Bashford Lane, 607, No. 1-Michael Hartmann to Tucker John and Tyler Richard Tobin, $435,000.

Braddock Rd. W., 830-David A. and Uley N. Damiani to Mary Tyler and Zachary P. Abramo, $1.38 million.

AD

Cameron Station Blvd., 291, No. 504-Hanhui Zhang to Robert and Katherine Featherstone, $472,000.

Carriage House Cir., 31-John R. and Molly E. Stutts to Jaclyn and Mayer Nelson, $552,000.

AD

Cockrell St., 9-Cockrell Properties Corp. to Stephen James and Sandra Tamayo Hartz, $1.21 million.

Columbus St. S., 727-Estate of Alfreda V. Miller and Carl Christian Thier to Gregory Hedlund and Kathryn Strong, $663,000.

Donovan Dr., 5108, No. 405-Terrain D. and Toya D. Davis to Benjamin David Dawes and Laura Zuber, $355,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 105E1-Stephen Colodner to Sheng Min Bare and Fei-Chih Chan, $269,900.

Fairfax St. N., 601, No. 213-John D. Shire to Adrian Wager and Michael Joseph Zito, $1.61 million.

AD

Gibbon St., 212-Donna M. McLean to Maurice and Rebekah Montgomery, $925,900.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1317-Daniel N. Howard Jr. to Lesley M. and Ryan Riggs, $435,000.

Hickory St., 2908-Robert Philyaw and Beverly Norton to Katina Brynn Sawyer and Brendan Joseph Cooney, $733,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 107-Tekedra Garris to Jose Mauricio Lopez and Dina Margarita Alvarenga, $205,000.

AD

Howard St. N., 801, No. 206-Kirk Kordeleski to Michael P. and Frank J. Hellman, $267,275.

Ingram St. S., 126-Estate of Tammy Sue Coleman-King and Rosemary Edens to Daniel R. De Poy and Xinchen Jiang, $415,000.

Jewell Ct., 6022-Estate of Alex Novak and Mary Ann Stigliano to Sylvia G. Alimena, $475,000.

AD

Juniper Pl., 919-Mark and Mary Brazier to Ryan Christopher Keehn and Clara Anne Bannigan, $674,500.

Lee St. S., 620-Mark Simon to John D. and Kloe U. Cella, $1.23 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1405-Larry D. and Tracy C. Fluty to Joaquin Lennon Sabatini, $235,017.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1509-Kate Mee Ran Hochstein to Gloria Funes, $401,801.

Myrtle St. W., 2-Robert N. and Eleanor R. Hein to Justin R. and Jennifer A. Shell, $841,500.

Patrick St. N., 507-Nicole R. Clayton to Benjamin Power, $749,900.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 302-Estate of Lisa Carol Witte and Alan R. Perichino to Paul Smith, $200,000.

AD

Queen St., 517-Christopher P. Hoerner and Samantha N. Fisher to Nancy R. and Jack B. Perkins, $1.58 million.

AD

Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 206-Rachel A. Lewis to Robert M. Gibson and Tammie J. Seely, $265,000.

Royal St. S., 212-Linda W. Banton to Mark Douglas and Laura M. Cowan, $1.72 million.

Sibley St., 2333-Patrick W. Schenning and Margit Szekeres to Chandra Ramu, $540,000.

Stonnell Pl., 1205-Sean and Jill Milliken to Bonnie M. and Benjamin J. Deady, $1.38 million.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2402-Michael S. Dees to Tatiana Letcheva, $340,000.

Taylor Run Pkwy. E., 112-Sheldon Lampert and Marilyn Schimpf to Brent J. Andrews and Kiza Amatya, $510,000.

Uhler Ave. W., 1, No. A-John F. and Mary T. Organek to Keri Ann Rice, $795,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1465, No. B-Erik R. and Veronica Da Silva Rikansrud to William Edward Leach, $300,500.

AD

AD

Vermont Ave., 4436-Laura L. Miller to Vicky Sorto Sanchez, $425,600.

Vicar Lane, 817-Jerome and Tara Casagrande to Jeane Thomas, $2.08 million.

West St. N., 225-Delphine Una Coleman to Matthew and Erica Lynn Gray, $610,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 723-Christopher L. and Lisa C. Marchese to Brian Q. Darling, $290,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 1120-Shaheen Ghafari to Catherine Marie Darden, $255,000.

28th St. S., 3222, No. 401-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Gabriela A. Fuentes, $235,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 307-Mark H. Beardsley to Ke Cheng and Yaqi Zhou, $202,000.

AD

Bedford St. N., 70, No. 70B-Elizabeth S. Klinetobe and Elizabeth A. Setterlin to Carley A. Armentrout, $530,000.

Columbia Pike., 5300, No. 704-John P. Flemming IV to Natalya Seitmuratova and Fabio Piana, $330,000.

Dittmar Rd., 3802-Kurt P. and Cameron L. Rupprecht to Geoffey Scott and Laura Bryce, $2.04 million.

Fairfax Dr., 3800, No. 1209-Sylvia Daneel to Alexander Joseph Medeiros and Bryan Michael Kreafle, $600,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4173, No. C-Matthew Scott McGill to Moshe Yoel Malashock and Galina Gurok, $500,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 741-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Marisa Solorzano, $242,000.

AD

Garfield St. N., 1021, No. 929-Bryan H. and Margaret Moody Davidson to Ashley Lorraine McGowan, $920,000.

George Mason Dr. N., 2819-Patrick A. and Lorien J. Walsh to Stephen Richard Starr, $810,000.

AD

Illinois St. N., 640-John Galt and Joan E. Davis to Christopher S. Nehl and Kathryn A. Poulsen, $840,000.

Key Blvd., 1903, No. 11547-Mary E. Good to Chi Bich Nguyen, $295,000.

Little Falls Rd., 6536-Mary Ann Horton to Paula Simnowitz Wagner, $800,000.

Old Dominion Dr., 4736-Mark Edward and Angela Tippette McCoy to Ryan Scott and Michelle Dean Ross, $995,000.

Oxford St. N., 3051-Douglas J. and Susan B. Norton to Meredith J. Sumpter and Ryan Lee Hass, $1.13 million.

AD

Quincy St. N., 888, No. 1701-Laura Linkletter Rich to Evan T. Churchville, $830,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 313-Matthew B. Szemborski to Molly Beggy, $415,000.

Stafford St. N., 1328-Terrence T. Hughes to Elizabeth K. April and John P. Kaufhold, $737,000.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1025-Angela C. and M. Susan Marshall to Donna Harnett, $194,200.

AD

Thomas St. N., 256, No. 256-3-Samantha Platt to Renee Ysabelle Arellano, $251,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 521-Rita L. Alvarado to Richard L. Rodriguez, $415,000.

Wakefield St. N., 2791-Steven Ray and Juliet Louise Shane to Paul and Andrea Franklin, $2.1 million.

Westmoreland St. N., 2200, No. 323-Rhonda A. Brigham to Anthony Chiccarelli and Amanda Goss, $605,000.

Sixth St. S., 3916-James H. and Melissa D. Moore to Scott A. and Alissa E. Green, $850,000.

Ninth Rd. N., 6019-Marc Waxman and Amy Nelson to Kathleen Tucker and Andrew Mitchell Woodward, $975,000.

Ninth St. N., 4821-Marshall and Kathleen Fiese to Dana Krissoff and Joseph Bradascio, $687,000.

11th St. N., 2737-Patricia S. Duthler to Richard and Alyssa Merski, $1.2 million.

15th St. N., 4505-Susanne Bachtel to Robert C. Konigsberg, $1.02 million.

AD

16th St. S., 2600, No. 732-Mark Senay to Jessica Lynn Bolger, $390,000.

22nd St. S., 3017-Marnie M. Russ to Jacqueline M. Jawitz, $574,900.

26th Rd. N., 5214-Ann T. Bearden to Jeffrey M. Kindl and Elizabeth M. Steinmeyer, $960,000.

37th St. N., 3812-Elliott N. Ginsburg and Jean R. Wrathall to John-Michael and Janeen May, $1.11 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1300, No. 618-Margaret Elizabeth Bartow Dufour to Matthew Aaron Moore, $272,000.

Crystal Dr., 1300, No. 505S-Carolyn F. Held to Edward M. and Jenise L. St. Pierre, $863,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 249-Lendall S. Knight to Joseph Lee Hagadone, $295,000.

21st St. S., 908-Classic Partners 2 Corp. to Kimberly Barnes and David Brenneman, $1.69 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 601-Anglea H. and Briggs W. Morrison to Shipra Mutreja, $1.25 million.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1112-Daniel B. and Dona S. Kohlhepp to Jerome R. and Mary E. Schifferli, $850,000.

Pierce St. N., 1245, No. 1-Sharon Sue Wang to Trevor Justin Pittas, $630,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2590-D, No. 4-Jeanie L. Arnold to Melaniemurra Blower, $302,000.

Culpeper St. S., 2472-Sandra Lackey to Mohammed Marjane, $610,000.

Stafford St. S., 3507, No. A-B. and Mathew D. Riggs to Daniel Poels, $560,000.

25th St. S., 3400, No. 30-Dorothy E. Brooks to Samuel James Ary and Dilyara Daminova, $166,500.

28th St. S., 4880, No. B-Lawrence Elliott Blake II to Seth Thomas and Nicole Lynn Clickner, $530,000.

36th St. S., 4217-Julia Danielle Berg to Timothy W. and Elizabeth M. Clifton, $630,000.