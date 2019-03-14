ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A high school senior from northern Virginia has won $250,000 in a national science competition for her research on the far reaches of our solar system.

Ana Humphrey from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria is the first Hispanic to win the Regeneron Science Talent Search in 20 years. For many decades the prestigious competition was known by the name of its previous sponsor, Westinghouse. More than 2,000 students participated.

Her project is centered on a mathematical model to determine the possible locations of exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system.

Judges said her research could bolster scientific understanding of planetary formation.

