It’s a reference to Riley’s life being cut short in 1895 days shy of age 52. But the quote omits the first line of the couplet:

In small proportions we just beauties see;

And in short measures, life may perfect be.

Riley saw beauty in small-proportioned things. He saw beauty in bugs.

He saw danger, too. As the chief entomologist of the United States, Riley devoted his career to figuring out how to defeat such crop-devouring pests as the Colorado potato beetle, the grape phylloxera and the cottony cushion scale.

“We entomologists are taught about him pretty early on,” said Donald C. Weber, co-author of “Charles Valentine Riley: Founder of Modern Entomology,” a biography that came out last summer from the University of Alabama Press.

Riley could be a bit of a pest himself — he rubbed many of his supervisors the wrong way, as the confident and ambitious often do — but he was a towering figure in the bug world.

He was born in London in 1843, the son of a married, middle-aged Church of England cleric. His mother’s family sent young Charles to France for school, then Germany. In both places he excelled in art. He collected insects and drew them.

At age 16 Riley immigrated to the United States, joining family friends who had a farm in Kankakee, Ill., 60 miles south of Chicago. There he toiled for two years before moving to Chicago and taking a job with the Prairie Farmer, a publication aimed at helping the sodbusters who fed the nation.

Among Riley’s duties was answering questions from readers, who would often send in envelopes containing the aphids, caterpillars or beetles that were bedeviling their fields.

Riley became an “economic entomologist.”

Said Weber: “It means an entomologist interested in solving pest problems.”

Riley was capable of the theoretical musings of gentlemen entomologists — the so-called “brethren of the net” — but his time on the farm had convinced him of the importance of doing more than merely studying or classifying insects.

“That’s certainly why the Department of Agriculture hired him,” said Weber, a research entomologist at the USDA. Riley came to Washington in 1877 after serving as chief entomologist for the state of Missouri.

Riley was a striking figure around town: tall, athletic, with an impressive mustache. He threw himself into his work. It was Riley who proposed grafting American grape roots onto French vines. An insect called phylloxera was causing French vines to wither. The bug was native to the United States, meaning American plants had immunity from it.

“He basically saved French vines from American phylloxera,” said Weber, who worked on the biography with W. Conner Sorensen, Edward H. Smith and Janet R. Smith.

When California orange groves were decimated by an insect called the cottony cushion scale, Riley figured out that the vedalia beetle from Australia was a natural predator. He recommended introducing the beetle to combat the scale.

It’s regarded as the classic example of biological control of a pest, an alternative to harmful pesticides. (Riley was so pleased that he named his youngest daughter Cathryn Vedalia Riley.)

Riley was a founding member of the Cosmos Club, an organization of leading District intellectuals. He was successful in real estate, too, building houses in the Logan Circle area, along with a large Romanesque Revival home called Sunbury in Adams Morgan for his family.

Riley fought many turf battles and in 1894 he was forced to resign from the government after being accused of improper travel. (He’d gone to Montserrat to investigate an outbreak of scale there.) At the time of his death, he was contemplating taking up an offer from the government of New Zealand to become that country’s chief entomologist.

On Sept. 14, 1895, Riley and his 14-year-old son got on their bicycles for a Saturday morning ride to Kalorama. After picking up speed on Columbia Road, Riley hit a broken paving stone at Connecticut Avenue and S Street NW and went over the handlebars. His head struck the ground and he died that night.

“That’s still kind of an accident-prone intersection, even to this day,” said Weber.

Today, the Riley family papers — including the colorful illustrations Charles did as a boy in Europe — are at the National Agricultural Library in Beltsville.

Riley is remembered in Annapolis, too, where a bronze statuette presented to him by grateful French vineyard owners adorns the Entomological Society of America’s headquarters.

I hope the occasional insect lands on that bronze statue.