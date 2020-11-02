Cahill Dr., 103-Kevin D. and Sue R. Jones to Robert and Amanda Wheeler, $620,000.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400, No. 119-Jeffrey B. and Eve A. Dellett to John and Jessica Richardson, $400,000.

Chambliss St. N., 1091-Johnny P. Jenkins III and Joseph D. Nave to Michael and Amy Setti, $600,000.

AD

Commonwealth Ave., 903-Jacqueline H. Bridges to Victoria Marie Warmouth, $579,000.

AD

Davis Ave., 2706-Jeffrey Worthington Blee and Cheryl Lynn Ducey to Jonathan Aaron Hicks and Courtney Anne Kassner, $1.05 million.

Donovan Dr., 5120, No. 104-Joseph L. Downes to Kyra McDonald, $348,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 1408B-Michael S. Smith to Charlene Crawford, $260,000.

Eisenhower Ave., 4854, No. 353-Timor Karimy to Alissa Jennifer Prosser, $265,000.

French St. S., 16-Wilfredo Garay to Alex G. and Sharon Rose Copeland, $450,000.

Green St., 204-Lynda Meryl and Kathleen M. Mallow to Jennifer Ruth Davila and Justin David Baird, $835,000.

Gunston Rd., 3508-Mallory Ann Micetich to Nicholas J. Spadaccini, $365,000.

AD

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 911-David J. and Cynthia S. Dornbos to Thomas Christian Gigure, $200,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2121, No. 1907-Steven M. Conlon and Neda E. Bitar Conlon to Josephine M. MacMichael, $585,000.

AD

Latrobe Pl., 4633-Thomas J. and Vanessa L. Karr to John Joseph Meyer IV, $790,000.

Madison St., 1122-Salena Z. Schmidtke to Walter E. Odisho, $885,000.

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 920-Dawit and Aseghedech Tesfamichael to Zahi Nachef, $290,000.

Masonic View Ave. W., 18-Matthew Byrne and Katherine Markoski to Steven Calvert Bond and Eric Katherine Ahdoot, $1.19 million.

Owen St. N., 498-Keith J. and Tenzin M. Frisby to Christopher Ryan Fox, $661,000.

AD

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 301-Laila K. Morcos to Khaliun Jamsranjav, $224,450.

Portner Rd., 1130-Estate of Eftychios Pikrallidas and Charles E. Pikrallidas to Elizabeth H. Clarke and Joseph P. Marrero, $554,900.

Prairie St., 135-Toll Mid-Atlantic Partnership to Cristina Gutierrez, $946,411.

President Ford Lane, 606-Oak Grove Estates Corp. to Christopher L. and Jennifer Merluzzi Hitler, $1.85 million.

AD

Roberts Lane, 110, No. 100-Jennifer L. Cody to Shanaz Chowdhary and Alexander Witt, $369,900.

Roundhouse Lane, 1404, No. 100-Harold Deen and Margaret H. Kaplan to Gretchen Leah Tietje, $649,500.

Skyhill Rd., 202, No. 1-Deva A. Kyle and Allen D. Pereira to Zachary Desjardins and Elena Sorokina, $342,500.

AD

Sycamore St., 2919-Kevin J. Ganster to David A. and Lauren L. Brown, $675,000.

Van Dorn St. N., 1415B-Lesley S. Elliott to David Conine, $250,000.

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 2232-Lauren Hedden to Harvey Ray and Charlotte Nadine Hodges, $273,000.

28th St. S., 3312, No. 404-Peterson Y. Huang to Oluwafunmilayo Wellington, $221,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

AD

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 502-Shaivy and Debashish Mukherji to Dylan Scott Spinks, $285,000.

AD

Columbia Pike., 4097-Brian M. and Kristen V. Rickert to Eric I. Medina and Eun Kim, $713,000.

Dittmar Rd., 4521-J. Scott and Lisa A. Rickard to Vickie S. Hawes, $2.3 million.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4127, No. 201-Erinn C. Shirley to Jabran Kadeer, $330,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 325-Hiu Tung Lau to Andrew Donald Bernstein, $360,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600, No. 905-Gail A. Hooks to DeJaNeal Brown and Andreas David Oriettas, $175,000.

Glebe Rd. N., 3830-John C. and Manfred P. Manrodt to John R. Napoli, $760,000.

Kentucky St. N., 886-Wendin Davis Smith to Hampton Luke Conly, $1.01 million.

Lee Hwy., 4201, No. 407-Stoneridge Knoll 407 Corp. to Katarina Elisabeth Suda, $224,000.

AD

Monroe St. N., 2109, No. 1-GALPROP X Corp. to Christopher Kevin Harold and Rebecca Kelsey Corbin, $499,900.

AD

Orme St. S., 819-Michael Allen Servello Jr. to Jose A. Mercado, $585,500.

Quesada St. N., 1705-Devon J. Trolley and Michael T. Fabrizio to Twila and Casey A. Lamar, $825,000.

Quincy St. N., 3160-John Randall and Regina Anne McFayden to Virginia Zira, $988,000.

Taylor St. N., 1133-Oliver and Yelena Urcia to Quang M. Le, $825,000.

Thomas St. N., 222, No. 222-2-Caitlin M. Payne to Kira Bailey Tokarz, $250,000.

Valley St. N., 3516-Arlington Construction Management Invest to Theodore E. and Jenni Rane Lecompte, $2.48 million.

Wilson Blvd., 3409, No. 602-Joseph D. Carlson to Linda Hamilton and Michael Urbanski, $697,000.

AD

First Rd. S., 3708-Rokshana Pervan and Mohammad G. Mostafa to Billie Schwetz, $620,000.

Ninth St. S., 3208-Lori H. Cochran to Idashla Kane Wagner and Jane Youn, $515,000.

10th St. N., 5315-Thomas L. and Tammy J. Koontz to Scott MacDonald, $1.01 million.

AD

13th Rd. S., 2700, No. 506-Craig K. Palma and Tessa Beth Milstead to Elissa Damkot, $330,000.

16th St. S., 2700, No. 675-Ryan and Hilary Sokoloski to Stephanie Lynn Stinnette, $342,000.

22nd St. N., 6033-Nathan L. Norton and Mariel Tewksbury to Sofia Luina, $807,200.

22nd St. S., 3039-Brian D. Ostrowski to Kyle J. Plunkett, $576,000.

31st St. N., 4315-Mary A. Creedon Connelly to Michael S. Manuccia and Maria Ivkovic Manuccia, $957,000.

AD

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1301, No. 803-Lexine Rollins Gill to Marc and Stephen Capistrant, $259,000.

Fort Scott Dr., 2524-William Martin Wallace to John P. and Mandy E. Quinn, $980,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1200, No. 814-Karin Ruckhaus to Maurice I. Long Jr. and Cindy L. Salyards, $850,000.

Rolfe St. N., 1511, No. A-302-Judson and Carolyn Lani Crane to Tracey A. Scelzo and Jesus M. Chavez, $698,000.

AD

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Buchanan St. S., 2879, No. A2-Lindsey Erin Donnelly to Kerry Elaine Molinelli, $505,000.

Utah St. S., 3477, No. A1-John L. and Deborah Ehlers to Carey Lynn Lindgren, $476,000.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2431, No. 17-12-Christina J. and Michael E. McCarthy to Florencia M. Goldie, $305,000.

28th Rd. S., 4648C, No. C-Nathan C. and Sarah Agent to Suzanne England, $413,000.