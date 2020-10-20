Bellefonte Ave. E., 428-Rosalyn Y. Hillary to Joshua Callahan and Nicole Lipka, $620,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 271, No. 514-Timothy L. Azarchs and Monica H. Wilson to Valerie Wissar Cateriano, $445,000.

Catts Tavern Dr., 705-Sandra L. Click and Leroy H. Ihrer Jr. to Yasemin A. and Matthew R. Clark, $1 million.

AD

Crestwood Dr., 1617-Stacy and Tina Vigue-Adair to Eric Gitigorn and Ashley Joy Vryheid, $775,000.

AD

Devon Pl., 804-Edward and Janet Murphy to Leslie Linnea Cahill, $710,000.

Edsall Rd., 5911, No. 307-Treasa B. Parakkat to Lanitra P. Wade, $245,000.

Edsall Rd., 6153, No. G-Ramesh Balusamy to Jensinta Gigi Brown, $247,500.

Fayette St. N., 525, No. 318-Steven S. and Nancy Liu Kuo to John J. Karasek II, $599,900.

Franklin Ct., 2716-John M. Coster to Stephen Craig Leeper, $585,000.

Glebe Rd. W., 408-Joy A. Reges and estate of Terry L. Draver to Matthew Alton Edward Cunningham and Audrey E. Cunningham, $650,000.

Henshaw Pl., 2331, No. 302-Lajoy F. Thomas to Shelly A. Easter, $430,000.

AD

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500, No. 811-Gay A. Duty to Leslye D. Sims, $330,000.

Keller Ave., 3804-Robert J.V. Sumner to Christopher Ethan and Amanda Michelle Lambert, $476,001.

Madison St., 400, No. 1005-Marcella J. Covarrubias to Jack V. and Mary T. Cohen, $420,000.

AD

Mason Ave. E., 307-Kimberly S. Barr to Joshua Thompson Hall and Kateleen Bashkansky, $650,000.

Mount Eagle Pl., 1621-Gregory Scott Lowery to Andrej Stare and Kathryn Huebner, $367,000.

Patrick St. N., 915, No. 306-Ashley K. Branhut-Shields to Jonathan Baum, $395,000.

Pickett St. S., 120, No. 44-James D. Brewer and Rocio Candelas Reyes to Abigail N. and Josh Budiscak, $684,000.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1763-Walter S. and Janet S. Hogle to Juan Carlos Lopez and Namieka Lin Mead, $990,000.

AD

Reed Ave. E., 143-Matthew Jordan Dunwoody to Paul C. Deschene, $770,000.

Roundhouse Lane, 1304, No. 71-Eileen R. and Kevin C. Milas to Daniel R. Hawkins Jr. and Sara Rosenbaum, $679,900.

Saint Asaph St. S., 800, No. 203-Caroline F. Heiden to Durel W. Lewis, $430,000.

Scroggins Rd., 1901-Kimberly N. Larson and Mathew J. Grimsley to Jonathan Wayne Blake and Angela F. Bernazani, $610,000.

AD

Stevens St. N., 2457-Brad K. Finkelstein to Claire A. Fisher and Kenneth M. Horner, $530,000.

Terry Pl., 3904-Donna Jean Betts to Dan Elling, $1.09 million.

Vos Lane, 5111-Nello E. Caramat and Gay T. Soriano to Arlene Crews, $675,000.

Yale Dr., 407-Owen F. and Anne Brooks Barwell to Paul Whalen Kitonis, $1.38 million.

AD

Yoakum Pkwy., 309, No. 1215-Ellen V. McCauley to Jewel L. Norlin, $325,000

28th St. S., 3200, No. 404-Stacy A. O’Meara to Parima Sukosi, $215,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 315-Megan Irene Bogus to Martin and Jessica Hunter, $185,000.

AD

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5007-Patricia Hughes Troost and estate of Elena R. Hughes to John P. Kramer and Kaitlyn Drawl, $800,000.

Columbus St. N., 2243-David M. and Emily J. Glendinning to Daniel Stephen and Meredith Myers Smith, $1.01 million.

AD

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4081, No. 103-Timothy Martin and Mary Doherty to Cheryl Lynn Corman, $445,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4145, No. B-Timothy G. and Lindsey S. Martin to Alex Stephen Byrnes, $540,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 608-Feker Y. and Yehunie M. Belay to Elizabeth C. Nichols, $193,000.

Garfield St. N., 1201, No. 107-Stacey R. Moy to Ramon A. Ramos and Jessica A. Howard, $555,000.

Greenbrier St. S., 801, No. 218-April C. Harris to Abrianna Ruth Nelson, $305,000.

Inglewood St. N., 1447-Porter Noell Wilkinson to Joseph and Catherine Muffler, $1.43 million.

AD

Longfellow St. N., 913-Laura Person and Noe Garcia to June Ann Seymour, $848,500.

AD

Oakland St. N., 719-Arlen Kam and Robert Nakamura to Lori Faye Fischler, $725,000.

Piedmont St. N., 3600-Roya and Todd Marcelle to David Diaz and Rosella Talarico-Diaz, $1.29 million.

Randolph St. N., 2304-Kirsten M. and Sudip S. Parikh to Robert T. and Stephanie L. Ewers, $1.23 million.

Tazewell Ct. N., 2100-Kathryn Ann Cabral to Thomas Andrew Rogers II and Lindsey N. Dilibero, $810,000.

Utah St. N., 1024, No. 224-Stanley J. Hofferber and Dana E. Lobelle Hofferber to Jack Winfield Longanacre Jr., $559,000.

Wakefield St. N., 708-Stepghen C. Allen to Michael Sondag and Bay Nixon, $840,000.

First St. N., 5871-Renzo Bertot to Lauren A. Seligman, $690,000.

AD

Fifth St. S., 5413-Douglas George Kruth and Lynne Kathryn Ragazzini to Scott M. Phillips and Emily K. Roszkowski, $930,000.

AD

Fifth St. N., 5612-Amir Mazaheri to Mia L. and Mark E. Walsh, $1.44 million.

Ninth St. N., 3830, No. 705W-Chris Graci to Samantha Renee Haurie, $420,000.

10th St. S., 1623-Enrica Homa and estate of Stanley Homa Jr. to Eric C. Fejka, $480,250.

16th St. S., 2600, No. 737-Scott Nicholas Kumis and Jessica Susan Folk to Annmarie Mowatt Boyle, $400,000.

19th St. N., 5638-Keith Davkis to Brandon Scott McMichael and Aislinn Joy Woessner, $983,000.

25th St. N., 5101-HGPT Corp. to Steven M. Majich and Kalynn E. Hughes, $1.43 million.

38th St. N., 4278-Smith Enterprise Investments Corp. to Kirsten and Sudip Parikh, $2.54 million.

AD

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Army Navy Dr., 1300, No. 924-Iman Sawez to P. Quinatt Jones, $300,000.

Hayes St. S., 1625, No. 1-Christa N. and Ernesto R. Almonte to Hilary Bernstein, $675,000.

AD

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 538-Gary H. Ayash and estate of Amile Richard Ayash to Jeffrey W. Stone and Danette I. Sullivan, $575,000.

Oak St. N., 1600, No. 905-John Francis Cummings and estate of Arthur H. Cummings Jr. to Darshan Thota, $602,000.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2528A, No. 1-Anthony J. and Susan K. Stamilio to Helen Hagos and Dawit Kahsai, $620,000.

Buchanan St. S., 2828-Kevin T. McNamara to Michael John and Meredith Stroble Helm, $515,000.

Columbus St. S., 2950, No. 3271-Eleanor M. Donaghue to Robert Kempe and James Douglas Holladay, $410,000.

Stafford St. S., 3389-Rhianna and Colin Miller to Claudio Cobian, $596,000.

Wakefield St. S., 3524, No. B1-Alexis McDowell to Susan Ross, $378,000.

Woodstock St. S., 2907C, No. 3-Carol Sue Burger to Sarah and Isaac Kiel, $477,000.