Armistead St. N., 509, No. 303-Jian Liu to Yosief Woldu and Jodit Beyene, $209,000.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 805-Gandi N. Yousif to Rohina and Sicander Nasher, $210,000.

Canterbury Sq., 39, No. 302-William W. Ganley and estate of Patricia A. Ganley to Comfort Uanserume, $179,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 3405, No. B-Sarah A. Hauer to Theora Tulane and Keith Lawrence Zulka, $225,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 1400-Lucia H. Hadley to Timothy A. Reffner Jr. and Ann Beth Haas, $204,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 408-Jason T. Whipkey and Jamie L. Weikle to Katrina Beasley, $296,900.

Goddard Way, 3541-Thomas H. Kody to Caroline and Andrew Mayen, $779,000.

Gunston Rd., 3630-Holly Burch to James Moore, $3.08 million.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 218-Monica E. Woropaj to Amy Wathen, $178,000.

King St., 4520, No. 503-Atiqullah Kakkar to Helal Udon and Mushk Ara Ahmed, $199,900.

Landover St., 2942-Louise R. Jung to Mahak Nangia and Vivek Kumar Gupta, $590,000.

Moncure Dr., 306-Robert Carl and Dana Elizabeth Brodbeck to Gretchen Winans Schreiber, $727,000.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1500-Maureen Kerin to Holly Burch, $429,900.

Nagy Pl., 6029-Edgar J. and Tessa G. Vinson to Kyle J. Chapman and Jeremy A. Wilson-Simerman, $590,000.

Peacock Ave., 4816-James Robert and Maureen M. Franks to Judith C. Ramsey, $735,000.

Pickett St. S., 255, No. 25-Faith A. Smith and Horacio E. Romero to Brandon M. Conner, $400,000.

Reed Ave. E., 33-Sarah Elizabeth Lamont to David Albright, $525,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4551, No. 4420-John G. and Allison M. Cramton to Yasmeen Sana Warsi and Zain A. Janjua, $381,500.

Underwood Pl., 29-Kenneth R. Pinard to Juan Jose Izaguirre Lopez and Mirtala Cruz Martinez, $405,000.

Washington St. S., 820, No. A-Thomas P. Favor to Roberto and Kyungwha Mancera, $333,750.

Wolfe St., 801-Joseph E. and Mary J. Davis to Dustin Joseph Richards, $1.03 million.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 106-Donald F. Wagner and Ellen W. Laubach to John T. and Andrea Gerold, $561,000.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400, No. 1004-Kimberly Quill and Mark Hodge to Nigel G. Ray, $598,000.

Columbia Pike., 5353, No. 602-Brian Andrew Carter to Munsoor Ali, $269,999.

Daniel St. N., 1003-Stephen G. and Anne C. Niez to William Andrew Parker and Casey Jean Little, $929,900.

Emerson St. N., 300-Adam and Eleanor Reece to Darren Taylor Holmbad and Nina Riza Sabarre, $780,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4121, No. 401-Justin Newsome and Lisa Spenello to Matthew Nathaniel Green, $349,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 407-Gary Joseph Mikula and Nahoko Nakayama to Vinh Nguyen and Marsha Ungchusri, $990,000.

Hartford St. N., 1411-Mary Ruth Naccash Argentieri to Scott M. Johnson and Veronica Martino, $1.3 million.

Inglewood St. N., 2007-Capitoline Properties Corp. to Danielle H. and Marc B. Englander, $1.7 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 146-Rafael Jose Velasquez to Michael Thor, $460,000.

Oakland St. N., 2086-Steven B. Wasserman to Brenda Sue Thornton, $900,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4306, No. 43061-Eric Eichelberger to Matthew Anderson, $252,200.

Roberts Lane, 3464-David A. and Marjorie W. Tarantino to Adan and Lilith Perez, $1.44 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1529-David Scott Lynch and estate of John P. Lynch to Carol Rosenberg, $85,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 219-Maria L. Diaz to Nazma Yasmin and Mohammed Khairul Ashraf, $386,000.

Vermont St. N., 3323-Deborah B. Baum to Edward and Suzanne Price Griesmer, $1.45 million.

Third St. S., 5720-Edwin P. Fichter and Georgette L. Blanchfield to John Barrett and Mollie Gelburd, $810,000.

Seventh St. S., 3423-Mitchell P. and Tammy S. Jones to Brian Flynn, $819,000.

11th Rd. N., 5706-Katherine Nix to Kevin Y. Kim and Soo Jung Shin, $949,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 109-Robert Hsu and Bonnie Chang to Jeffrey and Elizabeth Zimmerman, $705,000.

34th St. N., 4933-MR Project Management Inc. to David R. and Nanaz H. Lobe, $1.75 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 223W-Stephen A. and Rebecca Antoinette Arbona to Abebe and Azenegash H. Abraham, $650,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 306-Emily and Eli Tucker to Michael A. Schmitt, $821,600.

Rolfe St. N., 2103, No. B-Farhad Soltanieh to Alexander P. Schneider and Caitlin F. Christian, $795,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Dinwiddie St. S., 2310-Robert F. and George A. Goudreau to Shane Ian and Carolyn Ann Fox Myers, $815,000.

Woodley St. S., 2911F, No. 6-James R. and Jennifer Elizabeth Hogan to Cara Murren, $446,000.