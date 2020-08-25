Bernard St., 905-Thomas A. and Terra W. Fulham to James K. Wilson and Mary Kaitlin Donley, $875,000.

Braddock Rd. W., 908-Michael M. and Linda T. Gilday to Joy Mishell Cameron and Robert Andrew Berlett Jr., $1.31 million.

Cameron Station Blvd., 383-Michael Aldrich and Sumera Qureshi to Celine Hin, $845,000.

Centennial Ct., 2684-Allan Hamilton and estate of Patrick Pierson to Kelly McFall Harvey, $520,000.

Colonial Ave., 1137-Clifford Cook and Alexis M. Baker-Cook to Jason L. and Hope E. Zagaria, $660,000.

Commonwealth Ave., 307-Ellen M. Tremante to Saurabh Mathur and Courtney Pippen-Mathur, $540,000.

Duke St., 919-Katie Detweiler to Eric Monico, $950,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1606E-James Alexander Kaye to Katharine Marjorie Wystrach, $297,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 612-Ranjana Smetacek to Kavita Batra, $789,000.

Fitzgerald Lane, 1634-Sharon M. Liebetreu to Jennifer M. McDonald, $278,500.

Gordon St. N., 328-Howard M. Lando to Jason Matthew Grimes and Jessica Salvador, $452,000.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1415-John T. Sentz to Meredith Anne Mangas, $280,000.

Hickory St., 2940-Brandy L. Crist and Charles L. Travers Jr. to Jeremy Scott Valentiner and Mallory Lake, $639,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 201-Paraylla Blakaj and Yll Agimi to Kayla Zabowski, $205,000.

Howard St. N., 803, No. 454-Torrance P. Gloss and Katherine E. Kline to Walter J. and Gloria F. Korzeniowski, $300,000.

Ivanhoe Ct., 1602-Daniel T. Perkins to Matthew and Whitney Riggs, $885,000.

Kemp Ct., 4631-Terence J. Lynam to Sotirios Nikas and Anne-Sophie Litzler, $685,000.

Linden St. E., 117-Anne L. and James M. McCartney to Javier Ivan Gomez and Susannah Davis Powell, $600,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 3202-Christine H. Messing to Rebecca M. Van Hook, $300,000.

Nealon Pl., 6019-Darren G. and Rand L. Fox to Hee Seok Yu and Bo Ra Jin, $546,000.

Nelson Ave. E., 570-Beth L. Aronson to Shristi Rijal and Mohit Chandra Acharya, $675,000.

Oakcrest Dr., 1727-Terry L. and Gale T. Grindstaff to Erin Celeste Tyler and Hoyt Alonzo Cruze III, $847,821.

Pearson Lane, 5853-Adam B. Lee to Daniel A. Kuzmanovich and Julia C. Ganzi, $570,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 802-Ires VA Corp. to Tzuan Lee, $247,000.

Reed Ave. E., 10-Brad E. Amador to Meghan M. Moore, $760,000.

Reynolds St. S., 244, No. 303-Elizabeth Gibson to Neal B. Vyas, $245,000.

Skyhill Rd., 55, No. 303-Eric Meinhardt to Grace Levally, $325,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2422-Yetnayet G. Esatu to Nicholas Denton and Aldyn Abell, $271,201.

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 466-Michael D. and Katherine E. Alarcon to James Saint-Rossy and Leslie Catherwood, $1.05 million.

Timber Branch Dr., 716-Amdg Properties Corp. to Michael Kevin and Melissa Lynn Harrington, $2.25 million.

Union St. N., 144-Catherine A. Cleveland to Lawrence Whitney Aitcheson, $819,900.

Virginia Ave., 305-Virginia and Arise Corp. to Matthew Stephen Milner and Megan Elizabeth Tempel-Milner, $2.04 million.

Washington St. S., 413-RLM Properties Corp. to Erich Kahner and Salma Jahani, $749,900.

West St. S., 330, No. 34-Jon F. Giese to David Olynick and Blanca Elena Reglero Del Egido, $655,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 1102-Sacha H. Dareau to Joe R. Wang and Sharon P. Hong, $220,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1512-Alison B. and Matthew B. Hale to Whitney Colella, $277,501.

28th St. S., 3230, No. 201-Gary J. Carter to Matthew Kyle Potts, $220,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in March were provided by Black Knight Inc.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 330-Matthew R. Greenwald and Amy M. Berman to Gregory R. Pieczynski, $230,000.

Bedford St. N., 80, No. 80B-Michael Wright and Aya Suzuki to Elisa and Francisco Vannini, $501,000.

Columbus St. N., 248-Kevin Todd and Lori Hillard Lankford to Sue Ellen Madden, $975,000.

Edgewood St. N., 2431-William Sullivan to Jason and Shannon Collins, $695,000.

Fillmore St. N., 232-Farrokh Jahandari to Christopher and Tiffany Noon, $2.06 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 719-Amy Cresswell and Hugo Moreira to Heather Lynne McFall, $365,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 937-Costas Pappas to Michael James Wilhelm II, $166,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 804-Richard Jonathan Stolz to Kristin Marguerite Gould and Jared Thomas Tucker, $573,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1503, No. 22-Gabriel Ali to Kazi S. Hossain and Masreka Sultana, $221,000.

Hartford St. N., 1200, No. 507-Ee Ming Tracey Bahk and Ee Ming Tracey Yap to Kristin Karin Hawkins, $630,000.

Inglewood St. N., 1719-John B. Klein and Thuyanh Ashley Nguyen to Mark and Jennifer Justiss, $950,000.

Kirkwood Rd., 1704-Stephen Swart to Christopher and Anna Cahill, $1.03 million.

Little Falls Rd., 6721-Stefanie M. Spurlin to Ryan N. and Kubra Yazici Guirlinger, $880,000.

Nelson St. S., 1804-Andrew and Hallie Musser to Richard Odon Fekecs and Krista Michelle Smith, $690,000.

Oxford St. S., 2139-Clifton Johnson to William Augustus Kost, $490,100.

Quincy St. N., 2250-Denis Lamb to Matthew R. Goldfarb and Sara Holmes Cohn, $1.12 million.

Randolph St. N., 1706-Stuart M. and Rosalinda M. Seldowitz to Hilary D. Lamonte, $1.4 million.

Stafford St. S., 1505-Anselm and Karen Griffiths to David S. Smart and Ruth Smith, $864,990.

Taylor St. N., 900, No. 1520-Elizabeth Slater Nicolson to Alice T. Valder and Charles D. Curran, $215,000.

Thomas St. N., 517-Miroslav Ciric to Tianshi Xie and Yueyi Qin, $1.22 million.

Utah St. N., 1045, No. 2-109-Leslie C. West to Michael Louis Litano, $435,000.

Westmoreland St. N., 2940-Diane Nester Kresh and John J. Nester Jr. to John G. Willard and Jessica Graham, $775,000.

Second St. S., 2813-Karin E. and Eugene A. Firsow to Bruk Taeme and Tsion Tewolde, $840,000.

Seventh Rd. S., 4933-Neil Spencer Welles to Jesus Manuel Alvardo-Rivera and Barbara M. Jimenez Santiago, $492,000.

Ninth Rd. S., 3922-Adriane and Christian Mullins to Ruben Pagan and Jennifer Betancur, $432,500.

15th St. N., 4917-Robin L. Schmid to Brandon Beck and Rachel N. Silberman, $1.46 million.

18th St. S., 4030-Citadel Construction Group Corp. to Stephen Olson and Karin Orvis, $1.31 million.

24th St. N., 4723-Sammy S. Knight II to Kristen Lee Conklin and Simon Moir, $842,000.

27th Rd. N., 7108-Evg Custom Homes Corp. to Edward P. and Elisabeth L. Gilman, $1.54 million.

38th Pl. N., 4008-Charles E. and Betty Moore Sandler to Scott S. and Alice K. Doyle, $990,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 602-Suzanne M. Henderson to Colleen Chris Salonga, $542,000.

Eads St. S., 1211, No. 805-Todd Larocca to Stacey and Kenneth C. Simmons, $483,500.

16th St. S., 1101-Steven M. and Anne L. Anderson to David Henry and Melanie Aamidor, $724,500.

23rd Rd. S., 1515-Michael Ray and Mary S. Regner to Daniel P. Walter and Patricia T. Tolentino, $1.03 million.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1103-Christian and Maria R. Heidbreder to Benjamin Haskin, $1.33 million.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 1119-Justine S. Barton and Alexander L. Smith to Jack L. and Caren M. Gould, $925,000.

Rhodes St. N., 1418, No. B-123-Kathleen A. Lee to Stephanie Elam and Andrew Craig Simmonett, $975,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2598D, No. 4-Nora E. Egan to Candace Paige Rothermel and Michael Joseph Straub, $455,500.

Oakland St. S., 2424-Sean B. O’Neill to Cassidy Erin Davis, $505,000.

Utah St. S., 3409-Annabelle C. Wright to Josh Marshall and Justine Marie Bailey, $530,000.

30th St. S., 4814, No. B2-Georgia and James R. Stash to Jennifer Brittain, $390,000.