Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 517-Shirin Khan to Sebagadis Abay Meressa, $245,000.

Brenman Park Dr., 4950, No. 214-Debora Gessesse to Colin Tyler Shields, $394,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 533-Rita H. Sanderson to Denise Juanita Lovelace, $477,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 217-Emily E. Golden and Joseph James Scarpone Jr. to Mary Lynn Baeck and James A. Smith, $810,000.

Dogwood Dr., 1506-David E. and Tara J. Aims to Cynthia Hampton-Sosa, $507,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. PH06-Michael A. Knight and Henry J. Sgrecci to Giovanni Salvatori, $247,500.

Eisenhower Ave., 4862, No. 361-Luis Javier Betancourt De Leon to Jens W. Tischer, $265,000.

Fairfax St. S., 806-Stephanie B. Chase to Thomas W. Schultz, $725,000.

Franklin St., 3-Arthur G. and Gayle K. Randol to Timothy Sebastian and Katherine Wolfe Sharman, $1.2 million.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 111-Mersedeh Rezainik Cartwright to Anshu Raheja, $378,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 209-Eileen Kiley Curren to Laura Perez, $157,500.

Howell Ave. E., 102-Wisa Solutions Corp. to Yimi Herson Rivera Funes and Julia Michelle Rivera, $907,500.

Laverne Ave., 210-Sarah S. Pearson to Benjamin Nicholas and Amanda Blaine Parker Hazelwood, $900,000.

Lee St. S., 328-Adam A. and Whitney D. Cooke to Charlene Katherine MacDonald and Ronald Shawn Martin, $1.28 million.

Madison St., 400, No. 1904-William F. and Jeanne Marie Jarrett to Kevin and Kellie Fedkenheuer, $780,000.

Maris Ave., 5160, No. 300-Claudia S. Davis to Laurel Ellis, $296,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3429-Thomas L. Herbert to Salvatore L. Coppola Jr., $372,000.

Pickett St. S., 361-Joan E. Handler to George Theodore Ladue III, $470,000.

Prince St., 1600, No. 609-Grace H. Phillips to Natalie Kemska, $395,000.

Roberts Ct., 102-William T. Quinn to Andres E. and Mary Alice Behrens, $729,000.

Royal St. N., 1040-Danielle Axenfeld and Caitlin Davis to Joanna Kozakou, $615,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1015-Lara Jeanne Evans to Victoria A. Alabi, $205,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 236, No. 2-Leslie A. Weinstein to Clint Anderson, $311,000.

Valley Dr., 3427-Joseph Thomas Ballard to David J. Mergen and Lida Y. Luque Aranza, $370,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1465, No. C-Jonathan F. Everiss to Paul J. Campanella III, $365,000.

Washington St. S., 718, No. 104-Colleen and Ian Gallagher to Leigh A. and Christopher P. Pond, $260,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3305, No. 352-Melissa C. Bruckner to Renzo Javier Rey De Castro, $245,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 408-Stanley K. Armstead to Dawn Michelle Suni, $350,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2016, No. 505-James B. Jones to Elizabeth Nancy Dehartu, $381,500.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 806, No. 10201-Oscar and Carmen E. Rieken to Jenny Du, $249,900.

Dickerson St. N., 3406-David D. Laufer to Bryan and Carolyn Wethington, $1.45 million.

Fairfax Dr., 6932, No. 304-Olivia L. and Thomas J. Piontek to Haiyan Shi, $486,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 618-Carmen and Waleed Bississo to Roslyn Steele, $364,999.

Harrison St. N., 1628-Douglas S. Reed and Denise E. Brennan to Jonathan J. and Kimberly L. Hickox, $1.14 million.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 905-Scott Spencer and estate of Jonathan R. Spencer to Karl Garcia-Meza, $499,000.

Military Rd., 2400-Jeremy D. and Tracy J. Penfield to Stephen Gabriel and Anne Carothers Niez, $1.03 million.

Old Dominion Dr., 4784-P. Matthew Sutko and Francine J. Rosenberger to David G. Ware and Rebecca Lynn Secula, $1.59 million.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 520-Sara and Joel Arthur Stern to James Roderick and Anita Heflin Allen, $215,000.

Taylor St. N., 2022-Paul Waltrup II and Shonna Waters to Gregory Charles Allen and Anna Kathryn Robin, $1.32 million.

Wayne St. N., 1276, No. 1117-Susan L. Opper to Alexis L. Grems, $443,000.

Second St. S., 4600-Margaret M. Bobinski to Rebecca and Kyle P. Shulman, $790,000.

16th St. N., 2408-Andrew Gerard Salas and Lester Andrew Huff to Andrew and Ashley Wilson, $1.96 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 512-Yuehua He to Lei Zhou and Xiaohong Zhang, $257,900.

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 613S-RMB Capital Corp. to Daniel F. and Ellen K. McMillin, $789,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600, No. 531W-Makayah Royal to Hyunjoo Lee and Jihyuk Park, $431,101.

Hayes St. S., 1721, No. 2-Glorisel Santos to Ali Kaid Salah and Nur Mohammed Ibrahim, $725,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1563, No. 401-Z-Paul Pevsner to Nathan J. Young and Kaitlyn R. Johnson, $355,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1902-Warren S. and Tama Thune to Linda A. Rohrbach, $2.88 million.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1621-Jeff E. Detroye and Mary Ann Gorman to Colleen Lally and Sara Fiorini, $805,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. S., 3026-Anne Haskell Delong to Jessica and Kristofer Gordon, $627,500.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3617-Real Clean Corp. to Katherine Anna Carmon, $540,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2522, No. 4-Benjamin P. and Cristina M. Almendrales Pergament to Daniel W. and Janet Michal Lim, $630,000.