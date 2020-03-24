Armistead St. N., 513, No. 203-An Hoang to Phuc-Sinh Duy Nguyen and Ai Van T. Chau, $235,000.

Ashby St., 325-Brad E. and Katharine Baylor Pinney to Peggy A. Poncelet, $615,000.

Bellefonte Ave. W., 100-William Douglas and Susan M.S. Rutherford to Wilbur and Elizabeth C. Bentzel Slaughter, $929,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 307-Lynne L. Storer to Millie and Juan Carlos Lopez-Campillo, $500,000.

AD

Custis Ave. E., 618-Anna M. Magoulas and Patrick A. Harenburg to Paul H. and Valerie Whitley Fischer, $1.06 million.

AD

Duke St., 4600, No. 1119-Samina Ijaz to Aditya Pesara and Anupama Reddy Nala, $275,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 488-Carlos Mateos to Karen Ann Brunston, $348,000.

Fairfax St. S., 808-Jeffrey L. and Cari L. Steiner to John W. and Julie A. Kennedy, $929,000.

Gladden St. N., 135-Steven Gordon, Gordon L. and Petronilla Hawes to Marcia K. Cowan, $589,000.

Holly St., 3301-William J. and Marcie McClintic Coates to Jason O’Brien and Tara L. Ward, $1.4 million.

Ike Dr., 160-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership Co. Inc. to Jason and Puja Schumacher, $844,995.

AD

Ingalls Ave., 3822-Jason Jeffrey and Rachel A. Rudrud to Philip Herbert and Jennifer Rachel Anne Olivero, $442,000.

Jenkins St. S., 100-Russell E. and Shirley R. Maxwell to Nicholas John and Nicole Arnold, $450,000.

Landover St., 3300-Tracey Phillips to Laura V. Lopez and James C. Landrum, $645,000.

AD

Martha Custis Dr., 1423-Thomas Blair and Anne Marriott Stroud to Michael A. and Sheila B. Zieser, $290,000.

Michigan Ct., 1117-Kathleen Markey to Bridget H. Ryan, $689,900.

Nelson Ave. E., 611, No. 673-Paula H.J. Cholmondeley to Scott and Dana Graber, $779,000.

Portner Rd., 1114-Danilo and Lauren Sandoval to Carissa McStay, $649,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1711-James Raymond and Catherine Dixie-Lee Martin to James and Sarah Coakley, $965,000.

AD

Prince St., 1600, No. 311-John P. and Mary C. Bresnahan to Geneva M. and William E. Halloran, $319,600.

Reynolds St. S., 250, No. 407-Nico T. Waters to Marnita Marrs and Lloyd Piersawl, $214,000.

Royal St. S., 406-Westley Andrew Britt to Burt Hudson Riehle and Eileen Patricia Betit, $570,000.

Seminary Rd., 4205-Burton C. Reynolds to Steven Sungmin and Jennifer N. Hong, $1.2 million.

AD

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2110-Mohammad Z. Zaidi to Bo Yoon Choi, $248,000.

Underwood Pl., 23-Bruce A. and Cynthia G. Blevins to James Vincent Corker Jr., $400,000.

Valley Dr., 1010-Terry E. Butcher to Rebecca E. Lamb, $305,000.

Waterford Pl., 126-James F. McNulty and Laura S. Fitzpatrick to Mark Joseph Nackman, $1.19 million.

AD

Wyndham Cir., 3306, No. 227-Seth A. Carll to Spozmai Bangash, $242,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 222-Clinton and Johanna Ramos Boyer to Stuart and Sheria G. Clarkson, $310,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 601-Stephanie C. and Sylvester Rainey to Kiona Shanta Daniels, $360,000.

28th St. S., 3330, No. 202-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Kathleen Guidroz, $260,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 3200-Sun Line Custom Homes to Marvin and Gail Fertel, $2.7 million.

AD

Buchanan St. S., 1209-Lesley Ann Willard and Robert Marlowe Sudduth to Maraea Harris and Pere Maya Clotet, $247,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1952, No. 1-Phillip E. Rogoff to Daniel A. and Christina Russo, $645,000.

Danville St. N., 938-Kiran A. Ahuja to Alan Patrick Kerslake and Michael Vernon Steadman, $1.37 million.

Edison St. N., 235-Richard E. and Mary H. Glass to Timothy A. Knob and Elizabeth L. Burst, $705,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4147, No. C-Kevin D. and Genevieve G. Stubbs to Stephani Lynn Wrabel, $490,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 824-Saeid Pooresmaeil to Steven W. and Barbara A. Bancroft, $143,000.

Frederick St. N., 846-John Francis and Danielle Elise Bloom to Farrukh Hussein Malik and Mehreen Intiaz, $622,000.

AD

AD

Greenbrier St. N., 2910-Clifford M. and Karla H. Loper to Timothy A. and Lindsay M. Durham, $1.04 million.

Kenmore St. S., 2100-Eric S. and Mary N. Talbot to Mulusew Agagi and Miheret Dirirsa, $357,987.

Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 807-Patricia W. Arthur to Astrid C. Pardo, $246,000.

Oakland St. N., 129-Ian L. Wilhelm to Kristen and Gregory Evans, $1.1 million.

Pershing Dr. N., 3228-N. P. Dodge Jr. and Leslie A. Delperdang to Christopher James Armstrong and Shannon Lynn Opray, $1.2 million.

Queens Lane N., 1729, No. 1-117-Noel B. Schulz to Alaina Marie Garrett, $304,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 212-Susan Demarr and Susan Morroe to Patricia Chan, $390,000.

AD

Rhodes St. N., 1913, No. 17-Andrea E. Raggambi to Daniel L. and Carmel Ann Brosnan, $315,000.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 914-Mohan Gopalakrishnan to Sridhar Madireddy and Chandra Chudamani Pakala, $368,000.

AD

Trenton St. N., 208, No. 208-2-Cavitha Brar to Connie Huoqing Lu and Yue Fang, $230,000.

Vermont St. N., 1219-Lee and Lynn C. Wang to Bella Rivshin, $1.7 million.

Wilson Blvd., 1800, No. 426-Stephen Terry Pavlick to Sean Joseph and Cynthia Jean Burke, $455,000.

Sixth St. S., 2025-Shane M. and Sean R. Flynn to David Paymar Masad and Danielle Nicole Alberti, $672,000.

Eighth St. S., 4820-Anand Mishra to Nutan B. Chada, $713,150.

10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 117-NVR Inc. to Charles S. Kwon and Rebekah Kim, $1.08 million.

AD

14th St. S., 3901-Allen Knox and Lynda Louise Kinkead to John C. Kashuba and Stephanie I. Salvador, $595,000.

21st Ave. N., 3501-Brendan L. and Jody M. Devine to Robert H. and Faith Swennes, $1.39 million.

34th St. N., 4125-Steven W. and Pamela S. Presley to Robert Paul Smith, $1.98 million.

AD

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 204-Richard and Lois Lamontagne to Holly D. Simonsen, $280,000.

Grant St. S., 2620-Andrew G. and Heidi L. Biggs to William E. and Kimberly H. Smith, $1.15 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1505B-Elizabeth B. Nelson Trexler to Catherine Cockerham, $1.05 million.

19th St. N., 1111, No. 2803-Zuthu Akyatan and Artemiz Turunc-Akyatan to Adedapo Tejuoso, $1.14 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2602G, No. 7-Patricia M. Carty to Elizabeth Dipert and Hailey Sabol, $420,000.

Meade St. S., 2828-John A. Mitchell to Xuan Kim Vu, $420,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2655, No. B-Sean W. Gaffney to Faazah Yeasin, $353,000.