Chetworth Ct., 1322-Gregory P. and Ashley E. Demko to Elizabeth Parrish and Thomas Julian King, $686,000.

Edgehill Dr., 3000-Pollyanna E. and Lance G. Hampton to Michael Patrick and Jessica Ann Richard, $850,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1110A-Nancy Jeanne Pickering to Ana Lucia Diaz, $210,000.

AD

Eisenhower Ave., 4870, No. 307-Evelyn and Confidence K. Akiti to Jeffrey Francis Collins, $289,900.

AD

Fillmore Ave., 5401-Fast Tract Investments Corp. to Darren Marc Eicken and Mary Margaret Cooksey, $650,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1608-Jutta Edith Erna Black to Nicole Adriene Hinkle, $293,700.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 302-James B. Smith to Ashy Antony Palliparambil, $400,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 808-Louis Varela Jr. to Michael Chalhoub, $196,000.

Hume Ave., 316-Kenneth Wesley and Margie Garst Lyons to Linda Bailey and Katharina Dittmar, $825,000.

Knapp Pl., 5130-Michele L. Ledoux and Peter Porter Pascucci to William Brown, $685,000.

Leslie Ave., 1806-Autumn A. Rose and Danielle L. Bayar to James L. Long Jr. and Alexandra G. McLeod, $630,000.

AD

Mosby St., 3005-Kathryn and Justin N. Pham to Lauren Elena and Mynor F. Ramirez, $660,000.

Payne St. S., 608-Randall Coleman to Mary Rachel Trautwein and Matthew Merrick Vean, $699,999.

AD

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 1409-John Pieter and Mark Alan De Regt to Jung Won and Younhwa Choi, $269,900.

Quantrell Ave., 5937, No. 304-Audrey L. King to Edrees Hashemi, $193,500.

Queen St., 300-Daniel N. and Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood to Scott Alexander Corzine and Anne Regina Bergman, $1.3 million.

Roberts Lane, 132, No. 200-Kyle E. Hardy to Jessica Lynn Mears, $297,000.

Saint Asaph St. N., 566-Suzanne Lipcaman to Jason Lucas and Maresa Catanella, $700,000.

Sycamore St., 2911-Christine A. and Eric P. Sweeney to Jeremy T. Larson, $675,000.

AD

Taylor Ave., 2502-William Maxwell Hathaway II to Colby A. and Lizet T. Steele, $850,000.

Usher Ave., 4107-Robert L. Green to Andrew and Nicole E. Rivera McGill, $490,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1543, No. B-Nicholas I. Schaper to Melissa Ann Anderson, $427,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. 717-Bryan F. Ferrell to Jorge Neil Duque, $125,000.

AD

Woodmire Lane, 5143-Robert S. and Carole F. Jack to John Lane C. and Mindi Smith, $630,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3309, No. 3183-Marco A. Martin to Gisella S. Barreda, $280,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 2509, No. 22-Kiran Natarajan to Elizabeth Godfrey, $290,000.

Barton St. S., 1030, No. 276-Sallie A. Dewar to Chi Nguyen, $318,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1956, No. 1-Stephen D. Robinson to Ekaterina Yakovlevna Noykhovich and James Moon, $525,000.

Edison St. N., 732-Molly S. and Marc D. Fisher to Peter Blake Thompson and Miritte Robin Steinberg, $805,000.

Fillmore St. N., 611-Elizabeth C. Ahern to Phillip A. Pommerening, $855,000.

AD

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. B31-Joseph R. Keating to Michael Thomas and Keri Anne O’Sullivan, $686,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 319-Mohamed Tanvir Abdul Azeez and Ayeesha Banu Ameer to Nicholas and Frances Scopellite, $348,000.

AD

Jackson St. N., 201-Robert F. and Teresa G. Burgess to Jeffrey S. Blackburn, $1.31 million.

Jefferson St. N., 1118-Carlos Alberto and Lourdes Marie Maceo to Judson A. and Carolyn Lani Grande Gallagher Crane, $925,000.

Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 49-Dezra Samuelson Bagbey to Sharon Christy and Michael Vaughan Foster, $225,000.

Monroe St. N., 2101, No. 218-Steven G. and Preeti Kral to Kishor Patel and Prabha Kishor Smae, $445,000.

Pershing Dr. N., 4354, No. 43542-James Sandoz to Jack R. Scott, $261,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 2009-Edward A. Buzzi III and Susan G. Clasby to Joshua I. and Norma Justin, $130,000.

AD

Thomas St. N., 240, No. 248-1-Susan and Aubrey Courtney to Whitney Rumney Hughes, $266,500.

AD

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1303, No. 3102-Michael Joseph Diorio to Andre I. Mcrae, $330,000.

First St. S., 5862-MVC Services Corp. to Kristopher A. and Jessica M. Jaeger, $855,000.

Seventh St. N., 5702-Andrew P. Semprebon and Deborah J. Hartman to Michael John McGough and Katherine Michelle Suellentrop, $1.27 million.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 102W-James J. and Allyson R. Ugarte to Yixuan Ping and Mengqiu Zhu, $685,000.

14th St. N., 2310, No. 301-Richard G. and Brittany B. Mack to Jose Joel Alicea, $587,000.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 704-Wesley J. Evans to Devan Kerley, $310,000.

28th St. N., 5128-Christopher P. and Lauren D. Heisey to Lewis F. Grow and Meredith L. Champlin, $1.23 million.

AD

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 317-Michael Carroll to Yuanyuan Zhao, $438,000.

AD

Glebe Rd. S., 3137-Nancye Windsor Walls to Juan Jiang, $700,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 567-Sheelmohan and Jyoti Sachdev to Venugopal M. and Vijitha M. Reddy, $422,500.

19th St. S., 629-Cheryl L. Mendonsa to Wai T. Cheng, $953,300.

ROSSLYN AREA

Fort Myer Dr., 1322, No. 935-Eric Fisher to Zhongyan Xing and Ingrid Y. Jiang, $280,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 429-Alex Anne Dietrich to Shangxing Lu, $470,000.

Queen St. N., 1610, No. 243-James M. and Elizabeth M. Grasmeder to Sung Woo Choi, $955,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-110-Mary Alice and Benjamin Madrid to Kerry J. Haggerty, $335,000.

Taylor St. S., 3611, No. A2-Katherine Mary Ridinger Marosek to Erin and Mary Cook, $440,000.