Armistead St. N., 513, No. 203-An Hoang to Phuc-Sinh Duy Nguyen and Ai Van T. Chau, $235,000.
Ashby St., 325-Brad E. and Katharine Baylor Pinney to Peggy A. Poncelet, $615,000.
Bellefonte Ave. W., 100-William Douglas and Susan M.S. Rutherford to Wilbur and Elizabeth C. Bentzel Slaughter, $929,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 307-Lynne L. Storer to Millie and Juan Carlos Lopez-Campillo, $500,000.
Custis Ave. E., 618-Anna M. Magoulas and Patrick A. Harenburg to Paul H. and Valerie Whitley Fischer, $1.06 million.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1119-Samina Ijaz to Aditya Pesara and Anupama Reddy Nala, $275,000.
Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 488-Carlos Mateos to Karen Ann Brunston, $348,000.
Fairfax St. S., 808-Jeffrey L. and Cari L. Steiner to John W. and Julie A. Kennedy, $929,000.
Gladden St. N., 135-Steven Gordon, Gordon L. and Petronilla Hawes to Marcia K. Cowan, $589,000.
Holly St., 3301-William J. and Marcie McClintic Coates to Jason O’Brien and Tara L. Ward, $1.4 million.
Ike Dr., 160-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Jason and Puja Schumacher, $844,995.
Ingalls Ave., 3822-Jason Jeffrey and Rachel A. Rudrud to Philip Herbert and Jennifer Rachel Anne Olivero, $442,000.
Jenkins St. S., 100-Russell E. and Shirley R. Maxwell to Nicholas John and Nicole Arnold, $450,000.
Landover St., 3300-Tracey Phillips to Laura V. Lopez and James C. Landrum, $645,000.
Martha Custis Dr., 1423-Thomas Blair and Anne Marriott Stroud to Michael A. and Sheila B. Zieser, $290,000.
Michigan Ct., 1117-Kathleen Markey to Bridget H. Ryan, $689,900.
Nelson Ave. E., 611, No. 673-Paula H.J. Cholmondeley to Scott and Dana Graber, $779,000.
Portner Rd., 1114-Danilo and Lauren Sandoval to Carissa McStay, $649,000.
Potomac Greens Dr., 1711-James Raymond and Catherine Dixie-Lee Martin to James and Sarah Coakley, $965,000.
Prince St., 1600, No. 311-John P. and Mary C. Bresnahan to Geneva M. and William E. Halloran, $319,600.
Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 407-Nico T. Waters to Marnita Marrs and Lloyd Piersawl, $214,000.
Royal St. S., 406-Westley Andrew Britt to Burt Hudson Riehle and Eileen Patricia Betit, $570,000.
Seminary Rd., 4205-Burton C. Reynolds to Steven Sungmin and Jennifer N. Hong, $1.2 million.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2110-Mohammad Z. Zaidi to Bo Yoon Choi, $248,000.
Underwood Pl., 23-Bruce A. and Cynthia G. Blevins to James Vincent Corker Jr., $400,000.
Valley Dr., 1010-Terry E. Butcher to Rebecca E. Lamb, $305,000.
Waterford Pl., 126-James F. McNulty and Laura S. Fitzpatrick to Mark Joseph Nackman, $1.19 million.
Wyndham Cir., 3306, No. 227-Seth A. Carll to Spozmai Bangash, $242,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 222-Clinton and Johanna Ramos Boyer to Stuart and Sheria G. Clarkson, $310,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 601-Stephanie C. and Sylvester Rainey to Kiona Shanta Daniels, $360,000.
28th St. S., 3330, No. 202-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Kathleen Guidroz, $260,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. N., 3200-Sun Line Custom Homes to Marvin and Gail Fertel, $2.7 million.
Buchanan St. S., 1209-Lesley Ann Willard and Robert Marlowe Sudduth to Maraea Harris and Pere Maya Clotet, $247,000.
Cleveland St. N., 1952, No. 1-Phillip E. Rogoff to Daniel A. and Christina Russo, $645,000.
Danville St. N., 938-Kiran A. Ahuja to Alan Patrick Kerslake and Michael Vernon Steadman, $1.37 million.
Edison St. N., 235-Richard E. and Mary H. Glass to Timothy A. Knob and Elizabeth L. Burst, $705,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4147, No. C-Kevin D. and Genevieve G. Stubbs to Stephani Lynn Wrabel, $490,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 824-Saeid Pooresmaeil to Steven W. and Barbara A. Bancroft, $143,000.
Frederick St. N., 846-John Francis and Danielle Elise Bloom to Farrukh Hussein Malik and Mehreen Intiaz, $622,000.
Greenbrier St. N., 2910-Clifford M. and Karla H. Loper to Timothy A. and Lindsay M. Durham, $1.04 million.
Kenmore St. S., 2100-Eric S. and Mary N. Talbot to Mulusew Agagi and Miheret Dirirsa, $357,987.
Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 807-Patricia W. Arthur to Astrid C. Pardo, $246,000.
Oakland St. N., 129-Ian L. Wilhelm to Kristen and Gregory Evans, $1.1 million.
Pershing Dr. N., 3228-N. P. Dodge Jr. and Leslie A. Delperdang to Christopher James Armstrong and Shannon Lynn Opray, $1.2 million.
Queens Lane N., 1729, No. 1-117-Noel B. Schulz to Alaina Marie Garrett, $304,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 212-Susan Demarr and Susan Morroe to Patricia Chan, $390,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1913, No. 17-Andrea E. Raggambi to Daniel L. and Carmel Ann Brosnan, $315,000.
Stafford St. N., 900, No. 914-Mohan Gopalakrishnan to Sridhar Madireddy and Chandra Chudamani Pakala, $368,000.
Trenton St. N., 208, No. 208-2-Cavitha Brar to Connie Huoqing Lu and Yue Fang, $230,000.
Vermont St. N., 1219-Lee and Lynn C. Wang to Bella Rivshin, $1.7 million.
Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 426-Stephen Terry Pavlick to Sean Joseph and Cynthia Jean Burke, $455,000.
Sixth St. S., 2025-Shane M. and Sean R. Flynn to David Paymar Masad and Danielle Nicole Alberti, $672,000.
Eighth St. S., 4820-Anand Mishra to Nutan B. Chada, $713,150.
10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 117-NVR Inc. to Charles S. Kwon and Rebekah Kim, $1.08 million.
14th St. S., 3901-Allen Knox and Lynda Louise Kinkead to John C. Kashuba and Stephanie I. Salvador, $595,000.
21st Ave. N., 3501-Brendan L. and Jody M. Devine to Robert H. and Faith Swennes, $1.39 million.
34th St. N., 4125-Steven W. and Pamela S. Presley to Robert Paul Smith, $1.98 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 204-Richard and Lois Lamontagne to Holly D. Simonsen, $280,000.
Grant St. S., 2620-Andrew G. and Heidi L. Biggs to William E. and Kimberly H. Smith, $1.15 million.
ROSSLYN AREA
Colonial Terr. N., 1505B-Elizabeth B. Nelson Trexler to Catherine Cockerham, $1.05 million.
19th St. N., 1111, No. 2803-Zuthu Akyatan and Artemiz Turunc-Akyatan to Adedapo Tejuoso, $1.14 million.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2602G, No. 7-Patricia M. Carty to Elizabeth Dipert and Hailey Sabol, $420,000.
Meade St. S., 2828-John A. Mitchell to Xuan Kim Vu, $420,000.
Walter Reed Dr. S., 2655, No. B-Sean W. Gaffney to Faazah Yeasin, $353,000.
28th St. S., 4827, No. B-Nichole Devolites to Francisco D. Ramos, $489,000.