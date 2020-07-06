Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 505-Savitri and Roshini Jagnanan to Mary Joinville Harper Phaneuf, $280,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 411-Ivan D. Nieves and Carla A. Rivera to Ann O. Tang, $607,000.

Cliff St. E., 11-Gary T. Williams to Mary Kackley and Christopher McIlvaine, $770,000.

Davis Ave., 2810-David L. and Karen L. Glasser to Dwight E. and Kimberly A. Phillips, $860,000.

Early St. S., 31-Jerri Wood to John R. and Rebecca Arnwine Coughlin, $341,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 710A-Kathryn L. Barnes and estate of Erma Schumacher to David W. Brown, $186,000.

Fairfax St. N., 601, No. 211-Alan J. and Carol J. Kelly to Carol Riccardi, $1.02 million.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 535-Robert Sloan and Martha Ann Boyd to Brian Joseph Pascuzzi and Miriam Matthews, $899,000.

Grimm Dr., 5106-Kay E. Brown to Linda Jane McGuire, $670,000.

Hall Pl., 804-Estate of Charles Duncan Johnson and Jonathan D. Westreich to Virginia A. and Robert D. Mulberger, $1.2 million.

Holly St., 3404-Joseph D. Severini and Rebecca J. Busch to Lorinda Ivy Laryea and Benjamin Ross Winograd, $1.36 million.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 1604-Hamburg Real Estate Investments Corp. to Deniz Merai, $345,000.

Landover St., 3112-Benjamin Patrick and Sara Kathleen Cordial Whitehead to Kirstin L. and Anne Maria Utterback, $635,000.

Lee St. S., 214-Thomas D. Crowley and Christena Nielsen to Matthew S. Owen and Megan M. Lacy, $1.66 million.

Lyles Lane, 710-Thomas J. and Jaclyn E. Hanifen to Paul Constantine and Kathleen Kiamos, $985,000.

Lyons Lane, 3714-Justin Marshall and Rachell Shaw to Trevor Jeremy and Shelby Rhea Mills, $391,000.

Mansfield St. N., 502-Maria E. Lacayo to Christopher R. Murdock, $425,000.

Murtha St., 265-Elissa J. Baum and Paul A. Zacharzuk to Ignatius Liberto, $794,000.

Powhatan St., 1367-Jenna K. McMullin and Leonardo Torress Lizana to Jeffrey Robert Robbins and Cheryl Johnson, $980,000.

Richenbacher Ave., 5401-Herbert S. Reid III to Cengiz and Esra Atam, $525,000.

Royal St. N., 1023, No. 208-Jonathan G. Mark to Elias G. and Leean Nimmer, $542,500.

Saint Asaph St. S., 605-Michael Daniel Murphy to Soren and Leyla Johnson, $874,500.

Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 201-Elizabeth W. Rothermel to Matthew A. Anderson and Amari W. Suskin-Sperry, $607,000.

Valley Dr., 3409-Julie Joan Moses to Celia Joyce Thomas, $365,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1405C-John E. Echard Jr. to Dante Guillermo Loza, $350,000.

Van Valkenburgh Lane, 1326-Jeffrey J. and Amber L. Maccari to Evan C. and Adina L. Kerkhoven, $1.07 million.

Windsor Ave. W., 605-W. Ashley and Carol Cameron Lyons to Pollyanna E. and Lance G. Hampton, $1.02 million.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 619-Brian S. and Joanne O. Isham to Joseph Bradley and Oscar Gomez, $270,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams Ct. N., 1321, No. 305-Audrey Anderson Casey to Alexa J. and Vello A. Kuuskraa, $457,000.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800, No. 13303-Alex Azad and Jennifer Graber Anvari to Suzan Al-Mutawa, $223,500.

Buchanan St. S., 989, No. 413-Pillars Columbia Pike Corp. to Timothy and Luz M. Paz, $580,000.

Columbus St. S., 1346-Keith M. Florence to Deena M. and Fred N. Fon, $475,000.

Emerson St. N., 2032-Suzanne M. and Daryl D. Brach to Wendy Renee Siminski, $1.17 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4069, No. 203-Ibdaa Al Shahwani and Ruda Albodaidi to Audrey Batungbacal, $424,900.

Garfield St. N., 1205, No. 301-Michael Jones to Kathryn E. Grant, $550,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 624-Sarah J. Snowdon and Martha Averso to Gregory Todd Hunter, $500,000.

Jefferson St. S., 501-Behnaz F. Khan to Michael Lemuel Albrittain, $535,000.

Little Falls Rd., 4815-Maura Solomon and Gregory William Woosley to Amy Hope Jones and Michael Charles Wolfe, $1.1 million.

Robert Walker Pl., 2635-Terry Showman to Neel Lakhani and Sucheta Puranik, $1.67 million.

Taylor St. N., 2020-Dennis Feerick and Kristy Hofkens to Erik Caldwell and Ly Vick Johnson, $1.3 million.

Upton Ct. N., 411-Edward A. and Autumn H. Kocis to Brennan Wergley and Melissa Guerro, $1.06 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 1001-Mark S. Levine to Steven D. and Amy Y. Bright, $750,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 5065, No. 202-Ahmed and Hawa Yusuf Warsame to Georgi and Tania Giozov, $343,000.

Ninth St. S., 3238-James Patrick McLean and Richie Lee Hagy to Emma A. Salazar, $465,000.

16th Rd. N., 5325-Peggy B. Burke and estate of Paul T. Burke to William Dewey Anderson III and Sarah F. Goldman, $1.14 million.

24th St. N., 4817-Cameron Lewis Jones and Molly Gallagher O’Connor to Marie Theriault and Richard Campion Large, $1.32 million.

32nd Rd. N., 4515-Denise Capen to Christopher Wynes, $1.76 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 329W-Adam R. and Michael S. Davis to Robert C. and Hope H. Rose, $625,000.

26th St. S., 936-Patrick B. and Mary M. Siffermann to Laurie Lowe, $1.06 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1423, No. N-107-Jonathan B. Herman to Gregory and Suzanne Zenni, $315,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1433-Betty M. Davidson to Narpat Jain, $565,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 2804, No. B-Gateway Investment Properties Inc. to Kari E. Meyer, $405,000.