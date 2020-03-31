Aspen St., 207-Abigail C. and Chad D. Horrell to Alexander Maggos and Caroline Bock, $620,000.
Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 820-Rajan Lalwani and Kiran L. Chugani to Thomas Jean-Pierre, $163,000.
Braddock Pl., 1200, No. 402-Brad Rogers to Shannon Blaithin Maloney, $515,000.
Cameron Station Blvd., 336-Andrea Barlow and Bruce Stillman to Michael Castro and Ashley Zamperini, $635,000.
Dartmouth Rd., 2700, No. 5-Andrew C. and Cheryl L. Ames to Nicholette Alcorta, $321,100.
Duke St., 4600, No. 1412-Maggie J. Ghamry to Mingquan and Guozhu Tan, $169,500.
Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 261-Michael C. and Carol A. Prentice to Prisca Sewon Kim, $252,000.
Fayette St. S., 718, No. 21-David Koh to Jessica Rose Giroux and Robert Jeffrey Lalley, $340,000.
Gretna Green Ct., 242-Brent Manning Feraci to Edgar Antonio and Norma Yolanda Gutierrez, $520,000.
Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 320-Annette B. Smith to Lisa Hosterman, $230,000.
Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1711-Wassim F. Beidas to Michael John and Geraldine Ann Hackert, $425,000.
Juniper Pl., 921-Michael J. and Tomi F. Ljungberg Curry to Patrick J. Deville and Colleen C. Cassidy, $550,000.
Kingston Ave., 1325-Daniel C. and Lillian J. York to Grant B. and Lucia G. Lebens, $1.02 million.
Leslie Ave., 2504-David L. Dodd and Robyn S. Bomar to James L. and Mary K. Goodyear, $1.5 million.
Martha Custis Dr., 3505-Sue H. Sikes to Maytree and Alicia Raugitinane, $280,000.
Monticello Blvd., 404-Anne Frances Seither to Henry H. and Meredith T.D. Wilmer, $851,000.
Pickett St. N., 503-Anna M. Coquelin to Nicholas William Stablein and Morgan Heill, $520,500.
Portner Rd., 1204-Christopher A. and Tiffany L. Wlazlowski Neuman to Rachel and Christopher Vanjohnson, $690,000.
Price St., 1717-Jonathan and Lauren Cafferty Mahaffey to John Sturm and Laura Whitmire, $817,000.
Prince St., 1707, No. 7-Etelvina C. Tyler to Richard Bursch and Michael Bondurant, $752,328.
Richenbacher Ave., 5429-Margaret L. Mercer and estate of James D. Mercer to Dianne M. Casey, $590,000.
Russell Rd., 501-Kendle Bryan to Brian J. and Stephanie H. Stevens, $1.2 million.
Slaters Lane, 501, No. 118-Bonnie M. Jefferis to Lorraine T. Herman, $330,000.
Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2224-Hsiae-Fu Tao and estate of David Tao to Alexander Joseph Sendek, $373,900.
Van Dorn St. S., 16, No. 407-Alexander M. Anzures to Kevin Tran, $195,000.
West St. S., 320, No. 209-Melissa J. Thompson to Andrea Vela and Matthew Golin, $719,500.
Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3167-Grant J. Campbell to Maryam Afzalipour Khoshkbejari, $275,000.
Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1816-William Clark Thomas to Thomas and Karen Blahovec, $280,000.
Arlington
ARLINGTON AREA
Abingdon St. N., 3216-Stephen A. and Sara J. Dougherty Jones to Sean P. Connolly and Andrew A. Nichols, $1.73 million.
Barton St. S., 1100, No. 292-Judy A. Dixon to Jaime Palato, $325,000.
Calvert St. N., 2050, No. 106-Maria Sasinowski to Garrett S. and Kara M. Riba, $400,000.
Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 216-Matthew L. Wingler to Thomas and Durgeat Vilmer, $175,000.
Dickerson St. S., 750, No. 314-Charles D. Smith to Martin Rumenov Zahariev, $135,000.
Edison St. N., 514-Shirley Ann Rogers to Ryan Elizabeth Alvis, $660,000.
Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4167, No. 103-Timothy P. and Jessica J.K. O’Neil to Agnesa Ljamadjema, $430,000.
Frederick St. N., 1210-Nathan L. and Ashley A. McQueen to John England and Elizabeth Donohue, $1.03 million.
Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 308-Angie R. Cox and Corey Reagan to John Stanley Bobrowiecki, $700,000.
Highland St. N., 1020, No. 524-Yousef H. Al Ebraheem and Abdulaziz Almeshal to Payton L. Stahler and Sara M. Klock, $765,000.
Kirkwood Rd., 1115-Christopher J. Spoth to George Chaucer Hwang, $1.2 million.
Lee Hwy., 4360, No. 303-Wesley Tyler and George Bailey Clough to Sara E. Silberstein, $385,000.
Old Glebe Rd. S., 22, No. 101-D-Karen L.S. White to Stephen Newhouse, $233,000.
Pocomoke St. N., 3300-Romeros Custom Builders Corp. to Jacob S. and Emily Karotkin Parsons, $1.79 million.
Queens Lane N., 1808, No. 4-212-Todd A. Davidson to Chi Nguyen, $299,000.
Patrick Henry Dr., 985-Lisa M. Blanton to John F. and Danielle E. Bloom, $709,000.
Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 309-Dennis C. Buchholz to Sara Beckwith, $380,000.
Rhodes St. N., 1917, No. 12-Camilla S. Berry to Varun H. Srirangarajan, $290,000.
Tacoma St. N., 3207-Louis Kenneth and Bonnie Susan Robbins to Mounia Msefer and Morad Abid, $970,000.
Vermont St. N., 2039-Andrew C. Briscoe IV and Henry S. Cauley to William Davis and Victoria Frena Smith, $740,000.
Sixth St. S., 2211-Benjamin L. and Laura Peterson Nussbaum to Andrew L. and Margaret K. Moore, $475,000.
Ninth Rd. N., 3129-John G. and Betty Meyer to Hemanth Nair and Nirvi Shah, $1.28 million.
10th Rd. N., 5715, No. 119-NVR Inc. to Adam J. and Ariella Furst, $1.06 million.
13th Rd. S., 2600, No. 386-Kara H. Lombardi to Daniel Raymond Edwards and Consuelo Knoel Sevilla, $311,500.
15th St. N., 2001, No. 219-Byung-Lip and Hyun-Jin Lee to Jesse Mathias Inge Witkoeski, $458,000.
36th St. N., 4937-MR Project Management Inc. to Douglas Paul and Jennifer B. Seale, $1.84 million.
ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA
Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 103-William Chism to Radhika Jayaraj and Vasanth Manikumar, $255,000.
Hayes St. S., 1747, No. 1-Samantha Kay Lalik and Scott John Baughn to Caroline Hamric and Jonathan Breeding, $635,000.
ROSSLYN AREA
Colonial Terr. N., 1586-Fantastic Potter Corp. to Patricia S. Duthler, $1.4 million.
Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1116-Alexander Koludrovic to Payman Dehghanian, $535,000.
SHIRLINGTON AREA
Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-206-Katty R. and Michael C. Reid to Elizabeth Ann Valdes, $420,000.
Wakefield St. S., 2838B, No. B-Neal T. Sweeney to James G. and Kathryn W. Bonzano, $385,000.
25th St. S., 2311, No. 3-201-Esther A. Bacon to Mary Elizabeth Robinson, $446,575.
29th St. S., 4801-Mizel and Jennifer G. Djukic to Bryan M. Keelon and Courtney Chapman, $520,000.