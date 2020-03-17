Alfred St. S., 920-Michael J. and Mary K. Parker to James Gear Liddy, $520,000.
Bashford Lane, 610, No. 1313-Edwin A. Sheridan IV to Stephen L. and Susan M. Hill, $290,000.
Buchanan St., 305-Ricardo Limes Rodriguez and Fanny M. Gonzalez Ramirez to Kevin J. Rowley and Hannah Dixon, $588,000.
Commonwealth Ave., 2211-Robert S. and Martha E. Larson to Thomas M. Manor and Susan C. Hayash, $925,000.
Duke St., 4600, No. 725-Richard Magee and estate of George F. Gunning to Lucia H. Hadley, $170,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 123-Rodney Fuller to Chulpan Raufovna Zakirova, $258,000.
Ellsworth St., 214-Katherine Collins Hall to Brian Critz and Shanthala Raj, $586,000.
Gibbon St., 418-Bryan J. and Elizabeth Millett to Monica Martinez and Christine Toscano, $735,000.
Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1316-Diana F. Shiller to Chesler Dorsey, $275,000.
Holland Lane, 309, No. 324-Ung Hyok and Sunwoo Kim to Carlos E. Ariza Oliveros, $530,000.
Howard St. N., 803, No. 458-Randy and Athina Howe to Joseph Van Hettinga, $315,777.
Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 2007-Thomas A. and Noelle R. Mehlhorn to Nancy Harris and Edwin Ronald Goldfuss, $570,000.
Landover St., 2949-Bryce L. McDevitt and Cecily C. Hart to Peter Daniel Hogge and Kimberly Michelle Jensen, $639,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1306-Jeffrey Snyder to Demarco T. Carey, $288,000.
McKenzie Ave., 717-J. Jeffrey and Mary R. Wood to Richard K. and Sarah F. Anderson, $1.3 million.
Pitt St. S., 710-Heather Corey to Kathleen A. Fox, $770,000.
Potomac Greens Dr., 1617-B-Stacey Ann Prescott to Kevin Mixon Houk and Meghan Nicole Graham, $660,000.
Prince St., 706, No. 5-Adrian Richard Urias to Daniel N. and Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood, $605,000.
Quantrell Ave., 5851, No. 208-Estate of Marjorie Gray Kittrell and Gregory Lee Kittrell to Inoussa Kafando, $187,000.
Reynolds St. S., 75, No. 101-Teru Teklemichael to Franlis and Helyett Alvarez, $239,900.
Royal St. S., 218-Anita L. Mann to Maura M. Dunn and George R. Lanchantin III, $2.05 million.
Second St., 922-Clayton A. and Shannon R. Smith to Frederick Jordan Evert, $676,922.
Stonebridge Rd., 1715-Dale Smith Brown to Elizabeth Setterlin and Patrick Klinetobe, $819,000.
Summit Ave., 802-Estate of Eleanor Rierson Lever and Katherine L. Jacobs to David W. Dively, $780,000.
Washington St. S., 1250, No. 223-Carl M. and Amy Trevisan to Paul M. and Susan A. Currer, $1.68 million.
Windsor Ave. E., 315-Shira Helstrom to Alex Joseph Grohovsky and Sara S. Geist, $770,000.
Wyndham Cir., 3304, No. 337-Erin O’Donnell Howard to Michael Jacy Thurmond, $265,000.
28th St. S., 3242, No. 402-Eric G. Payne to Truong Minh Lu, $219,300.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Arlington Blvd., 4758-Goodwyn Residential Corp. to Swathi Ramesh, $760,000.
Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 219-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to So Jeong Nah, $425,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1943-Victor Gutierrez to Amber Bullard, $706,500.
Edgewood St. S., 1510, No. 541-Elizabeth A. Rimlinger to Cynthia S. Sitcov and Andrew K. Semmei, $389,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1117-Jorge A. De Angulo and Cytandra G. Hoover to Paige Wooden, $285,000.
Granada St. S., 744-Michael David and Ikuyo S. Lampel to Seyed Hoossein Jazayeri and Nastaran Rashidbenam, $615,000.
Jackson St. N., 801-Thomas H. and Karen M. Field to Stephen Coury Schohn and Irene Meredith Wilson, $1.5 million.
Lancaster St. N., 1457-Patricia L. Spearman to Brian Daniel and Kacie Elizabeth Brady, $750,000.
Lee Hwy., 4098-Luke Michael and Kathleen Marie Sebby to Christopher and Monica Donahoe, $793,000.
Quincy St. N., 3055-Joseph Cook and Kelly McComas Edens to Michael and Lisa K. Burke, $1.59 million.
Rhodes St. N., 1902, No. 68-Julio Caesar Velasco III and Bonnie L. Powell to Kristine Marsh, $441,916.
Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B103-Gregory Sarfino and Maria R. Micheli to Mitko Todorov Tsekov and Desislava Mitkova Cekova, $245,000.
Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-313-Richard M. Bernstein to Priyanka Bajaj, $269,900.
Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 704-Ravi Pimplaskar to Eric Scott Russell, $400,000.
Williamsburg Blvd., 4737-Linda T. Sullivan and Stacy E. Tjossem to Joshua Nathan and Annamarie S. Martin, $975,000.
Fifth St. S., 2704-David A. Foster Jr. to Laura B. Peterson and Ban Nussbaum, $735,000.
Eighth St. S., 3604-Thomas Powell Noland to Eguiguren Jauregui and Therese E. McCabe, $800,148.
10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 115-NVR Inc. to James Kerby and Meredith Houff, $1.12 million.
11th St. S., 3420-Emma Rose and Ian James Westerman to Brendon Firestone and Trine Medina, $900,000.
14th St. S., 3149-Robert and Melissa Mellor to Jacob C. Zier and Pamela J. Hughes, $725,000.
20th Rd. N., 4643, No. 1-Justin D. Tirelli to Reed Hopwood and Villalba Goncalves Baptista, $235,000.
34th Rd. N., 4912-WCH IV Corp. to Earl and Helen Lee, $1.87 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 801-Ann Dicamillo Harris to Patricia Hall Saher, $335,000.
Crystal Dr., 1200, No. 1211-Toni Shelton to Qiwen Zhu, $455,000.
20th St. S., 629-Timothy P. Werbstein to Steven P. Wyner, $1.13 million.
ROSSLYN AREA
Colonial Ct. N., 1503-Mayank Gupta and Anjali Modi to Omer Ijaz and Amun Nadeem, $1.29 million.
Nash St. N., 1881, No. TS01-Turnberry TS01 Corp. to Todd Johnson and Jennifer Ann Smith, $4.75 million.
Scott St. N., 2131-John Stephen Edelmann to Jeremy P. Bolton and Ami M. Gates, $1.22 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2586E, No. 5-Kenneth John Martin to Kitty E. Russell, $275,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2635, No. D-Elizabeth Mitchell to Renata C. Schmitt Silva, $359,900.
28th St. S., 4827, No. A-Lindsay and Matthew R. Willmann to Safia Abdillahi, $475,000.
36th St. S., 4514, No. A2-Julie Marshall to Anne D. Redding, $455,000.