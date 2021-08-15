Because of exceptional levels of moisture in the atmosphere, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Saturday evening ahead of the cloudburst.
Thunderstorms then erupted late Saturday night in Southern Maryland before expanding over the Beltway and areas just to the west after midnight Sunday, where the Weather Service posted warnings for “life-threatening flash flooding.” Some areas received three to five inches of rain, causing “rapid rises on area creeks and flash flooding on area roadways,” the National Weather Service said.
The heaviest downpours concentrated in the zone from just east of Manassas into Alexandria, where rainfall totals were as high as four to five inches. The rain fell at exceptional rates, with as much as three inches in 30 minutes in southern Alexandria. In Alexandria, water levels on Backlick Run near Landmark shot up six feet in less than 30 minutes, and nearly eight feet in less than an hour at Cameron Run and Eisenhower Avenue, according to the Weather Service.
Reagan National Airport received 2.62 inches of rain from the torrent, establishing a new daily rainfall record for Aug. 15.
Katie Waynick, who lives in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, said nearly every house on her block of 30 homes had water damage from Sunday morning’s flood. Having been through floods several times over the past three years, Waynick knew the signs. Backed up drains in the alley. Rivers starting to rise. So, she started talking to her neighbors, who also were buckling down for a damaging storm.
Waynick, who runs the Twitter account @DrainALX, which advocates for infrastructure issues in Alexandria, added that “this is not a new thing.” She and her neighbors have been worried about flash floods since getting hit hard in 2019. Since then, many have done mitigation work in their homes. But Sunday morning’s storm even overwhelmed many of those.
“People got everywhere from an inch to a foot in their homes,” Waynick said. “We’re just not equipped to handle normal big storms, let alone something like what happened last night,” she added, referring to the city’s aging infrastructure.
The Alexandria Department of Transportation and Environmental Services, which deployed crews early Sunday morning for street and sewer emergencies, asked residents to report manhole issues to 311 and flooding issues to Alex311.
As of about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, crews were also responding to “reports of flashing, dark and other traffic signal issues.” The department asked residents on Twitter to treat all “non-functioning lights” as four-way stops.
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, also took to Twitter and other social media to tell residents the city was experiencing “flooding conditions … with residents experiencing severe damage.”
In Fairfax County, some roads were still closed mid Sunday morning because of downed wires or trees in the streets, according to Fairfax County police.
A soggy weather pattern will continue over the region for the next several days, at least, as tropical moisture is pumped from the Gulf of Mexico up the Eastern Seaboard. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could impact the area during the middle of the week, which may again increase the chance for localized flooding.