THE DISTRICT

Alexandria woman, 19, shot to death in SE

D.C. police detectives are investigating the slaying of a

19-year-old Alexandria woman after she was shot to death late Friday in Southeast Washington.

Officers discovered Nya Howard-Reynolds about 11:51 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence on 57th Place SE, near the Prince George’s County border. Police said Saturday she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

—Arelis R. Hernández

Providence Hospital to stay open until spring

Two months after a struggling Northeast Washington hospital serving some of the city’s poorest residents announced it would close, city health officials have exercised new authority to keep the facility open until at least the spring.

The District of Columbia Hospital Association confirmed Saturday that Providence Hospital, in the Michigan Park neighborhood, will maintain limited emergency services until April 30, with up to 15 inpatient beds for acute cases.

The decision delays the plans of hospital owner, Providence Health System, a subsidiary of the Catholic health organization Ascension, which had announced in September it would wind down most services at the 150-year-old institution by year’s end.

Officials blamed massive operating losses for the move to shutter the 283-bed facility in Ward 5. Council members were concerned the closure would exacerbate existing health disparities and remove a resource for the city’s most vulnerable.