ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Virginia State Police have arrested a teenager from northern Virginia and charged him with murder in the deaths of a couple found slain in the southern part of the state.

Police say 18-year-old Mohamed Aly of Alexandria was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. NBC Washington reported that he was arrested at T.C. Williams High School, which he attends.

Aly is charged in the deaths of Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland.

Troopers were called to a single-car crash early Saturday on Route 58 in the Turbeville community of Halifax County, near the North Carolina border. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a 2009 silver Nissan Maxima with Virginia license plates that appeared to have run off the road. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police put out a call over the weekend for tips.

