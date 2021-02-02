The third snowy day was Tuesday. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the airport had measured 0.8 inches.
That was a good deal more than Monday’s 0.2 inches.
Both were overwhelmed by the precipitation Sunday, when 2.3 inches fell in Washington’s largest single-day snow event since February 2019.
For the three days, the total came to 3.3 inches in Washington, where some were beginning to despair of ever seeing snow again.
At Dulles International Airport, the total was 5.7 inches.
The snow created hazards and dangers throughout the area.
But falling intermittently over the three days, now thick, now sparse, it also offered a quietly comforting view to some who were quarantined indoors because of the coronavirus.