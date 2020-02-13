Aly is charged in the deaths of Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland.

Troopers were called to a single-car crash early Saturday on Route 58 in the Turbeville community of Halifax County, near the North Carolina border. Troopers found Bianda and Maertens Griffin near a 2009 silver Nissan Maxima with Virginia license plates that appeared to have run off the road. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

Police put out a call over the weekend for tips.