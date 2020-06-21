The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities. That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year.
Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.
Gun-rights activists had occasionally conducted open-carry rallies at City Hall, A rally organized last week by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in opposition to the proposed law drew more than 200 participants.
