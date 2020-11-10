Cambridge Rd., 130-Barbara A. McClendon to Brianna Grace Fitch, $490,000.

Canterbury Lane, 518-CLR Investments Corp. to Suzanne Law Marisa, $1.53 million.

Crown View Dr., 308-Thomas and Monica Choquette to Travis and Kara Page, $955,000.

AD

Duke St., 4600, No. 822-Jonathan Glen and Sharon E. Halls to Idris R. and Ericka Albert, $198,000.

Early St. N., 2325-Michael Murchison and Carolyn Storck to Joseph and Lara Payne, $595,000.

AD

Edsall Rd., 6250, No. 401-Frederick J. Bright to Kushum Akter, $250,000.

Edsall Rd., 6101, No. 512C-Ryan Proppe to Jennifer N. and Cyle A. Hawkins, $263,000.

Elbert Ave., 3813-Dwayne Frazier to Callan D. and Jacqueline M. Robbins, $687,111.

French St. S., 36-Dominique Brandt and Calisa Smith-Brandt to Kyle Edward and Caroline Grace Helmick, $488,000.

Gunston Rd., 3766-Matthew R. McGoogan to Camila Santander and Robert Asmar, $398,000.

Henry St. S., 625-Faith Marcella Brannam to Ala Awadallah, $450,000.

AD

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5340, No. 1210-Emily Wang to Rakin Ronnie Hamad, $197,000.

Jamieson Ave., 2151, No. 1203-Reginald Steven Gibson Jr. to Steve Irvine and Andrea Ammarie Ramdeen, $409,000.

Lee St. S., 109-Philip George Matyas to Cabell Victoria Hickman, $1.3 million.

Main Line Blvd., 1821, No. 650-Loretta A. and Eric L. Cassatt to Joel Abraham and Joanne Joseph, $860,000.

AD

Martha Custis Dr., 1225, No. 1612-Kristin Keohan to Graham Howard Oster, $265,000.

Mount Ida Ave. W., 219-Morgan E. and Gretchen E. Housel to Rachel V. and Adam R. Check, $856,455.

Patrick St. N., 315-Howard F. and Dana N. Dishman to Shambhu Aryal, $550,000.

Pickett St. N., 200, No. 605-Larry Zafke to Javier A. Lugones, $390,000.

AD

Princess St., 310-Gail Manza Aramony to Audrey H. Mullen, $1.18 million.

Quaker Lane N., 805-William Collins and Linda P. Dickinson to Edmund Rossiter Sawtelle and Dianne Kathleen Lacasse Sawtelle, $995,000.

Roberts Lane, 118, No. 306-Brian Price and Paula Mayes Coupe to Nicholas Basciano, $377,500.

Skyhill Rd., 203, No. 4-Jo M. Render to Benjamin Micah Sansaver and Alice Mary Rowley, $280,000.

Taft Ave., 3717-Jeff L. and Sarah S. Kiley to Robert A. and Albert Devon Sam, $1.22 million.

AD

Van Dorn St. S., 8, No. 301-Christine E. Eustis to Youssouf Diallo, $210,000.

Windsor Ave. W., 224-James L. and Diane L. Field to Elizabeth Clay Berry and Bikas Joshi, $2.3 million.

AD

Wyndham Cir., 3315, No. 4226-Cheryl M. MacPherson to Chyna Renee Sequeira, $275,000.

Arlington

These sales data recorded by the Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessments in May were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ARLINGTON AREA

Arlington Blvd., 4501, No. 529-Todd Dale Sloan Jr. and Juan Luis Araujo Barillas to Matthew Streck, $250,000.

Buchanan St. N., 716-Arun Manuja to Joshua B. and Kerry K. Wong, $850,000.

Columbia Pike., 4241, No. 606-James Laurence Roy to Tran Thi Bao Nguyen, $221,000.

Edgewood St. S., 1700-Joshua E. Garboczi to Jeffrey W. Nickeson and Irina A. Karmanova, $699,000.

AD

AD

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4135, No. C-Lisa Rae Sexauer to Adrienne Anson Jones, $475,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500, No. 1029-Mary Melinda Dunaway to Christian Olaf and Sherry Phillips Hassel, $360,000.

Garfield St. N., 127-Christopher John Reed to Shravan and Shanna Surendra, $1.05 million.

Glebe Rd. S., 1314-Lynn A. Durel to Kimberly A. Harris and Gilbert G. Campbell III, $865,000.

Harvard St. N., 1800-James A. Henretta and Elinor D. Sosne to Sarah Epps, $1.35 million.

Kentucky St. N., 894-James Benjamin Hutchinson to Audrey Y. Kramer, $965,000.

Lexington St. N., 2932-Steven M. and Lynn M. Cooley to Jose Martin Guevara, $879,700.

Oxford St. S., 2137-Elizabeth Molina to William French and Alexandra Leonardo, $569,700.

AD

Quincy St. S., 1508-Kelli Corts to Christen M. Smith, $659,000.

Taylor St. N., 1239-Delta Concrete Corp. to David Harrington, $1.5 million.

AD

Vermont St. N., 2030, No. 302-Cheryl E. Parker to Andrew F. and Evangeline T. Han, $295,000.

Washington Blvd., 6018-David James Kalbfleisch and Danielle Christine Droitsch to Justin and Katherine C. Fraser, $850,000.

Wise St. S., 128-Jonathan Robert Scanlon and Elspeth Alma England to Timothy Paul Rosato, $610,000.

Second St. S., 3322-David R. Carpenter and estate of Margaret J. Carpenter to Lorena Y. Alfaro Ordonez, $680,000.

12th St. N., 6352-Thomas E. and Linda J. Torrance to Erik and Jessica Stockman, $810,000.

AD

15th St. N., 2001, No. 409-Margaret C. MacDonald to Haijing Wang, $709,000.

17th St. N., 4714-Jessie Kane to Christopher H. and Brittany W. Matthews, $1.02 million.

23rd Rd. N., 2555-Theresa M. Caridi and Reginal Wayne Washington Jr. to Aron L. and Constance S. Beninghove, $1.19 million.

AD

23rd St. N., 6109-Charles M. and Julie A. Campbell to Lyndsay R. and Nancy M. Saffer, $875,000.

ARLINGTON-CRYSTAL CITY AREA

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1515, No. 506-Constance Vidos to Virginia D. Riscassi, $425,000.

Glebe Rd. S., 3650, No. 450-Marcos Efren Bolanos to Zachary Ford Cline, $423,000.

ROSSLYN AREA

Nash St. N., 1881, No. 702-Alan R. and Billie R. Schlank to Christian Arthur and Maria R. Heidbreder, $1.55 million.

AD

21st Ct. N., 1565-Amy L. Nicholas to Andre Proite and Manuela Dantas Santos, $1.05 million.

SHIRLINGTON AREA

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2720, No. 304-Clayton Stephen Newton to Michael T. Sarkis, $432,000.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3823-Kathryn J. and James L. Collins to Erik Richard Lundquist and Greta Kristin Asgeirsson, $518,000.

Wakefield St. S., 2829A, No. A-Quintin A. Magalski to Alejandro and Sarah Eileen Alcala, $376,500.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2643, No. C-Tara A. Boone to Matthew and Brianna Ehley Allen, $415,000.