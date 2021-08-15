The heaviest downpours concentrated in the zone from just east of Manassas into Alexandria, where rainfall totals were as high as four to five inches. The rain fell at exceptional rates, with as much as three inches in 30 minutes in southern Alexandria. In Alexandria, water levels on Backlick Run near Landmark shot up six feet in less than 30 minutes, and nearly eight feet in less than an hour at Cameron Run and Eisenhower Avenue, according to the Weather Service.