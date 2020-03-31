Aspen St., 207-Abigail C. and Chad D. Horrell to Alexander Maggos and Caroline Bock, $620,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 820-Rajan Lalwani and Kiran L. Chugani to Thomas Jean-Pierre, $163,000.

Braddock Pl., 1200, No. 402-Brad Rogers to Shannon Blaithin Maloney, $515,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 336-Andrea Barlow and Bruce Stillman to Michael Castro and Ashley Zamperini, $635,000.

Dartmouth Rd., 2700, No. 5-Andrew C. and Cheryl L. Ames to Nicholette Alcorta, $321,100.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1412-Maggie J. Ghamry to Mingquan and Guozhu Tan, $169,500.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 261-Michael C. and Carol A. Prentice to Prisca Sewon Kim, $252,000.

Fayette St. S., 718, No. 21-David Koh to Jessica Rose Giroux and Robert Jeffrey Lalley, $340,000.

Gretna Green Ct., 242-Brent Manning Feraci to Edgar Antonio and Norma Yolanda Gutierrez, $520,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 320-Annette B. Smith to Lisa Hosterman, $230,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1711-Wassim F. Beidas to Michael John and Geraldine Ann Hackert, $425,000.

Juniper Pl., 921-Michael J. and Tomi F. Ljungberg Curry to Patrick J. Deville and Colleen C. Cassidy, $550,000.

Kingston Ave., 1325-Daniel C. and Lillian J. York to Grant B. and Lucia G. Lebens, $1.02 million.

Leslie Ave., 2504-David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar to James L. and Mary K. Goodyear, $1.5 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3505-Sue H. Sikes to Maytree and Alicia Raugitinane, $280,000.

Monticello Blvd., 404-Anne Frances Seither to Henry H. and Meredith T.D. Wilmer, $851,000.

Pickett St. N., 503-Anna M. Coquelin to Nicholas William Stablein and Morgan Heill, $520,500.

Portner Rd., 1204-Christopher A. and Tiffany L. Wlazlowski Neuman to Rachel and Christopher Vanjohnson, $690,000.

Price St., 1717-Jonathan and Lauren Cafferty Mahaffey to John Sturm and Laura Whitmire, $817,000.

Prince St., 1707, No. 7-Etelvina C. Tyler to Richard Bursch and Michael Bondurant, $752,328.

Richenbacher Ave., 5429-Margaret L. Mercer and estate of James D. Mercer to Dianne M. Casey, $590,000.

Russell Rd., 501-Kendle Bryan to Brian J. and Stephanie H. Stevens, $1.2 million.

Slaters Lane, 501, No. 118-Bonnie M. Jefferis to Lorraine T. Herman, $330,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2224-Hsiae-Fu Tao and estate of David Tao to Alexander Joseph Sendek, $373,900.

Van Dorn St. S., 16, No. 407-Alexander M. Anzures to Kevin Tran, $195,000.

West St. S., 320, No. 209-Melissa J. Thompson to Andrea Vela and Matthew Golin, $719,500.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3167-Grant J. Campbell to Maryam Afzalipour Khoshkbejari, $275,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1816-William Clark Thomas to Thomas and Karen Blahovec, $280,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 3216-Stephen A. and Sara J. Dougherty Jones to Sean P. Connolly and Andrew A. Nichols, $1.73 million.

Barton St. S., 1100, No. 292-Judy A. Dixon to Jaime Palato, $325,000.

Calvert St. N., 2050, No. 106-Maria Sasinowski to Garrett S. and Kara M. Riba, $400,000.

Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 216-Matthew L. Wingler to Thomas and Durgeat Vilmer, $175,000.

Dickerson St. S., 750, No. 314-Charles D. Smith to Martin Rumenov Zahariev, $135,000.

Edison St. N., 514-Shirley Ann Rogers to Ryan Elizabeth Alvis, $660,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4167, No. 103-Timothy P. and Jessica J.K. O’Neil to Agnesa Ljamadjema, $430,000.

Frederick St. N., 1210-Nathan L. and Ashley A. McQueen to John England and Elizabeth Donohue, $1.03 million.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 308-Angie R. Cox and Corey Reagan to John Stanley Bobrowiecki, $700,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 524-Yousef H. Al Ebraheem and Abdulaziz Almeshal to Payton L. Stahler and Sara M. Klock, $765,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1115-Christopher J. Spoth to George Chaucer Hwang, $1.2 million.

Lee Hwy., 4360, No. 303-Wesley Tyler and George Bailey Clough to Sara E. Silberstein, $385,000.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 22, No. 101-D-Karen L.S. White to Stephen Newhouse, $233,000.

Pocomoke St. N., 3300-Romeros Custom Builders Corp. to Jacob S. and Emily Karotkin Parsons, $1.79 million.

Queens Lane N., 1808, No. 4-212-Todd A. Davidson to Chi Nguyen, $299,000.

Patrick Henry Dr., 985-Lisa M. Blanton to John F. and Danielle E. Bloom, $709,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 309-Dennis C. Buchholz to Sara Beckwith, $380,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1917, No. 12-Camilla S. Berry to Varun H. Srirangarajan, $290,000.

Tacoma St. N., 3207-Louis Kenneth and Bonnie Susan Robbins to Mounia Msefer and Morad Abid, $970,000.

Vermont St. N., 2039-Andrew C. Briscoe IV and Henry S. Cauley to William Davis and Victoria Frena Smith, $740,000.

Sixth St. S., 2211-Benjamin L. and Laura Peterson Nussbaum to Andrew L. and Margaret K. Moore, $475,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 3129-John G. and Betty Meyer to Hemanth Nair and Nirvi Shah, $1.28 million.

10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 119-NVR Inc. to Adam J. and Ariella Furst, $1.06 million.

13th Rd. S., 2600, No. 386-Kara H. Lombardi to Daniel Raymond Edwards and Consuelo Knoel Sevilla, $311,500.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 219-Byung-Lip and Hyun-Jin Lee to Jesse Mathias Inge Witkoeski, $458,000.

36th St. N., 4937-MR Project Management Inc. to Douglas Paul and Jennifer B. Seale, $1.84 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 103-William Chism to Radhika Jayaraj and Vasanth Manikumar, $255,000.

Hayes St. S., 1747, No. 1-Samantha Kay Lalik and Scott John Baughn to Caroline Hamric and Jonathan Breeding, $635,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1586-Fantastic Potter Corp. to Patricia S. Duthler, $1.4 million.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1116-Alexander Koludrovic to Payman Dehghanian, $535,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-206-Katty R. and Michael C. Reid to Elizabeth Ann Valdes, $420,000.

Wakefield St. S., 2838B, No. B-Neal T. Sweeney to James G. and Kathryn W. Bonzano, $385,000.

25th St. S., 2311, No. 3-201-Esther A. Bacon to Mary Elizabeth Robinson, $446,575.