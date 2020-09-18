The bloom is of cyanobacteria, which is also known as blue-green algae. It is common in stagnant water during warm weather and when there is higher levels of nutrients from runoff.
The algae can cause a rash as well as gastrointestinal and respiratory problems.
Swimming is not allowed in the reservoir. Boaters or kayakers who must step into the reservoir to launch should bring fresh water to rinse off their legs, Riggins said. Fish caught in the reservoir also should be rinsed with fresh water, and their organs should be thrown out.
