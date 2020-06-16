Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 1114-Valanda D. Covington to Liye Hong, $192,000.

Bessley Pl., 5262-David and Jo Rachel Jordan to Michael N. Hogan II, $755,000.

Chalfonte Dr., 704-Chad Forman and Candi Lynn Sparrow to Matthew and Jenna McGill, $1.3 million.

Devon Pl., 700-Estate of David M. Pachter and Jesse D. Stein to Jeffrey and Charlotte Reilly, $695,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4860, No. 285-Jonathan Eugene and Allison Ingram Yates to David Yan Lin, $345,000.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 504-Michael G. and Luppy W. Barbour to Oliver Wynne Russell and Alison Decker, $975,000.

Gunston Rd., 3731-Ays Rental Corp. to Juan Francisco Parada and Diana Lissette Lemus, $380,000.

Henry St. N., 432-Alexandria Flats Corp. to Sarah R. Slaper, $550,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 917-Houzzbuyer Corp. to Jeffrey A. Overholt, $192,000.

Lee St. N., 115, No. BH501-Jana S. and Glenn R. Eubank to Cheryl Anne and Bradford M. Burris, $690,000.

Montgomery St., 826-Gregory A. Baker to Suvayu Dev Pant and Jigyasa Sharma, $979,000.

Pendleton St., 1002-Andrew T. and Monica Maday to Michael Anthony and Luisa Marie Guerra Young, $840,000.

Pickett St. S., 395-Erin Essenmacher and Charles Germano to Mansoor Ashoory, $465,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 125-Caroline B.S. Harlach to Matthew R. Kenyon, $420,000.

Reed Ave. E., 37-Faiza Subzwari and Dominga Duarte to Rama Williams, $520,000.

Summers Dr., 208-Christopher B. Keany to Kristin Judith Stephen, $949,999.

Van Dorn St. N., 1307-Aleydis L. Betancourt Cintron to Marcus Lee Coates and Raziya O. Brumfield, $365,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 418-Ryan Christopher Sullivan to Jacobo Ernesto Hernandez, $130,000.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 105-Henry H. and Altomease R. Kennedy to Bernard J. Dimuro, $990,000.

Yale Dr., 231-Sergio J. and Kristen J. Edma to Stephanie Shutt, $535,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Barton St. S., 112-HGPT Corp. to Blair F. and Seth A. Mohney, $830,000.

Cleveland St. N., 908-Richard and Lindsey Wilkins Staley to Stephen David Okin and Victoria Chan, $1.59 million.

Dickerson St. S., 750, No. 203-PBJ Real Esate 1 Corp. to Hung Quoc Phung, $190,000.

Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 1802-Michael Gerard and Philip Ronald Brannon to Teresa Temkin, $765,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4139, No. 204-Kathleen Piskura to Michael Eric Levy, $418,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 618-Igor Ivanovitch Levchenko to Lkhagvadulam Badarch and Munkh-Erdene Erdenebulghan, $235,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 851, No. 1203-Ashley L. McGowan to David An, $462,000.

Highland St. N., 601-Kenneth H. Good and estate of Theresa N. Good to Michael David and Jesscia Stuart, $1.2 million.

Lee Hwy., 2100, No. 224-Tuan and Debra Ta to Elizabeth Insler and Ilya Poklad, $445,000.

Monroe St. N., 901, No. 903-Cynthia R. Alpert to Justin Silvers and Christina Parello, $590,000.

Ohio St. N., 2721-George W. Hellmuth to Sale E. Meikle, $975,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4360, No. 43604-Dolores R. Scheiner to Janice Marie Young, $215,000.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000, No. A510-Alexander and Maureen C. Bory to Priyanka Vashisht, $282,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1923-Rachelle M. Bennett to Stuart R. Rubens, $189,900.

Vacation Lane, 3635-John H. and Christine Blomstrom to Margaret Muir Rowland and Samuel Wayne Croy, $899,900.

Fifth St. S., 3701, No. 310-David and Cayla Inserra to Roger and Marcia Swartz, $252,250.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 401-Joseph M. Buchy to Sun Hye Bae, $345,000.

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 704S-James C. and Christina Paugh Greenwood to Byron C. Pateras, $389,990.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1509-Joseph P. Martore to Najib Joseph Bouchebel, $1.23 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 611-Timothy S. Hedrick to James E. and M.M. Meyerle , $580,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3533-Laura Elizabeth Farley Henderson to Kari Michelle and Zachary Reece Parsons, $616,000.

Woodrow St. S., 2815E, No. 5-Laura Katherine Belch to Evan Marcus Turner, $285,000.