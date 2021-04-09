The school, which gained fame with the 2000 football film “Remember the Titans,” is now named Alexandria City High School.
Matthew Maury Elementary School had been named for a Confederate naval officer. It will become Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School. The name honors a beloved Alexandria teacher who died in 2020.
The new names were adopted by the Alexandria School Board Thursday and will take effect in July. The school district of 16,000 had sought public input on the renaming.
