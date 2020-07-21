Canterbury Sq., 17, No. 101-Blue Home Ventures Corp. to James C. Lewis Jr., $204,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 400, No. 207-Katherine H. Ames to Rebecca Laurel Mackey and Daniel Faust, $390,000.

Dogwood Dr., 1752-Nadir Korkmaz to Nicole Erica Wiley, $400,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1106E-Jaimie L. Hoops to Rachel Fisk Levin, $272,600.

Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 201-Paul L. Diaz to Jamica Marie Littles, $254,900.

Fillmore Ave., 5319-Ronald Lima and Nicole Nucelli to Ronald Eugene McNeely, $555,000.

Franklin St., 1216-Mary Rachel Trautwein and Matthew M. Vean to Alexandra Aki and Colin Bornmann, $635,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 308-Brian Scott to Ana E. Valencia and Vilma Valencia Erb, $275,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 707-Maria De Lourdes Meneses to Nell Koneczny, $200,000.

Hume Ave., 300-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust to Brian Barker, $650,700.

Knapp Pl., 5111-Tare VA LP to Sajan and Kamal Budhrani, $625,000.

Leadbeater St., 13-Ervin E. and Virlene Gregory to Eric Eames, $685,000.

Lee St. S., 711-Dennis W. and Eleanor M. Bartow to Christopher Chadwick Wilson and Charles C. Haynes, $880,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2014-Gregg S. and Christina A. Elstro to Scott and Lisa Daniels Barber, $1.32 million.

Minda Ct., 5081-William T. Lowery III to Luis and Yaritza Gonzalez, $680,000.

Osage St., 1734, No. 302-Catelyn Elise Nelson Bernstein to Anita Rahi Mahay, $453,000.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1218-Mark and Courtney Kessenich to David Smith and Melanie Ficke, $612,000.

Quantrell Ave., 5831, No. T10-Kelly Kristine Shinafelt to Fikremariam W. Sisay and Fikirte Haile, $211,900.

Saint Asaph St. N., 302, No. 1-Amy Louise Marasco to Reba Jean Whalen, $560,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1211-Doralba S. Hebden to Porchara Ray Sirisakorn, $230,000.

Union St. S., 319-Timothy Grayson Morgan to Marta Carter Wilson, $1.89 million.

Van Dorn St. N., 1531-Kelsey Bartlett Segura to Theodore C. and Sara L. Moorman, $440,500.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 209-Eugene Marshall Burns III to Rebecca Culbreth, $168,000.

Washington St. S., 820A, No. F-Krista L. and Michael D. Mann to Colin Gordon Weed and Leslie A. Brace, $253,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 2174-Andrea Lee Edmiston to Sarah Ann Mournighan, $240,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 903-Sheila E. Vaughan to Armin Oraei and Aryan Oraei Marzbani, $287,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. S., 206-Saythaya and Khamla Sovidaray to Shannon Kailani Kualii and Soupar Emniavong Sovidaray, $700,000.

Dittmar Rd., 4417-Bryan L. and Carolyn P. Wethington to Mara E. Kingsley, $970,000.

Fairfax Dr., 6940, No. 402-Lu Chai to Cassidy Anne and Cynthia J. Benedick, $489,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 434-Lerick S. Kebeck to Jacqueline Atiyeh, $224,000.

Greenbrier St. N., 512-FMH Investments Corp. to Melissa and Jonathan Impastato, $1.39 million.

Inglewood St. N., 1911-James D. and Dorothy L. Dake to David L. and Christina K. Knoll, $1.13 million.

Irving St. S., 121-Irene G. Moshos to Michael Bishop and Zeynep Wironen, $950,000.

Lee Hwy., 4080-Michael Joseph and Carolyn A. Mayer to Adam Harahush and Ellen Boryan, $780,000.

Military Rd., 3812-Kevin M. and Deborah Kern to Peter M. and Lindsay J. Egge, $2.67 million.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 20, No. 1-A-Josephine C. Gilbert to Mechel L. Glass, $230,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1426-Branch Banking & Trust Co. to Robert L. and Patricia W. Weinberg, $179,900.

Tazewell St. N., 730-John L. and Caroline D. Schoenecker to Sina Teoman and Censu Ceran Ates, $963,000.

Veitch St. S., 309-Susan M. Colarco to Kelsey A. Ohleger and Michael D. Carroll II, $537,500.

Washington Blvd., 5208-Carolyn Templeton and Rodney H. Adams to Aftas Nasir Khan, $576,000.

Williamsburg Blvd., -Maurice A. and Dolores M. Drury to Meghan and Ross Elliott Goodwin, $806,000.

Eighth Rd. S., 5111, No. 305-Min Sun Kim to Anibal G. Fabara, $220,000.

13th St. N., 4637-Fernando A. and Martha A. Marquez to Nidhal Charfi, $1.1 million.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 685-Ruthie Edmondson to Jillian M. Horn, $324,900.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 102-Lisa Y. Lee and Xianghui Zhang to Grace Chuan, $295,000.

Crystal Dr., 1805, No. 803S-Lyndon L. Searles to Wa Ying Lee, $397,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 152-Sharon L. Frederick and Natalie Donahue to Michael James and Katherine Ellen Lincoln, $560,000.

19th St. S., 625-Robert S. Monahan and Joo Y. Chung to Robert and Michelle Porter, $1.3 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1573, No. 201-Y-Katie Myer Betty to Mehdi Adili, $411,000.

Oak St. N., 1401, No. 311-Carol Lee Van Voorst and Mark Alan Van Voorst to Edward and Shelly Reddick, $980,000.

Pierce Ct. N., 2137-Neel and Sucheta Lakhani to Aaron Berwick and Hillary Jones Roberts, $1 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 905-Tracy A. Biddulph Meyer to Fang Li and Wei Zhu, $536,000.

Kenmore Ct. S., 2541-Jeremy D. and Allison I. Kapinos to William Benjamin Gerichten, $839,000.