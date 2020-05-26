Bryan St., 3023-John Parker Deal and estate of Lynda Babylon to Jeremy R. and Kaitlyn K. Moss, $800,000.

Cameron St., 1009-Brett Michael Decker to Matthew and Molly Luby, $990,000.

Chambliss St. N., 1218-Ryan Waits to John P. Solomond, $525,000.

Clifford Ave., 119-Jason A. O’Brien and Tara L. Ward to Sara Holmberg and Adam Bullock, $930,000.

Donovan Dr., 5054, No. 421-Geoffrey Tipton Clift and Sarah E. Barnett to Valerie Pulphus, $435,000.

Gibbon St., 512-Loren N. and Robert N. Collier to Michael Wayne and Courtney Danielle White, $735,000.

Holmes Lane, 3744-Natalie L. and Fidel G. Ramos to Zainab A. Kamara, $381,500.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1613-Michael and Alicia M. Choi to Ryan Joseph Habron, $220,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 1101-Virginia G. Dufresne to Anna Lourdes Tirol and John DerOhanesian, $650,000.

Kingsgate Ct., 1724, No. 304-Jody Vaughn to Bradly L. Huyser, $427,000.

Martin Lane, 144-Belain T. Kiflemariam and Rahmet Muktar Abduselam to Anne Marie and Jonathan Richards, $638,550.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1401-Michael Castro and Ashley Zamperini to Irina Babb, $250,000.

Pitt St. N., 1027-Mohammad Tasleem and Cynthia Hall Rahman to Steven A. and Julie Stumpe Dressing, $705,000.

Powhatan St., 1207-Michael and Elizabeth Hickman to Lawrence and Kaitlyn Blume, $696,200.

Riddle Walk, 6013-Federal National Mortgage Association to Kangni He and Zhiling Li, $527,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1316-Brianna E. and Thomas A. Boudreau to Plamena Dobreva Draganova, $645,000.

Somervelle St., 191, No. 106-Charles J. and Lise S. Lyles to Tate Davies, $279,900.

Tobacco Quay, 533-Elizabeth W. and Douglas S. Garavanta to Kara E. Schoeffling, $705,000.

Wesmond Dr., 353-Evan Sonderegger to Agnieszka E. and Daniel R. Brown, $592,800.

Wyndham Cir., 3307, No. 2162-Michael R. Harper to Edward Elder, $265,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 217-Woldesemait Properties Corp. to Richard H. Scroggs and Shawna M. Dulin, $279,900.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 133-Christina A. Wood to Andrew Reich and Suzanne Cox, $825,000.

Buchanan St. S., 828-Urban Relocation Corp. to Arbrham and Rachel Liao, $885,000.

Columbia Pike., 1830, No. 115-Adlaw Corp. to Lisette M. Negron, $215,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1105-Justin Lieu to James David Russell, $375,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4195, No. 204-Casey Ross to Salwa E. El-Guzouli, $410,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 914-Elena Sedova Hotaling to Erin Jane and Christo Banda, $195,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 817-Robin Taylor Zoll and estate of James F. Taylor to Jose Rocha Aguilar and Violeta Gonzales Rocha, $510,000.

Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 51-Micaela A. Cella to Alexander Earl Hedrick, $275,000.

Montana St. S., 4-Ronald A. and Patricia E. Wagner to Rose Seidman and David Kirchheim, $637,500.

Orme St. S., 817-Michael Allen and Julissa Bautista Servello to Timothy Robert and Elizabeth Noelle Hart, $599,900.

Pollard St. S., 2121-Alexander Neil Holland to Thomas Kareth, $517,500.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 817-Ruth Erlamond Birch and estate of Elizabeth B. Etzell to Carol Lois Wilmes, $329,300.

Uhle St. N., 1849, No. 1-Amit Kumar and Binoli Savani Dua to Nicholas J. Zafran and Heather A. Moore, $649,000.

Vermont St. N., 1001, No. 705-Conor Kinsman Keefe to Philip Ostromogolsky and Michelle Styczynski, $431,000.

Second St. N., 5328-Milton R. Schoch to Jeffrey Newell, $525,000.

Sixth St. N., 5636-Sanctus Corp. to Marc Daniel and Molly Scott Fisher, $1.09 million.

12th St. S., 3613-Phong T. and Loi P. Vo to Craig E. Handzilk, $719,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 701-Andrew P. and Rachel P. Wimer to Lester Lanier Maynard, $331,750.

Glebe Rd. S., 3211-Jasmine T. Tarantino to Wai Yan Chow and Julie P. Vuong, $600,000.

22nd St. S., 619-Stephen C. Bentley to Sita R. and Chanchal Narula, $550,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Clarendon Blvd., 1600, No. W208-Daniel and Ellen Harris to Neha Kumar, $1.01 million.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1910-John H. and Rita D. Hummel to David and Barbara Humpton, $2.21 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2748-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Matthew Thomas Leister, $463,000.

Monroe St. S., 2411-JMPD Corp. to Lauren and Justin Popham, $650,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2507B, No. B-Jerome F. Rollandini to Thomas Howard and Abbe Steel, $405,000.

25th St. S., 3404, No. 39-D. Craig Singleton to Shafi Akrami, $129,000.