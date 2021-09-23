Hall was ordered detained pending trial in the racketeering conspiracy, but The Baltimore Sun reported that when his gun conviction sentence ended last week the U.S. Marshals released him.
“Somehow, the U.S. Marshals didn’t check to verify whether there was anything else holding him, so they released him,” defense attorney Jose Molina said. “He was on the street from Thursday until yesterday.”
The mistake came to light Wednesday, when Hall appeared in court after his arrest Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty for a second time.
The U.S. Marshals could not be reached Wednesday for comment.