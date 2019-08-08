VIRGINIA

Sandwich run turns into $2 million prize

An Alexandria man went into a Falls Church deli to buy his wife a sandwich and decided to pick up a lottery ticket. Calvin Kim later realized the ticket matched the first five numbers in a Mega Millions drawing, Virginia lottery officials said Wednesday.

That alone would have gotten him $1 million, but he had spent an extra $1 for a Megaplier, doubling his winnings to $2 million.

Kim told lottery officials in a statement he let the computer “randomly select the numbers on his ticket.” The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50, with a Mega Ball of 21.

Kim’s plans for the $2 million? Save it for retirement.

Lottery officials said Kim was the only player in Virginia — and one of five nationwide — to match the first five numbers in that May 28 drawing, claiming his prize weeks later. No one matched all six numbers for that night’s roughly $418 million jackpot.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Water main break closes East-West Hwy.

East-West Highway was closed in Montgomery County during the Thursday evening rush after a water-main break, officials said.

At about 3:45 p.m., officials said a broken water main led to all lanes of East-West Highway, or Route 410, being closed between Connecticut Avenue and Jones Mill Road in the Chevy Chase area. Images on social media showed water cascading over the roadway.

Officials asked drivers to find alternate routes as motorists faced significant delays.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Former pastor facing child sex charges

Authorities in Maryland have charged a former church pastor with child sexual abuse.

Baltimore County police say 42-year-old Cameron Shane Giovanelli is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, perverted practice, and fourth-degree sexual offense.

Giovanelli is a former pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk. Prosecutors allege he had illegal sexual contact with a then-17-year-old between January and August of 2007.

An attorney for Giovanelli said his client denies the allegations. Giovanelli made an initial appearance Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance. He now lives in Orange Park, Fla.

Police say the alleged abuse took place at school offices on the Maryland church property and other locations.

Police opened an investigation was opened in May 2018 when the woman reported the alleged abuse.

— Associated Press

