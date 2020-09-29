Bakers Walk, 17-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Richard J. and Megan L. Derisio, $2.66 million.

Brawner Pl., 5139-Jesse and Susan Garcia to Stephanie Krug, $860,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 137-Gail and Milton Kalin to Flor E. Castro-Hughes and Jeffery P. Hughes, $650,000.

AD

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 122-Maxwell L. and Christine H. Cooper to Constance C. Adger, $455,000.

AD

Colonel Ellis Ave., 3904-Edward Joseph and Yvonne H. Hillings to Stephen G. Dinos and Evie K. Cavros, $1.11 million.

Coventry Lane, 1401-Thomas P. and Jennifer Hawkins to Elizabeth A. and John W. Stone, $1.24 million.

Davis Ave., 2609-Dwight Edward and Kimberly Anne Phillips to James O. and Cara R. Hewitt, $815,000.

Donovan Dr., 5112, No. 101-Sarah Sherwood to Peyton R. Morris, $352,000.

Duke St., 4600, No. 512-Laila L. Assfour and Maha A. Bichay to Hena Khursheed Bajwa, $185,000.

Edsall Rd., 6240, No. 202-John E. Shegogue Sr. to Jeremy Legaspi, $255,610.

AD

Eisenhower Ave., 4850, No. 218-Sunil Kachoria to Logan Lee Gerken, $257,000.

Fayette St. S., 422-Matthew Leonard and Amy Franklin Giuliano to Michael E. Gross Jr. and Hongzhi Duan-Gross, $1.01 million.

Fillmore Ave., 5120-ST James Corp. to Janice Siu Jun Lee, $832,010.

AD

Gibbon St., 721-Gibbon Street Corp. to William W. Palmer III and Elizabeth J. Kicklighter, $1.13 million.

Green St., 807-Edward E. Wiggers and Ann H. Zgrodnik to Anthony D. Czuczka, $700,000.

Henry St. S., 605-Ryan G. and Susan G. Shrieves to Douglas T. and Jill N. Ogino, $650,000.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300, No. 315-Christine M. Gasper to Margit Szekeres and Patrick William Schenning, $338,700.

AD

Ingalls Ave., 3831-Alexander W. and Kelsey A. Davis to Matthew Patrick Smith and Joyce Lin, $460,000.

Irving Ct., 10-Jennifer J. Barnes to Thomas and Bess Powell Schrader, $734,000.

Kell Lane, 4674-Susan Marshall to Charles Ross and Shira Kramer Cavanaugh, $662,000.

Linden St. E., 104-Crescent Drive Corp. to Colin T. and Whitney M. Hayes, $1.45 million.

Martha Custis Dr., 3155-Amy and Joseph Pitzer to Caitlin Corcoran, $305,000.

AD

Michigan Ave., 1314-Joshua and Rachel Patterson to Clarissa Murphy Brown and Marilyn Louise Murphy, $710,000.

Mount Vernon Ave., 904-Westbrook E. and Elizabeth D. Walsh to Jessica Lynn Dzieweczynski and Jared A. Linck, $827,000.

AD

Oxford Ave. E., 105-Patterson Design Corp. to Steven R. and Rebecca B. Perkins, $1.51 million.

Peachtree Pl., 4217-Dele Oshinowo to Gustavo A. Gamarra and Jacqueline N. Genovesi, $1.44 million.

Pitt St. N., 1001-David M. and Susan L. Houghland to Nkechinyelu Vivian Nnebe, $775,000.

Prince St., 318, No. 7-Jennifer A. Sullivan to Robert D. and Susan W. Askew, $835,000.

Reed Ave. E., 181, No. 305-Paul P. and Jean Carlino to Carl H. Welliver, $340,000.

Royal St. N., 1023, No. 301-Robert H. Ruby to Ivy Jill Goldstein, $615,000.

Sanborn Pl., 124-Meryl and Christopher Kinard to Brad and Cierra Fisher, $725,000.

AD

Strutfield Lane, 4550, No. 2214-James J. Ynson to Carlo J. Burgos and Adina E. Anton, $365,000.

AD

Taylor Run Pkwy. W., 116-Ryan D. and Allison S. Swanson to Christopher Fred Schwindt Jr., $554,500.

Union St. S., 320-RTS Homes Associates Corp. to Arend W. and Lori E. Boterenbrood, $1.88 million.

Valley Dr., 3608-Sharee Merenov to Anne Kamau, $355,620.

Wolfe St., 34-Robert D. and Susan W. Askew to Lawrence D. and Laura A. Berberian, $1.38 million.

Woodland Terr., 207-Howard D. and Meredith S. Wade to Bryan and Elizabeth Millett, $934,000.

Yoakum Pkwy., 307, No. 515-Valer Gergely to Christopher R. Barulic, $225,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 505-Shaivy and Debashish Mukherji to William Andrew Chim and Lily Stone, $299,900.

Barton St. S., 1500, No. 591-Benjamin Mueller to Irene Jones, $335,000.

Cameron St. N., 2037-Amtul and Mohammad Yousaf to Mark Merling and Madison Lee, $725,000.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1301, No. 1709-Wadcus Corp. to Bridget Marie McManus, $375,000.

Fairfax Dr., 2220, No. 612-Jason M. Yachera and Jamie Riley to Catherine J. Jia and Hua Zeng, $630,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4119, No. 404-Angela M. Silicato to Kimberlee L. Ross, $350,000.

George Mason Dr. S., 1506, No. 20-Jonathan Herman to Sanjoy K. Roy, $212,500.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 202-Limei Zhong to Dean Malcolm Spann, $290,000.

AD

Henderson Rd. N., 4408-Ryan Cosentino and Molly McCall to Bijan and Behrokh Bonakdarpour, $1.1 million.

AD

Ivy St. S., 216-Matthew T. and Jennifer L. Pietropola to Neil Shea and Jennifer Salpietro, $950,000.

Jefferson St. N., 1913-Sunnyside Development Corp. to Trisha B. Anderson, $1.77 million.

Lee Hwy., 4401, No. 59-John M. Barret to Arianne S. Welsh, $234,900.

Madison St. N., 946-Hope G. and Vernon H. Dailey to Nicholas W. and Ellen M. Daly, $704,500.

Oakland St. N., 44-Katherine N. Ives to Jennifer Ann Jones and Daniel Walter Haldeman, $850,000.

Quebec St. N., 1805-Wayland T. Pond IV and Sarah W. Romer to Andrew Shult and Allison M. Schneider, $960,500.

AD

Randolph St. N., 1160-Edward G. Burkey to Margaret Larkin, $867,000.

Taylor St. S., 973-Ryan Vincent Tramonte and Daniela Bianca Patino to Torge Gerlach and Elisa Zamsky, $560,000.

Trenton St. N., 200, No. 200-4-Janet L. Stiles to Cavitha Brar, $330,400.

AD

Utah St. N., 1209-Classic Cottages Corp. to Paul Waltrup II and Shonna Waters, $975,000.

Washington Blvd., 2326-Andrew Gardy Williamson and Anita Anjali Uliagaddi to Jonathan M. and Lauren B. Philips, $650,000.

Second Rd. N., 4315, No. 43152-Ryan C. Reed and Mary Jane Stoeffler to Kyle Evan and Dunia Pasternak, $236,000.

Fifth St. N., 5245-James Ryan to Trey R. and Katelyn M. Werley, $743,350.

Seventh Rd. S., 4207-Brent V. and Daphne Durham Miller to William Joel Marple and Emily Anne Montgomery, $927,000.

10th St. S., 5007, No. 3-Aaron A. and Myra Pauline Probasco to Caroline Jefferson, $186,500.

16th St. S., 2700, No. 679-Siobhan Marie Hourigan to Malcolm A. Simmons Jr., $435,000.

20th St. N., 5708-Inez K. Williams and Inez K. Ralston to Jonathan Baas, $725,000.

21st Rd. N., 4781-Adam K. Smith and Rachel A. Borchardt to Terrence C. Cox, $575,000.

AD

26th Rd. N., 6045-Benjamin J. Lammie and Lisa Joy Harwood to Della Rose and Robert Westley Hareland, $810,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1101, No. 313-Donald C. and Mary C. Schlichtmann to James C. Webster and Jo Marie Griesgraber, $669,900.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 562-Paul J. and Janet M. Haebler to Herbert J. Rawlings-Milton and estate of Mary Rawlings-Milton, $756,900.

16th St. S., 1114-Yoomie and Soon Hoon Ahn to Joshua Rontal and Christopher Adams, $720,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Fort Myer Dr., 1322, No. 925-Evan and Lisa Hough to David Lim, $291,000.

Nash St. N., 1881, No. PH10-Theresa Montz McCarthy to Mark D. and Lynne McFadden, $2.35 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Army Navy Dr., 2465, No. 1-101-Henry L. Brown to Roya Fatima Kamalzadeh, $340,000.

Oakland St. S., 2200-MTGLQ Investors LP to Ayman Sirhan, $402,000.

Stafford St. S., 3501, No. A1-Melissa J. Woodson to Karen Beth Taubenslag, $507,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2454, No. 3-David Keck and Shannon N. Benson to Nele Jessel, $599,890.

28th St. S., 4801-Amanda Collado to Paul Brian and Delia M. Ponce, $510,000.