Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty confirmed the land purchase to the Pilot but would not provide details on its plans for the property. She said Amazon has a policy of “not commenting on our future road map.”

She said, “the purchase in Suffolk provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs.”

The newspaper reported in July that Amazon could be planning to build a $200 million multistory fulfillment center.

