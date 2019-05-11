MARYLAND

Man arrested in Columbia homicide

A woman found slain in her Columbia apartment this month was attacked with a baseball bat by a burglar who broke into her home through an unlocked window, police said.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Columbia has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the killing of Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, Howard County police said Saturday.

Officers were called to Harris’s apartment on Spiral Cut on May 5, after family members asked authorities to check on her welfare, police said. Officers arrived at the home to find Harris dead and a man with critical injuries, police said. Both lived in the apartment.

The victims did not know Orellana-Lemus, police said.

According to authorities, Orellana-Lemus broke into the apartment through an unsecured window and attacked both residents with a baseball bat. Orellana-Lemus stole Harris’s jewelry and a cellphone, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

D.C. man charged after body found in woods

A D.C. man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 23-year-old man whose body was found April 29 in the woods in Woodbridge, Va., according to Prince William County police.

Justin Orlando Myrick, 28, was arrested Friday at his home in the 3000 block of South Dakota Avenue in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Angelo Kadro Blakeney, of the District, and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

— Peter Hermann

Five juveniles charged in pornography case

Five juveniles were charged with possession of child pornography and unlawful filming Thursday after students at a Virginia high school discovered naked images of themselves on an anonymous Snapchat account, authorities said Friday.

Two students at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax told their school administrator that they had discovered the images on the anonymous account on Feb. 13, Fairfax County police said.

After a school resource officer called police, an investigation found victims from West Springfield High School, Lake Braddock Secondary School, Robinson Secondary School and South County High School, police said.

Five male youths from Fairfax were charged in the case, according to police. Their names were not released.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

