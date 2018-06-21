ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials in Alexandria are apologizing for withholding redesigned plans for a new Metrorail station from the public.

The city has been working on plans for a Potomac Yard Metro station for decades.

The initial plans called for two station entrances on the west side of the tracks. When the project went out to bid, though, officials concluded they would have to eliminate the southernmost entrance to save money.

Residents and developers who thought the south entrance was still part of the design were chagrined to learn of the change. They were even angrier that city officials failed to disclose the change for months.

On Thursday City Manager Mark Jinks apologized for keeping quiet about the redesign. He said officials mistakenly believed they were required to keep the change confidential.

