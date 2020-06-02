Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 318-Srinivas Dodle to Dulmaa Sanran, $280,000.

Canterbury Sq., 14, No. 101-Rebuilding Together D.C. Alexandria to Ruth T. Hernandez-Leiva, $198,086.

Columbus St. S., 411, No. 7-Daniel and Jennifer Munz to Stephanie A. Andrews, $715,000.

AD

Duke St., 4600, No. 927-Steven H. Greenberg to Mary Veronica Anthony and Salahuddin Khattak, $153,000.

AD

Edsall Rd., 6145, No. E-Bobby L. and Nishuta P. Royal to Frebah Akbary, $215,000.

Edsall Rd., 6220, No. 204-Joshua Daniel and Anastasia Eva Lenfest to Elen Debessai and Afework Nerayo, $255,100.

Ferdinand Day Dr., 436-Andrea M. and Nicholas J. Karsko to Leonard and Andrea Gooz, $665,000.

Glendale Ave. E., 538-Jonathan Jacob and Lindel Waclawski to John Richard and Clara Morgan Batka, $700,000.

Hilton St., 135-Cathy and Christopher Von Eichinger to Andrew Zurborg, $555,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 133-Josephine L. Watson to Carol Ann Brumfield, $315,500.

AD

Janneys Lane, 511-Bradford and Kerry Campbell to Jonathan Jacob and Lindel Reagan Waclawski, $839,500.

Kirke Ct., 4403-Val Anton Hogue to Katherine Harriet Maas and Daniel Alan Hicks, $824,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 206-Susan J. King to Michael Chirico, $225,000.

AD

Martin Lane, 156-Gaukhar Kussainova to Lawrence J. and Ashley P. O’Connor, $1.06 million.

Payne St. S., 714-Douglas A. and Isabelle Stevenson to John S. and Sonya M. Hampel, $630,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 1414-Teresa M. and J. Douglas Thran to Jabari Akil Velinor, $239,000.

Pitt St. N., 1114-Mario W. and Karen M. Cardullo to David and Barbara Russell, $1.25 million.

Royal St. S., 519-Catherine T. Pill and Robert Edward Webster to Katherine Chandler Yonge, $675,115.

AD

Stewart Ave., 106-Alexander M. Evans and Stacey Luck to Jennifer H. Scott, $1.49 million.

Walnut St. W., 208-Timothy P. Trylsa to Michael Stephen Salerno and Erin Kara Yates, $1.65 million.

West St. S., 302-Katherine Katz to Drew Christopher Shiner and Cally Elaine Boothe, $854,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1201-Estate of Robert Donald Vaughn and James McConville to Michelle M. Depuydt, $350,000.

AD

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2030, No. 1104-MRD Corp. to Syed Ansari, $265,000.

AD

Buchanan St. N., 1423-Prime Custom Homes Corp. to Quinn E. and Kaitlin M. Szulik Wicker, $1.52 million.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 1001-Jacquelyn M. Birkett to Xiaochen Zhao-Genger, $480,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1807-Bernard Markowicz to Jill C. Tyson, $765,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1510, No. 549-Andrew K. Semmel and Cynthia Sitcov to Thomas Stevenson, $315,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4069, No. 102-Samuel Burke to Michael Gerard Roberts and Chad Aaron Knowlton, $424,900.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 606-Timothy Brian and Nelly Chames Grimmett to Shreya Soni, $280,000.

AD

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2400-Timothy A. and Lindsay M. Durham to Brian Siebel and Linda Howell, $663,500.

AD

Nottingham St. N., 109-Lisa Gibson and Antonio Lucio Canadas to Sergio Enriquez and Margaret Elizabeth Gleason, $705,000.

Oxford St. S., 2127-John William Lewis to Stephen Chan, $390,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1226-Andrea T. Young to William K. Frymoyer, $127,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 122-Nicole E. Morson Ziolkowski to Eric M. and Nichole Jesteadt, $535,000.

Third St. S., 4621-Michael Kiernan to Ann M. Dwyer and Thomas J. Dunn Jr., $683,300.

13th St. S., 3200-Carlos Mauricio Sandoval-Hernandez to Jose Milton and Maria Guardado Martinez, $640,000.

34th St. N., 4734-Andrew D. and Anne Coleman to Jason M. Licht and Laura Kathryne Love, $1.43 million.

AD

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 102-Lisa Y. Lee to Xianghui Zhang and Grace Chuan, $295,000.

AD

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 1117W-Vernon M. and Pauletta Peters to Linda B. Mittman, $767,500.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1555, No. 500-David and Anna Evelyn Perlstein to Joyce Burland, $1.05 million.

Ode St. N., 1301, No. 110-Alicia Depasquale-Harrison to Elizabeth Bujwid, $295,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 3047, No. C2-Devon Hardy to Jeffrey Read and Jacqueline Hagwood Flaherty, $355,000.

Stafford St. S., 3327-Justin Daniel and Lauren Elaine Popham to Anthony Edward Mauro and Kathleen O. Cullinan, $542,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2605, No. B-Steven and Tiffany Hines to Benjamin Edward Harmon, $369,900.

AD

28th St. S., 4832-Terrence M. Doyle to Justin C. Fisher-Morgan, $430,000.