It may be too soon to squawk about withered lawns or shriveled shrubs, but by nightfall on Friday, Washington was on its way to going two successive days without a trace of officially measured rain.

Whether the entire region actually experienced a two-day mini-drought in the course of this wet month, however, seemed to depend on where you were.

No rain had fallen by 9 p.m. at Reagan National Airport, but at least 1.51 inches fell at another spot were official measurements were made. And there was wind, and hail, and clouds that created a fearsome spectacle of atmospheric activity. .

If raindrops shunned the city Friday, heat did not. The 91-degree temperature ended a nine-day stretch with no 90-degree readings, which had made for a benign sort of summer surprise.