 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Ct. N., 1503-Mayank Gupta and Anjali Modi to Omer Ijaz and Amun Nadeem, $1.29 million.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. TS01-Turnberry TS01 Corp. to Todd Johnson and Jennifer Ann Smith, $4.75 million.

Scott St. N., 2131-John Stephen Edelmann to Jeremy P. Bolton and Ami M. Gates, $1.22 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2586E, No. 5-Kenneth John Martin to Kitty E. Russell, $275,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2635, No. D-Elizabeth Mitchell to Renata C. Schmitt Silva, $359,900.

28th St. S., 4827, No. A-Lindsay and Matthew R. Willmann to Safia Abdillahi, $475,000.