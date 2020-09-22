Bakers Walk, 15-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Karen L. Handorf, $2.31 million.

Beauregard St. N., 301, No. 802-Randall J. Matthews to Sewit Geberemariam, $195,000.

Brawner Pl., 5135-Suchismita Datta and Neil K. Dasgupta to Evan Chen Tsue and Audrey Elizabeth Kerr Tsue, $940,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 101-W. Barry and Sheila Cox Sullivan to Nelda Z. Smith, $435,000.

Clifford Ave., 116-Franklin Willoughby to Andrew D. Leonard and Lauren Hedinger, $759,900.

Commonwealth Ave., 400, No. 307-Victoria M. Warmouth to Candace Elizabeth Keefe, $420,000.

Crest St., 2501-Scott Cutler to Kristin Whitney and John Morgan Highsmith, $812,500.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3820-Gretchen W. Schreiber to Michael Stephen Krug and Geraldine Flores Ingold, $616,000.

Duke St., 4010-Daniel R. Sherwood and Stephanie R. Matonek to Kellie A. Conrad, $465,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 608B-Susan Anne Wilkinson Van Male and estate of Eleanor L. Wilkinson to Grant Kratz, $270,000.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 302-Michael P. Korb and Julia Anne Nigrelli to Fabeanne Lagrace Collins, $510,000.

Fillmore Ave., 5106-ST James Corp. to Mark Brooks and Erin Bates, $835,510.

Gadsby Pl., 2523-Judy M. White to Ric Najera, $715,902.

Henry St. N., 416-William Fagg to Matthew Jonas, $540,000.

Holmes Lane, 3728-Lisa M. Albright to Eileen Morrison Grande, $395,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 314-Barbara Samul to Alexandra Washington, $320,000.

Ingram St. S., 100-Guy W. Colvin to Daniel Paul Conroy and Kathryn Sheridan O’Neill, $415,000.

John Ticer Dr., 4907-Fabricio and Melissa Davis Vayra to William Russell and Julieanne Sebold Evanina, $996,000.

Lawton Way, 4689, No. 302-Fahad Fahimullah and Shaeneez Azmat to Shannon Elizabeth McFall, $460,000.

Maris Ave., 5260-John J. and Karen C. Dever to Andrea Deoudes, $360,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 309-Gerad Teague and Camille M. Castro to Joseph Phillip and Lauren Villeneuve, $695,218.

Oronoco St., 1300-Thomas Bryant and Marjorie Censer Gaultney to Samuel Ramsay and Juliana Richardson, $685,000.

Payne St. S., 305, No. 14-Rachel S. Papeika to Anne Loughner and Jason Flesch, $650,000.

Pitt St. N., 801, No. 222-Carol J. Simmons to Kevin J. McCourt, $183,300.

Price St., 1719-Lorinda Ivy Laryea and Benjamin Ross Winograd to Erica Lynn Toler and Michael John Gilbart, $735,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 212-Fernando M. and Rachel Simbana to Stephen Ray Roshon Jr., $450,000.

Royal St. N., 328-Brian S. Hong and Jery D. Beamer to Daniel S. Roper and Lisa L. Arfaa, $1.23 million.

Saint Asaph St. S., 800, No. 205-Brendan Wootten to William Jerome Ellison, $391,297.

Stevenson Ave., 6301, No. 1209-Pamela Smith-Johnson to Allison Paige Gagnon, $216,500.

Taney Ave., 4052-Angel G. Moreno to James Lee and Sarah Beth Millard, $570,000.

Union St. S., 316-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Timothy E. and Amy Askew, $1.88 million.

Valley Dr., 3502-Kelly Michaud to Gisselle Cristina Perdomo and Antoine Phillippe Lopez, $380,000.

Van Dorn St. S., 12, No. 307-Robert G. Richards and estate of Erik M. Anderson to Chetra Chap and Ellen Hong, $215,000.

Wellington Rd., 3132-Charles C. and Bonnie J. Crouch to Roxanne Fraver, $385,000.

Wilkes St., 1106-Kathryn D. and Andrew R. Beard to Jeffery A. West, $720,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 203, No. 312-Claudia H. Mields Kedda to Alexis Vann, $359,900.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 318-Mario H. Ayala Jr. and Dina Del Carmen Ramirez to Joshua Ryan McDonald, $222,500.

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 710-Elizabeth M. Owens to Allan and Jean Capon, $298,500.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Adams St. N., 2030, No. 806-Sara Rajaee to Tanmay Sanjiv Kayande, $304,000.

Barton St. S., 1021, No. 106-Julia Taylor to Jeung M. Woo, $325,000.

Burlington St. N., 2322-Jon E. and Mary S. Englund to Karen Harrison and Clark Carlton Turner, $1 million.

Columbus St. S., 1347-John J. Mcateer III and estate of Mary C. Mcateer to Tony D. Escobar Garcia and Margaret M. Escobar, $450,000.

Emerson St. N., 2005-Eleanor Louise McDonald to Amtul and Mohammad Yousaf, $725,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4089, No. 103-Melisa Artaras to Maria Fernanda Morales Nebreda, $437,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 620-Roy Jobber to James B. Day Sr., $180,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 123-Kyle Grant Kosinski to Michael P. and Gulden Barry, $280,500.

Harrison St. N., 637-Amy Neely and Elmer H. Blush Estate Jr. to Rachel and Vincent Dabrowski, $635,000.

Henderson Rd. N., 4141, No. 1011-Maritza M. Sadowsky and William P. Staderman to Paula K. Sorrell, $527,000.

Lee Hwy., 4371, No. 202-Meghan Mchugh Marsolais to Patricia A. Middendorf, $256,000.

Livingston St. N., 1017-Dale J. and Aida J. Key to Katherine F. and Christopher J. Lugo, $800,000.

Nelson St. S., 1817-Lisa M. Lopez to Ashley Johnson, $604,000.

Oxford St. S., 2141-FNM Investments to Alvaro Freddy Balboa and Sunia Khalil Raja, $730,000.

Randolph St. N., 1001, No. 714-Michelle and Michael Chauvin to Emma C. Afferton, $415,000.

Stafford St. N., 900, No. 1916-Adam M. Popp to Kevin M. Lewis, $421,000.

Taylor St. N., 3107-David C. and Kerry R. Sears to Michael A. and Annie White Delconte, $1.16 million.

Thomas St. N., 523-John Edward Kelly to Jacqueline Cheng, $1.1 million.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 416-Oleg Li to Ryan Walls, $400,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1400-Robert Thomas Davis to Theodore Henry and Larisa Chupashko Massey, $560,000.

Wayne St. S., 1016, No. 401-Ruth Anne Schmidt to Yungchia Chen, $389,500.

First Rd. N., 2802-Michael Ochoa and Soo Im Sin to Ryan Edward Pfister and Ann Taylor Maxwell, $908,000.

Third St. S., 3724-Kimberly Stezzi and Richard Schimpf to Stasia and Jonathan Kodadek, $586,000.

Sixth St. S., 5601-Christopher A. and Suzanne Bohanon to James and Elizabeth Ranade Janis, $1.1 million.

Ninth St. N., 3835, No. 704W-Vikki R. Ziff to Jonathan Benthall and Lainie Aguilar Williams, $490,000.

12th St. N., 6145-Richard N. and Melissa C. Massie to Jeffrey and Gretchen Juergens, $840,000.

15th St. N., 2001, No. 1506-Kathy G. Gallo to Robert L. Olcott, $1.55 million.

20th Pl. N., 4509-Justin and Ellen Hay to Todd Truitt, $950,000.

24th St. N., 6320-Evan L. and Christine B. Morud to Marjorie and Thomas Gaultney, $1.09 million.

33rd St. N., 4411-Michael D. and Sarah L. Ruppert to David M. and Sarah J. Maria, $1.75 million.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 547-Kam Nian Yap to Atsuko Muroga and Nobuhiko Daito, $400,000.

Queen St. S., 2342-Robert R. and Judith A. Pastusek to Craig T. and Cynthia A. Mattingly, $950,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Colonial Terr. N., 1633, No. 106-Linden Li and Victor Yang to Sean Olmstead, $569,900.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 1503-Sangeet and Parvine Chowfla to Marvin P. and Margaret M. Bush, $1.55 million.

16th St. N., 1701, No. 357-Bruce G. Wiles and Melinda B. Griffith to Michael D. Shumsky, $1.78 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Columbus St. S., 2964-Chris and Rachel Brooke Kennedy to Alexander J. Valley, $525,000.

Kemper Rd., 3459-Julian A. Steadman to David G. and Megan M. Piotrowski, $685,000.

Stafford St. S., 3444-Good House Corp. to Rebecca Harvey, $623,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2411, No. 2-5-Allen G. Hudson and Stevie Barbee to Alexandra Caitlin Smith, $465,000.

28th Rd. S., 4637A, No. A-Barbara J. Yano to Eric Joseph Vorst, $400,000.