Alexandria

These sales data recorded by the Alexandria Department of Real Estate Assessments in March were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Alfred St. S., 332-Sarah E. and Terry J. Bowles to Christine and Tyler Wintermote, $900,000.

Armistead St. N., 523, No. 203-Aiken Place Corp. to Abdul Hamid and Akram Bhuiyan, $216,000.

Bernard St., 905-Thomas A. and Terra W. Fulham to James K. Wilson and Mary Kaitlin Donley, $875,000.

Braddock Rd. W., 908-Michael M. and Linda T. Gilday to Joy Mishell Cameron and Robert Andrew Berlett Jr., $1.31 million.

Cameron Station Blvd., 383-Michael Aldrich and Sumera Qureshi to Celine Hin, $845,000.

Centennial Ct., 2684-Allan Hamilton and estate of Patrick Pierson to Kelly McFall Harvey, $520,000.

Colonial Ave., 1137-Clifford Cook and Alexis M. Baker-Cook to Jason L. and Hope E. Zagaria, $660,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 307-Ellen M. Tremante to Saurabh Mathur and Courtney Pippen-Mathur, $540,000.

Duke St., 919-Katie Detweiler to Eric Monico, $950,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1606E-James Alexander Kaye to Katharine Marjorie Wystrach, $297,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 612-Ranjana Smetacek to Kavita Batra, $789,000.

Fitzgerald Lane, 1634-Sharon M. Liebetreu to Jennifer M. McDonald, $278,500.

Gordon St. N., 328-Howard M. Lando to Jason Matthew Grimes and Jessica Salvador, $452,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1415-John T. Sentz to Meredith Anne Mangas, $280,000.

Hickory St., 2940-Brandy L. Crist and Charles L. Travers Jr. to Jeremy Scott Valentiner and Mallory Lake, $639,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 201-Paraylla Blakaj and Yll Agimi to Kayla Zabowski, $205,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 454-Torrance P. Gloss and Katherine E. Kline to Walter J. and Gloria F. Korzeniowski, $300,000.

Ivanhoe Ct., 1602-Daniel T. Perkins to Matthew and Whitney Riggs, $885,000.

Kemp Ct., 4631-Terence J. Lynam to Sotirios Nikas and Anne-Sophie Litzler, $685,000.

Linden St. E., 117-Anne L. and James M. McCartney to Javier Ivan Gomez and Susannah Davis Powell, $600,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3202-Christine H. Messing to Rebecca M. Van Hook, $300,000.

Nealon Pl., 6019-Darren G. and Rand L. Fox to Hee Seok Yu and Bo Ra Jin, $546,000.

Nelson Ave. E., 570-Beth L. Aronson to Shristi Rijal and Mohit Chandra Acharya, $675,000.

Oakcrest Dr., 1727-Terry L. and Gale T. Grindstaff to Erin Celeste Tyler and Hoyt Alonzo Cruze III, $847,821.

Pearson Lane, 5853-Adam B. Lee to Daniel A. Kuzmanovich and Julia C. Ganzi, $570,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 802-Ires VA Corp. to Tzuan Lee, $247,000.

Reed Ave. E., 10-Brad E. Amador to Meghan M. Moore, $760,000.

Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 303-Elizabeth Gibson to Neal B. Vyas, $245,000.

Skyhill Rd., 55, No. 303-Eric Meinhardt to Grace Levally, $325,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2422-Yetnayet G. Esatu to Nicholas Denton and Aldyn Abell, $271,201.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 466-Michael D. and Katherine E. Alarcon to James Saint-Rossy and Leslie Catherwood, $1.05 million.

Timber Branch Dr., 716-Amdg Properties Corp. to Michael Kevin and Melissa Lynn Harrington, $2.25 million.

Union St. N., 144-Catherine A. Cleveland to Lawrence Whitney Aitcheson, $819,900.

Virginia Ave., 305-Virginia and Arise Corp. to Matthew Stephen Milner and Megan Elizabeth Tempel-Milner, $2.04 million.

Washington St. S., 413-RLM Properties Corp. to Erich Kahner and Salma Jahani, $749,900.

West St. S., 330, No. 34-Jon F. Giese to David Olynick and Blanca Elena Reglero Del Egido, $655,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1102-Sacha H. Dareau to Joe R. Wang and Sharon P. Hong, $220,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1512-Alison B. and Matthew B. Hale to Whitney Colella, $277,501.

28th St. S., 3230, No. 201-Gary J. Carter to Matthew Kyle Potts, $220,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in March were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 330-Matthew R. Greenwald and Amy M. Berman to Gregory R. Pieczynski, $230,000.

Bedford St. N., 80, No. 80B-Michael Wright and Aya Suzuki to Elisa and Francisco Vannini, $501,000.

Columbus St. N., 248-Kevin Todd and Lori Hillard Lankford to Sue Ellen Madden, $975,000.

Edgewood St. N., 2431-William Sullivan to Jason and Shannon Collins, $695,000.

Fillmore St. N., 232-Farrokh Jahandari to Christopher and Tiffany Noon, $2.06 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 719-Amy Cresswell and Hugo Moreira to Heather Lynne McFall, $365,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 937-Costas Pappas to Michael James Wilhelm II, $166,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 804-Richard Jonathan Stolz to Kristin Marguerite Gould and Jared Thomas Tucker, $573,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1503, No. 22-Gabriel Ali to Kazi S. Hossain and Masreka Sultana, $221,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 507-Ee Ming Tracey Bahk and Ee Ming Tracey Yap to Kristin Karin Hawkins, $630,000.

Inglewood St. N., 1719-John B. Klein and Thuyanh Ashley Nguyen to Mark and Jennifer Justiss, $950,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1704-Stephen Swart to Christopher and Anna Cahill, $1.03 million.

Little Falls Rd., 6721-Stefanie M. Spurlin to Ryan N. and Kubra Yazici Guirlinger, $880,000.

Nelson St. S., 1804-Andrew and Hallie Musser to Richard Odon Fekecs and Krista Michelle Smith, $690,000.

Oxford St. S., 2139-Clifton Johnson to William Augustus Kost, $490,100.

Quincy St. N., 2250-Denis Lamb to Matthew R. Goldfarb and Sara Holmes Cohn, $1.12 million.

Randolph St. N., 1706-Stuart M. and Rosalinda M. Seldowitz to Hilary D. Lamonte, $1.4 million.

Stafford St. S., 1505-Anselm and Karen Griffiths to David S. Smart and Ruth Smith, $864,990.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1520-Elizabeth Slater Nicolson to Alice T. Valder and Charles D. Curran, $215,000.

Thomas St. N., 517-Miroslav Ciric to Tianshi Xie and Yueyi Qin, $1.22 million.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-109-Leslie C. West to Michael Louis Litano, $435,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2940-Diane Nester Kresh and John J. Nester Jr. to John G. Willard and Jessica Graham, $775,000.

Second St. S., 2813-Karin E. and Eugene A. Firsow to Bruk Taeme and Tsion Tewolde, $840,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 4933-Neil Spencer Welles to Jesus Manuel Alvardo-Rivera and Barbara M. Jimenez Santiago, $492,000.

Ninth Rd. S., 3922-Adriane and Christian Mullins to Ruben Pagan and Jennifer Betancur, $432,500.

15th St. N., 4917-Robin L. Schmid to Brandon Beck and Rachel N. Silberman, $1.46 million.

18th St. S., 4030-Citadel Construction Group Corp. to Stephen Olson and Karin Orvis, $1.31 million.

24th St. N., 4723-Sammy S. Knight II to Kristen Lee Conklin and Simon Moir, $842,000.

27th Rd. N., 7108-Evg Custom Homes Corp. to Edward P. and Elisabeth L. Gilman, $1.54 million.

38th Pl. N., 4008-Charles E. and Betty Moore Sandler to Scott S. and Alice K. Doyle, $990,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 602-Suzanne M. Henderson to Colleen Chris Salonga, $542,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 805-Todd Larocca to Stacey and Kenneth C. Simmons, $483,500.

16th St. S., 1101-Steven M. and Anne L. Anderson to David Henry and Melanie Aamidor, $724,500.

23rd Rd. S., 1515-Michael Ray and Mary S. Regner to Daniel P. Walter and Patricia T. Tolentino, $1.03 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1103-Christian and Maria R. Heidbreder to Benjamin Haskin, $1.33 million.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1119-Justine S. Barton and Alexander L. Smith to Jack L. and Caren M. Gould, $925,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B-123-Kathleen A. Lee to Stephanie Elam and Andrew Craig Simmonett, $975,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2598D, No. 4-Nora E. Egan to Candace Paige Rothermel and Michael Joseph Straub, $455,500.

Oakland St. S., 2424-Sean B. O’Neill to Cassidy Erin Davis, $505,000.

Utah St. S., 3409-Annabelle C. Wright to Josh Marshall and Justine Marie Bailey, $530,000.

30th St. S., 4814, No. B2-Georgia and James R. Stash to Jennifer Brittain, $390,000.

36th St. S., 4237-Marie B. Lyerly to Alex Geoffrey and Hannah Shelton Anderson, $639,900.