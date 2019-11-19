The retail behemoth has already set aside $3 million to help with affordable housing in Arlington County. It also said it would help universities to create a high-tech bachelor’s degree.

The nonprofit Carpenter’s Shelter is building a facility called New Heights in Old Town Alexandria that will include a 60-bed overnight shelter. The nonprofit said it had reached its fundraising goal for the $2 million facility following Amazon’s donation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

