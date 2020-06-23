Braddock Pl., 1200, No. 507-Vito Su and Chialing Ker to Savannah Johnson, $405,000.

Church St., 823-Dustin Joseph Richards to Mary Liesenberg, $720,000.

Domain Pl., 5008-Estephan E. Assaf and Nathalie G. Kassis to Hakan and Berna Oztekin Gunaydin, $540,000.

Duncan Ave., 503-Gilbert C. Amaro and Beth A. Smucker to Razia Tajuddin, $720,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 613-Nicholas Russell to Erin Margaret Sweeney, $606,000.

French St. N., 110-Andre Kosovych and Marisa Brancati to Sergio Rego and Elizabeth M. Tissot, $514,000.

Henry St. N., 621-Thomas and Stephanie Lyons to Jillie B. Richards, $575,000.

Holmes Lane, 3725-Richard Moha to Christian De Prins, $375,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 511-Ghuman Properties Corp. to Nour and Fahima Rahimi, $339,880.

Jamieson Ave., 2050, No. 1002-John Clinton Marshall III to Virginia Mary Gibson and David Scott Stahl, $450,000.

Kings Cloister Cir., 616-Howard L. and Jean D. Parris to Aaron and Catelyn Bernstein, $1.37 million.

Luray Ave. E., 111-Sterling G. and Jona R. Gilliam to Kevin Glen and Kristin Dean Forner, $1.04 million.

Mosby St., 2803-Jo Anne Garrison to Jared M. Williams and Kirsten Schenk, $637,500.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 106-Meghan A. Wood to Margarita Ann Caraballo, $249,500.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 414-James A. and Bonnie Price Lofton to Patrick Pacious, $197,500.

Powhatan St., 1201-Debra D. McCullough to Zahra Khan, $660,000.

Ricketts Walk, 6005-Bella Rivshin to Rita Spreu, $531,000.

Roberts Lane, 101-Jay M. and Kathryn Broquet Ansell to Richard J. and Debra Lynn Licata, $719,000.

Skyhill Rd., 317-Thomas M. and Virginia Hines Parry to Mary S. Jones, $1.06 million.

Tivoli Psge., 625-I-Min Chao and Russell Eric Frey to Mohammed Moutaouakil and Maureen Carmen Yap, $964,500.

Van Dorn St. N., 1473, No. A-Eric J. and Mary Catherine Alonso to Zachary David Vick, $360,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 510-Optima Renovations Corp. to Lloyd S. Miller III, $160,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1821-Gail Yvette Jeter to Paul Sonnhalter, $290,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Bedford St. N., 50, No. 50A-Armando Herencia to Alberto Gonzales Cabrera, $285,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1931, No. 412-Reed Dworski and estate of Bernard M. Dworski to Bridget Marion Griffin Newell, $363,500.

Fairfax Dr., 6988-Golden Tree Enterprises Inc. to Lois Hanbury, $442,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4175, No. A-Christopher R. Landrigan and Lauren L. Kneussle to Maria Luisa Duran Fargas, $525,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 636-Janette and Erlan Beisen to Tanvir Ravin, $245,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 711-Linda J. Vane to William Patrick Powers and Shen Liu, $625,000.

Highland St. N., 1311-Keri A. Shull and Daniel J. Lesniak to Sol Isaiah and Sandra L. Brody, $1.25 million.

Monroe St. S., 2007-Raymond D. Greene to Lien T. Nguyen, $425,000.

Orme St. S., 816-Michael Sher and Caitlin Kidd to Nicholas M. and Stefan N. Patchan, $589,000.

Pollard St. S., 2116-Chery Montogomery and Steve Duncan to Jin Ah Yu and Christopher James Henrie, $620,000.

Quantico St. N., 1207-Ronald J. Weitzer to Hany Nasr, $655,000.

Stafford St. N., 3818-Brett R. and Kristen D. Hitt to Kevin Paul and Helenanne Connolly, $1.7 million.

Sixth St. S., 4617-Carol A. Harvey to Lisa Dubois Headley, $600,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 807W-Caitlin McDevitt Lanzara to Francois J. Grossas and Jin Liu, $425,000.

19th St. N., 5609-Neymar R. Ortega Arana to Logan R. and Adam L. Sorenson, $1.57 million.

24th St. N., 2818-Brush Arbor Home Construction Corp. to Mary and Christopher John Polito, $2.36 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200, No. 609-Michael R. Reagan to Erin Mary Reilly, $205,000.

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 814S-Robert W. and Janira Goedmakers Dickerson to Jason Warlick, $385,000.

Oakcrest Rd. S., 1263-Archibuild Enterprises Inc. to Stephanie Anne Voyda, $1.18 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1706-Louis Edwin and Tracey Hoppe Statzer to Clay Newlin Buxton, $960,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 1103-Eugene J. Scherba Jr. to Teresa Hrabe, $482,500.

Kenwood St. S., 2514-Barbara J. Bradshaw and estate of Janie B. Thompson to John L. Pfeifer and Thomas Edward Puglisi, $480,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3607-Case Winstead Development Corp. to Rebecca R. Weber and John H. Frey III, $613,000.

25th St. S., 3404, No. 36-D. Craig Singleton to Shafi Akrami, $129,000.