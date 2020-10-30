The contract will require the gathering of disciplinary and policing data. For instance, the information will be broken down by factors that include race and disability. And the analysis will be made public.
The contract also clarifies student rights. It declares that children cannot be questioned by school-assigned police until and unless their parent or guardian has been informed.
The contract also includes a new “Fair Treatment” statement.
“Any action taken in response to disciplinary misconduct and/or criminal offense will be administered fairly and without regard to race, national origin, disability, religion, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation or marital or parental status,” the contract reads.
The revisions follow the massive summer demonstrations against police brutality and racism after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
