Braddock Rd. W., 4666-John and Colleen Glisson to Peter Michael Plourde and Nicole P. Jones, $600,000.

Burgess Ave., 242-Michael K. and Tamar L. Powers to Daphney Denerville-Davis and Charles Andrew Davis, $820,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 234-John J. and Stephanie C. Burton to Ryan Edward and Megan Rebecca Rogers, $669,000.

Clayton Lane, 431-Andrew and Melissa Behnke to Michael Porter, $600,000.

Domain Pl., 5016-Skitzinc Corp. to Vybhavi Balasundharam and Gopinath Jayaprakash, $555,000.

Donovan Dr., 5136-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Casey A. and Marissa Anne Horrigan, $690,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1402D-Sandra Taylor and John E. Shanks to Chester C. Butler, $278,921.

Fairfax St. N., 314-Nancy A. Hulkower to Allan and Alda Krinsman, $1.33 million.

Fendall Ave., 41-Dean M. and Crystal T. Kaplan to Naomi Munk and Benjamin James Holly, $496,000.

Fort Worth Ave., 3815-Julia K. Sutherland to Nicholas Anthony and Michelle Zgonc Parise, $1.1 million.

Goddard Way, 3514-Sunithi R. Kuruppu and Manj P. Kevitigala to Adeyemi Sikirulai Onitiri, $759,500.

Hampton Dr. N., 3101, No. 1311-Sake Dilanian to Dominick Plakkoottam, $490,000.

Henry St. N., 229-Freedom Real Estate Group Corp. to Christopher Mackenzie and Lindsay Blake, $539,000.

Holland Lane, 309, No. 323-Cory S. Brown to Christopher John Simone, $550,000.

Hunting Creek Dr., 1621-B-Stephen B. Dietz to Nicholas and Chelsea Reyes, $665,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2181, No. 1106-Christa A. Malek-Mohamadi to Robert Sloan Boyd, $605,000.

King St., 3017-Nicolas Anthony and Michelle Parise to David Gorman and Christine Catherine Krueger, $800,000.

Laverne Ave., 323, No. A-Kelly L. Saxton to Patrick L. Robertson, $535,000.

Main Line Blvd., 2009, No. 412-Samira Shenasi to Andre Maurice Brown, $720,000.

Monticello Blvd., 303-Tree Down Corp. to Benjamin Chacko and Nicole A. Flotteron, $1.51 million.

Oronoco St., 1111, No. 430-Lawrence Rea and Corrine L. Baer to David A. Rieth and Daria A. Jordan, $699,000.

Patrick St. S., 206-Lindsay E. Wallace and Russell T. Shaw to Amy Nancy Kirsh and Alexander Schneider, $1.41 million.

Pickett St. S., 287, No. 156-Rebecca Soufrine to Marco Montero, $380,000.

Prairie St., 129-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnerships to Lauren Gilbert, $903,820.

Rapidan Ct., 810-Patrick J. Bacaj to Felix G. Arguedas and Maria Claudia V. Garay, $885,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1300, No. 43-Howard W. and Elizabeth M. Kline to Christina M. Culver, $662,500.

Saint Asaph St. N., 560-Marc A. and Jamie Lee Dellasala to Edward McCoy Alford, $711,243.

Scroggins Rd., 2309-Kathleen T. Smith to Benjamin K. and Laura E. Belair, $858,000.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 801-Samuel H. and Patricia A. Fountain to Megan Pei Er Cai, $280,000.

Strutfield Lane, 4560, No. 1213-Kathleen Kennard to Kerry Jeanne Wood, $273,750.

Trinity Dr., 3628-Timothy and Deborah Cox to Charles L. Travers and Brandy L. Crist Travers, $980,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1595, No. A-Monica Lisle and Donna Baez to Hilah Zia, $380,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500, No. PH06-Margaret A. Riley to Cheryl Grybowski, $186,500.

Washington St. S., 1250, No. 514-Frank E. Niechniedowicz to Rosemary Lewis, $420,000.

Yale Dr., 309-Matthew Cameron Swindle and Jennifer J. Yopp to Molly Katherine and Robert Douglas Taylor, $983,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 205, No. 1518-Ann-Marie Holmes to Rodolfo Perecin Mareno, $215,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 502-Stephen N. and Sherry P. Zubris to Marvin Peoples, $279,000.

28th St. S., 3230, No. 401-Blue Homes Ventures Corp. to Abigail Miller, $235,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ARLINGTON AREA

Abingdon St. N., 1223-Charles Burton and Laura Heiss to Edward and Angela Britan, $1.75 million.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 810, No. 8-301-Alexa Clifford and Alexa S. Ziegler to Mary Englehart, $200,000.

Buchanan St. S., 1337-Donald A. and Karla J. Pruefer to Kevin A. Shaughnessy and Cassandra R. Pruefer, $550,000.

Cleveland St. N., 1328-Seth Brown and Annette L.C. Pettersson to Leah Francis Campos, $1.29 million.

Emerson St. N., 733-William F. and Diane G. Grothman to James and Julia McMullin, $600,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4079, No. 103-Eric D. Brown to Adam Joseph Falcone, $340,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1222-Jeffrey P. Farrand to Liana Corinne Cuffman, $310,000.

Frederick St. N., 872-Brian G. Pukanauski to Nicholas and Karen Bruni, $1.17 million.

George Mason Dr. N., 424-Teng Hsiang Myauo and Yi Qiao Xu to Kathleen Mercuro and Robert Thomas Sapunor, $1.05 million.

Greenbrier Ct. N., 2300-Catherine A. Henderson to Peter Yong-Kyu Kim and Ariel En Ting Yang, $755,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 916-Joseph E. Kobos to Emily E. Baird, $410,000.

Highland St. N., 1020, No. 820-Kaveh Sadeghzadeh and Stephanie Whitlatch to Timothy Ryan Wright, $369,900.

Lee Hwy., 4360, No. 203-Emily W. Coolidge to Lauren Tindall, $400,100.

Liberty St. N., 942-Holly Krull to Drew and Molly Wadsworth, $775,000.

Oakland St. N., 3821-Michael V. and Sharon C. Foster to Randall A. and Sharon Deangelis, $1.12 million.

Randolph Ct. N., 4105-Whitfield A. Russell and estate of Jeannette Elizabeth Roach to Roya J. and Todd L. Marcelle, $1.6 million.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1109-Paramount Investments Corp. to Tien Huu Nguyen, $430,000.

Taylor St. N., 1050, No. 1-409-Bruce G. Dean and Angie G. Collas-Dean to Matthew Edward Thomas, $425,000.

Thomas St. N., 404-Navid K. Choudhury and Nabila Rahman to Timothy J. and Susanti I. Beebe, $873,650.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 319-William Stewart and Kaitlin Metz Phillips to James Paul Henley III, $395,000.

Wakefield St. S., 828-Gary Westphalen and Carmen Perez-Rowe to Emma C. and Abel T. Lomax, $875,000.

Wayne St. S., 412-Lisa M. Bilder to Jake Quinton and Meredith Ponder Whitmire, $850,000.

Woodrow St. N., 2009-Paul Youngs and estate of John C. Youngs to Shoghik Hovhannisyan, $850,000.

Third St. N., 3321-Lisa Giesler to Mark E. and Amy M.F. Stalzer, $1.47 million.

Sixth St. S., 3305-Claudia Winkler and Wilson E. Peden to Michael P. Dhavale, $737,000.

Eighth St. S., 3418-Janet Lee and Patrick A. Filia to Arthur Satian, $610,000.

10th St. N., 5411-Thomas B. Gaines to Lisa Paige and Thomas John Breslin, $850,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 701-Ryan Halpin to Joshua Zieve, $370,000.

18th St. N., 3156-Karen L. Widmayer to Marisa Rose Lino, $1.32 million.

22nd St. N., 6053-Michael J. Zito and Adrian Wager-Zito to Michael McMillin and Rachel Wu, $960,000.

24th St. N., 2922-Joseph Y. Ruth and estate of Sharon J. Rogers to Steve Reighard, $856,400.

26th St. N., 5249-Joseph F. and Cynthia C. Donohoe to Eduard Benjamin and Rachel Hecht Vangelder, $1.21 million.

37th St. N., 5330-David and Lara Nagoski to Harold B. and Anne S. Walther, $1.98 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 2015-Irene Sarakinis to Brian Odriscoll, $2.5 million.

Hayes St. S., 1900-Carroll A. and Carroll Ann Mears to Timothy Hamilton and Sarah Riczo, $876,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1111-Dagnachew H. Wold and Elleni Letta to Wendell Eugene Pope III and Shari Pine, $1.75 million.

Pierce St. N., 2167-Jason C. Ross and estate of Susan H. Ross to Philip Hassell and Maryam Ovichi, $1.06 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 3029-Frederick T. and Barbara A. Murphy to Karen Bridget Morgan-Lynch, $450,000.

Columbus St. S., 2932, No. 3294-Roxanne M. Fraver to Leslie E. Keller, $300,001.

Stafford St. S., 3246-Dana E. Schlichtmann to Megan Ayala and Taylor Nienaber, $575,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3434-Carol Sue Cheney to Kristi Lee Layman, $593,000.

Woodrow St. S., 3088-Gerald Oren Miller to Kelly Frushour, $584,500.