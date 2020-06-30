Auburn Ct., 19, No. C-Kristina J. and Justin M. Martell to Lonnie W. Carraway Jr., $227,500.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 218-Patricia W. Dimuzio to Robert J. and Diane Hannan, $495,000.

Clayton Lane, 449-Christopher R. and Michele L. Quick to Aaron and Emily Armendariz, $630,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 702D-Kathleen S. Luce to Victoria Goode, $282,500.

Evans Lane, 315-David O. Miller to Jun Gao, $525,000.

Floyd St. S., 15-Benjamin T. and Brianna H. Codiroli to Edward L. and Victoria Welsh, $460,000.

Fontaine St., 607-Potomac Relocation Services Corp. to Kathryn R. and Justin N. Pham, $850,000.

Grimm Dr., 5021-F. Christian Clymer and Amy Turnbull to Douglas Bryant Cummings, $620,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 305-Sarah Heaton and Michael A. Concannon to Ulas and Elvan Kutuk, $583,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 708-Dione T. Brunson to Pamela S. Price, $199,900.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1626-Terry D. Bevels and Eileen C. Kent to Regina Estrada and Andrea Roberto Maugeri, $815,000.

Kenwood Ave., 1701-James Doyle Caldwell Jr. to Rosalie Stillwell, $384,500.

Lee St. S., 201-Larry T. and Paige L. Nicholson to Thomas A. Clare and Elizabeth M. Locke, $4.3 million.

Luray Ave. E., 533-Christopher Chadwick Wilson and Charles C. Haynes to Rachel Woods and Leif Brierley, $720,000.

Manning St., 3017-Oak & Iron Homes Corp. to Gabriel Gutierrez, $625,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 45-John T. and Yuri R. Jimenez Myrick to Enrique G. and Sonia M. Lopez, $690,000.

Peacock Ave., 4810-Ricky L. and Ginger Weddle to Judith C. Ramsey, $620,000.

Pitt St. S., 801, No. 230-Jeanette M. Snyder to Michele T. Wagner, $430,000.

Reynolds St. S., 301, No. 410-Patrick H. Cordova to Valisha Price and Johnny Lee Jackson, $280,000.

Roberts Lane, 132, No. 201-Cheryl L. Stauss to Anna A. Iglesias, $305,000.

Saint Asaph St. S., 209-Matthew W. and Danielle M. Kozlowski to Larry T. and Paige L. Nicholson, $3.2 million.

Sycamore St., 2935-Amanda Gard and John McDaniel Cutts to Kimberly Joanne and Brian Alan Broecker, $682,000.

Valley Dr., 3248-Michael H. and Susan C. Dompe to Lisa Elizabeth Nealon, $369,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1585, No. B-Cesar E. Caballero to Caroline Snedegar, $280,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1025-Catherine V. Tamez and estate of Rudolph Martin Tamez to Jesus Contreas, $200,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4747-Carl L. Vacketta to Karen Frances and James Eric Hutton, $750,000.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 213-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Thomas A. Brandt, $535,378.

Columbus St. N., 244-Jonathan A. Roberts to Michael and Yeheskeil Shashoua, $820,000.

Edison St. S., 1135-Joseph J. Abriatis and Emily M. Page to Natalia Shcherbakova Foil, $640,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4065, No. 301-Carlos Matos to Robin L. Austin, $335,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 803-Timothy Jude Oliver to Michelle A. and Dennis John Kelly Jr., $735,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 108-Salvatore St. Thomas to Gaurav Sharma, $625,000.

Jefferson St. N., 1413-Tahir Y. Benabdi and Aysha Noble Goins to Andrew E. McEnroe and Devon J. Davidson, $876,300.

Nelson St. N., 1065-Paul Pevsner to Henry Kuotz Chen, $629,000.

Washington Blvd., 4112-Vanessa Caruso to Sterling Paul and Jennifer Jean Ingram, $890,000.

Fifth St. N., 5928-Devon McCluskie to Courtney Modecki, $670,000.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 709W-Randy Glenn Daniel to Donnacha P. Scott, $580,000.

14th St. S., 3207-Janinee Felsman to Eric Martin and Janelle Touma Carlson, $751,000.

17th St. S., 2912, No. 303-Dusadee and Duangkamon Sookmeewiriya to Katherine Diane Rediger and Joseph Michael Hagedorn, $324,900.

28th St. N., 6300-R& F Real Estate Opportunity Fund 1 Corp. to Ryan T. Cosentino and Molly Kathleen McCall, $1.8 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 903-James W. Wieber to Barry and Natalie Pass, $659,000.

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 905-Jennifer V. Leotta to Marisa Kanof, $335,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 222W-Lendall S. Knight to Nancy Ahrens Devine, $620,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 749-Richard M. and Susan O. Coad to Lendall S. Knight, $735,000.

19th St. S., 909-Hantek Investments Corp. to Stuart Wagner and Margaret Hsu, $1.41 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Key Blvd., 1530, No. 1022-Carla J. Clemons to Odysseas Papadimitriou, $450,350.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 726-Toni Kushner Nee and Louis Michael Kushner to Saket Kaushik and Shwetlena Sabarwal, $700,000.

22nd Ct. N., 1733-Andrea Virga Rivas and estate of Sharon Ann Virga to James F. Warne, $1.31 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-411-Jeffery Shaun Deitenbeck to Peter Matthew Balogh, $562,300.

Utah St. S., 3520-Patricia Helen Lease to Leo and Susan Campbell, $555,555.