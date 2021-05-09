“We all knew what it meant when we were told it was time to ‘red up,’ ” Marsha wrote. “After teaching/coaching in a private school in Northern Virginia for 39 years, my students/athletes also came to learn what it meant, albeit with some confusion. ‘Red up’ meant to clean things up, like ‘Red up the table’ after a meal or ‘Red up your room.’ I guess it was a take off on ‘ready up’ or something like that.