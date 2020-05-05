Bellefonte Ave. E., 313-Robert E. Fitzgerald to Nina and Ian Kapuza, $620,000.

Burgess Ave., 251-Michael Aaron and Laura Ann Nitzberg to Ellyn Creasey and Sean Cooksey, $638,000.

Canterbury Sq., 1, No. 301-John C. and Elizabeth C. Decker to Huynh-De Quang Dinh and Tuyen Thanh Le, $162,000.

Columbus St. S., 661-David and Rachel Kent to Catherine Alston, $559,700.

Conoy St., 2409, No. 253-Patrick R. and Therese R. Magnuson to John Andrew and Marla Kyo Yamato McCall, $829,000.

Duke St., 4326-Colleen Cassidy and Patrick J. Deville to Amaiya Melissa Thompson, $415,000.

Echols Ave., 5139-Anthony M. and Kelly Sweitzer to Richard S. Chew and Shanne A. Shadel, $800,000.

Franklin St., 809-Stephen Ketcham and Karla Mueller to Christopher R. Lamkey, $590,000.

Glebe Rd. E., 9, No. C-Geeta M. Mannes to Stephen Christopher and Robyn Anne Flood, $240,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 511-William A. and Wilda C. Navas to Sol J. Greenspan and Pamela A. Lintula, $450,000.

Harrison Cir., 949-Robert and Eva K. Kane to Andrew W. and Lelia W. Anderson, $580,000.

Hickory St., 2909-Michelle Hermes to Robert T. and Corey L. Chance, $685,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1109-Ingrid U. Nelson and Karen Nelson Hackett to Andrii Holub, $143,000.

Kell Lane, 4666-Dereje Legesse to Orr and Grace E. Ganel, $662,000.

King St., 4520, No. 503-Cheryl Payton to Atiqullah Kakar, $187,000.

Landover St., 2902-Matthew R. Huston to Philip L. and Brittany L. Robbins, $590,000.

Longstreet Lane, 4689, No. 304-Albert G. Brown to Lejla Burton, $450,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3592-Kristen Lawson Buck to Aaron R. Lee and Dwight Hill, $288,000.

Mason Ave. E., 15-Kevin Maloy to Jonathan Robert Hartley and Leslie Ann Ochreiter, $724,000.

Parker Gray School Way, 915-Stephen Joseph Park and Joann Lee to Blake J. and Traci A. Paulson, $990,000.

Peyton St. N., 428-Joseph B. and Kristyn A. Judkins to Bethany Lynn Chalfant, $883,000.

Pitt St. N., 1037-John Lako III and Jean G. Marcouyeux Jr. to Ronald James and Kathy Ann Piksa, $695,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5801, No. 505-Biruk G. Abeza to Pedro A. and Maria A. Tobar, $185,000.

Raymond Ave. E., 109, No. A-Matthew T. Youngblood and Laura C. Engel to Beverly Norton and Robert L. Philyaw, $765,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 800, No. 408-Desiree A. Baron to Shahrzad Mary Hosseini, $380,000.

Sycamore St., 2952-Margretta I. Medley to Cory J. and Marley J. Monson, $630,000.

Timber Branch Pkwy. W., 814-Jason and Johanna Oliver to Christopher Yancey and Whitney Hart Russell, $810,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1505, No. A-Shannon Chanthaphone to Reema A. Awad, $297,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 122-Lisa Ann Antonelli and estate of Ann B. Antonelli to Elizabeth A. Sandel, $512,500.

Wolfe St., 718-Carolyn S. and Joseph E. Backus to James Livingston Beattie and Claire Sandra Chow, $1.05 million.

Wyndham Cir., 3313, No. 1219-Yashira M. Rosa and Rafael Rivera Rolon to Jaime Jimenez, $340,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1502-Darren Sutherland to John Alexander Alvarado, $211,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2703, No. 97-Delia Butler to Vincent M. Charming and Elena R. Gowdy, $314,900.

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 628-Joseph C. Athey to Pilar Crespo and Miguel Angel Luna, $257,500.

Brandywine St. N., 2045-Simba D.T. and Stephanie L. Hodari to William Camden Wingate Jones and Kristen Andrea Whitt, $737,900.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 111-Jose Rocha-Aguilar and Violeta Gonzales-Rocha to Martha L. Gonzales and Nhellyanha Josephina Hernandez Seijas, $315,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 406-Brandon and Rebecca Peck to Katherine Tillotson, $660,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4179, No. 402-Linda L. Fernandez Lopez to Thomas Matecki Jr. and Nicole Thomas, $432,500.

George Mason Dr. N., 203, No. 203-4-Arash Seddique to Brianna Yvonne Dieter, $281,840.

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2317-Janet S. Klein to John David and Ronah S. Klassen, $740,000.

Jackson St. N., 2309-Edwin M. and Anna M. Firth to Jake and Sierra Rachelle Sloan Frischknecht, $1.02 million.

Lee Hwy., 4109-D-Keith Randall Lantz Jr. to Katherine Ramsey Mann, $778,000.

Longfellow St. N., 535-Bradley P. Burns to Claudio Joseph and Elizabeth Russo Pavia, $940,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 118-John S. and Yoon Hye Ji to Asma Amirali Modi, $425,000.

Pocomoke St. N., 1701-Sum Ming Yau and Duane V. Creel to Corey B. Dutko and Sean Ragen, $1 million.

Pollard St. N., 880, No. 1002-Hui Fang to Chao Zhou, $430,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 1003-Matthew Goldston to Zhuang Hao, $403,000.

Rockingham St. N., 2614-Matthew N. and Katie A. Niskanen to Cameron Lewis and Molly Jones, $1.68 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1926-Michael Alan Shochet and estate of Sondra M. Shochet to Gregory Francis Scholtz and Elizabeth Anne Fulford, $175,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 213-Michael P. Lynch and Alyssa Bolmanski to Daniel A. Packer, $405,000.

Second Rd. N., 3208-Andrew R. Bendon and Carol M. Anderson to Daniel Hatfield and Swati Agarwal, $1.14 million.

Seventh St. N., 3116-Victor Darrell and Marsha Blakeway to Nancy Ann Thomas and Courtney Elizabeth Christman, $1.67 million.

10th Rd. N., 5709, No. 101-NVR Inc. to Artan Ajazaj and Joana Peta, $928,855.

10th Rd. N., 5709, No. 111-NVR Inc. to Grant and Sara Hartanov, $916,844.

12th St. S., 5009-Sara Rogers to Kayla Epple, $558,000.

20th St. N., 4605-Kenneth J. and Ginger Briggs Brown to Kevin W. and Holly Cullen, $1.46 million.

26th Rd. N., 5217-Adele Dari to James L. and Shaina E. Donahue, $1.08 million.

27th Rd. N., 5201-Zachary A. Bailey to Richard Selfridge, $785,000.

36th St. N., 5601-MR Project Management Inc. to Wesley Loren and Crystal Smythe Epton, $2.07 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 703-Matthew George Lepnew and estate of Mark George Lepnew to Neeraj and Altamira Bhatt, $375,000.

25th St. S., 720-Dan J. Nee and Sara O. Stevens to Amy Bryant and Joshua Cancel, $930,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 510-Martin and Eva Herman to Michael Patrick and Ann Louis Silvonek Dempsey, $1.3 million.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B-102-Jean L. Vogel to Sahithi Akula, $872,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-302-Maureen Robin Goldman to Caitlin Yap-Chung and Mikiel Singh, $464,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3631-Trustegic Corp. to Matthew E. McDonald and Caitlin R. McGuire, $510,000.

Oxford St. S., 2428-Shema N. Mbyirukira and Amelia Black to Shannon Rae Stevens, $560,000.

Wakefield St. S., 2821, No. 7-8-Miguel E. Plaza to Maureen Rose Callahan, $402,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2663, No. D-Allen Bermudez to Andrew and Laura Henderson, $370,000.

26th St. S., 2055, No. 5-305-Amanda P. Greenberg to Vivian Jean Bogue, $453,000.