Brenman Park Dr., 4951, No. 206-Beth A. Murphy to Stephanie L. Dunbar, $399,900.

Cameron Station Blvd., 175-Susan A. Carleson and Paul McNeill Currer to Allan F. and Katherine L. Fleming, $777,000.

Chalfonte Dr., 813-Douglas Kyle and Kara Alyse Mueller to John P. and Kathryn C. Armstrong, $1.7 million.

Commonwealth Ave., 1610-Sarah K. Mihalecz to Wendy L. Schudmak, $799,000.

Dale St., 147-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Sean Michael Sweeney and Sarah Catherine Gilliand, $533,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4852, No. 435-Christopher M. Craddock to Ye Ja Sanders, $264,000.

Gibbon St., 110-Bruce Teris and Robert Baillargeon to Paul P. Peou, $1.2 million.

Gordon St. N., 428-House Buyers of America Inc. to Alvin Joseph C. and Eric Faughnan, $589,900.

Henry St. N., 428-Alexandria Flats Corp. to Valeria Rae Oliver Davis, $550,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 1008-Estate of Harriet Whallon and Sarah Ellen Atanasoff to Randy H. Estrella, $232,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 502-Ronald Schwickerath to Laura Kelsey Rostad, $475,000.

Jason Ave., 3735-John W. Mooney to Cheyenne R. and Stephen O. Izaguirre, $440,000.

Kentucky Ave., 502-Marc E. and Lillian O. Siegel to Richard Alan Rinkema and Kimberly Raynor-Smith, $1.2 million.

Kingsgate Ct., 1735, No. 303-Joseph A. and Susan V. Avcin to Thomas L. Hollohan, $429,000.

Leslie Ave., 2405-Christian L. and Kristen M. Gullott to Nicole Lynn and Richard Nathan Thorpe, $1.27 million.

Madison St., 400, No. 1406-Brian Zito and Kenneth Rich to Nicole Heckman and Cameron Waggoner, $520,500.

Mosby St., 2804-Gary S. Russell to Heather Alison and Patrick Ryan Mullane, $735,000.

Oakcrest Dr., 1708-Estate of Sarah Lubov De Venuta and Martin M. De Venuta to Jean and Lance Borman, $725,000.

Payne St. S., 305, No. 17-Robert W. and Ursula F. Ross to Nicholas Schacht, $670,000.

Pickett St. S., 255, No. 26-Christopher L.F. Treichel to Kerri Norris, $345,000.

Pitt St. N., 1209, No. 2B-Ulrike Walker to Ian Armstrong, $300,000.

Prince St., 1600, No. 315-Penelope W. Roberts to Christiana Briggs, $627,554.

Quantrell Ave., 5919-Jose Perea to James West Collier II, $220,000.

Reynolds St. S., 240, No. 410-Grace M. Schmitt to Mohammad Yousof Nowrouz, $240,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4113-Latriece Prince-Wheeler to Gregory R. Fisher, $344,900.

Terrett Ave., 2402-Guillermo Moro Perez and Lindsay Christine Mora to David Ziemba and Mayoung Nham, $1.01 million.

Van Dorn St. S., 60, No. 307-Katherine A. Harris to Eric Eiserman, $185,000.

Windsor Ave. E., 301-Robert M. Davis and Jullette M. Saussy to Matthew Thomas Youngblood and Laura Christine Engel, $910,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 3164-Joshua Chretien to Carol Ann Gauzens, $245,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1116-Kaleb Demeksa to John Pak, $195,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1716-Janice M. Pavlik to Michael Abbott and Leslie R. Grow, $315,000.

Second St., 911-Robert J. Test and estate of Mary Jean Crowley to Kelly S. Gentry, $678,000.

28th St. S., 3222, No. 201-Neil Cannon to Truong Minh Lu, $201,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Aberdeen St. N., 1122-Jeffrey Sironi and Liisa Warden to Thomas William and Priya Bettadapur Madrecki, $769,900.

Barton St. S., 1400, No. 406-Connie G. Shang and Jarret Bolden to Domenic Reif, $325,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 217-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Shehzad Javed, $385,000.

Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 304-Marta E. Morrasca to Maria E. Urquieta, $142,000.

Emerson St. N., 2021-Michael and Sanja Hofer to Christopher J. Ulery, $1.34 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1116-Seyed Mahmoud Tajzad to Hazem Elsamahy, $370,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 416-Douglas E. and Alisa March to Daniel Lin and Leecarol J. Aronow, $1.03 million.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 2004-Shamshuddin Jiwani and Ann Nguyen to Bhavesh V. and Hasmita B. Amin, $692,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 320-Sameera Mazhar to Rajesh and Gautami Rajesh Kella, $399,000.

Johnson St. N., 1138-Sherif and Rena Amal Jabbour Abdalla to Joseph A. Collins and Kristina Margarita Graff, $1.25 million.

Lorcom Lane, 4390, No. 305-Samantha L. Vincent to Gulten Cakar, $242,000.

Monroe St. N., 2309-Charles D. and Claudia G. Michel to Jessica Charles Wade and Rushi Krishnakumar Luhar, $950,000.

Oakland St. S., 1503-Danny and Ann M. Roman to Christopher and Corinna Ingala Mendoza, $920,000.

Powhatan St. N., 2635-Mark A. Rohlf and Jane Marie Englund to Samuel J. Perez and Claudia P. Angel, $915,000.

Quincy St. S., 2126, No. 1-Theresa L. Yarber to David Rafael Addicott, $479,000.

Randolph St. S., 805-Alexander S. and Natasha Zoretich Oliphant to Christopher James Sovada, $828,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. B601-Jennifer L. Ellek to Lisa Kertsos and Adam Noll, $365,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 523-Sunrise Senior Living Services Inc. to Ernest V. and Helen R. Hamilton, $190,000.

Troy St. N., 1761, No. 9439-Marie-Anne Suizzo to Rosalind Jean Reischer, $275,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 209-Michelle Y. Sangiuliano Clayton to Ivy Shiu-Yen Liu, $575,000.

Third St. S., 3712-John Rocco and Amy Nicole Iorio to David Robert and Cayla Neidlinger Inserra, $635,000.

Fourth St. N., 5724-Marilyn D. Bubbs to Harjot Singh, $800,000.

10th Rd. N., 5709, No. 105-NVR Inc. to Brandon Douglas and Megan Kurle Glyck, $906,295.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 107E-Cheryl Badgley to Nina Tania Astvazaturov, $415,000.

13th St. S., 3109-Gary R. Davis and Pamela Brady to Valentino Villarreal, $695,000.

19th Rd. N., 4501-Andrew Choi to Ariana Hillary Fleishman, $340,000.

22nd St. S., 3014-Vanessa M. King and estate of Novella Viola Thomas Cummings to Katsen J. Louis and Lise K. Guerrier, $560,000.

28th St. N., 6216-Gary L. Hulme and estate of Barbara Eleanor Hulme to Scott Chandler and Coco Price Dutton, $880,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 407-James T. and Susan P. Bennett to Darin Michael Foster and Kseniya Zavala, $337,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Fort Myer Dr., 1322, No. 925-Evan and Lisa Hough to David Lim, $291,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 121-Estate of Marcia M. Carlucci to Marilyn L. and Christopher N. Judson, $575,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3022-Good House Corp. to Amy M. Glisson and Steve Moustakas, $583,000.

Columbus St. S., 2965, No. C1-Anne E. Mehu to Rahul S. Jain, $295,000.

Kemper Rd., 3355-Derek P. Benke to Sajan and Kamal Budhrani, $873,000.

Utah St. S., 3272-Scott Thomas and Sarah Elizabeth Faust to Jennifer Barnes and Jason Nathaniel Kerns, $515,000.

Wakefield St. S., 2852C, No. C-Jill A. Martin to Megan Cotten and Daniel J. Ennis, $368,500.

28th St. S., 4818-Thomas J. Colatosti to Colleen Atves, $500,000.

