But on this Saturday, the lines were all but nonexistent. A store manager, Yong Chen, estimated that foot traffic was down about 60 percent.

“I’ll tell you the truth, this is not very busy,” said Chen, 41. “People are concerned.”

Chen attributed the drop in customers to fears over a new strain of coronavirus, an outbreak that has killed at least 259 people in China and spread to more than 20 countries.

AD

The Trump administration has declared the outbreak a public health emergency. Eight cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, none of them in the District, Maryland or Virginia. Health officials say Americans should be more worried about catching the common flu than coronavirus. Still, news of the outbreak has prompted some anxiety within the Chinese American community in the Washington region.

AD

Some local Chinese schools canceled weekend classes in response to concerns about the outbreak. Many Lunar New Year activities in Montgomery were canceled out of an abundance of caution, said Del. Lily Qi (D-Montgomery), a first-generation Chinese American elected to the Maryland legislature in 2018.

Qi said there were varying degrees of concern about coronavirus in the Chinese American community, particularly because there is a lot of travel to and from China. Qi said she’s reaching out to constituents to provide the most correct and up-to-date information. But what she most wants to avoid, she said, is fearmongering.

AD

“We want people to be safe, but we don’t want them to stop conducting normal business or to avoid certain groups of people for fear they may be in contact with people who have been traveling,” she said. “We don’t want to feed into the fear. Take the normal precautions during the winter season.”

AD

Local health officials are also telling residents not to worry.

“You have to be aware that if you haven’t been in the Wuhan province area of China and you haven’t been in contact with anyone who has been there recently, you’re at extremely low risk of contracting coronavirus,” Raymond Crowel, Montgomery County Health and Human Services director, said in a video on a county website.

AD

Drugstores report face masks are selling rapidly. Charlotte Amoa, a pharmacy technician at a CVS in Rockville, said the store has been sold out of masks since last weekend. During a rush on Monday, Amoa taped a sign to the front of the pharmacy window with the words “no masks.”

Zhuying Hua, 40, a Rockville resident originally from Beijing, said she feels there’s “a little bit too much panic here.” The virus has been the main topic of conversation, she said, and “the biggest concern” in WeChat messages with her Chinese friends and family.

AD

She’s not too worried about the virus spreading in the D.C. suburbs. But, she added, “it’s not bad to just be cautious.”

AD

Hua wore a face mask as she perused an aisle of honey and jams at the GW Supermarket. She wondered whether smaller crowds at the store meant that some members of the local Chinese American community were choosing to stay home instead of coming into close contact with people who may be returning from holidays in China.

Kai-Fen Chang, 38, walked out of the store alongside her two daughters, ages 4 and 6, and her mother, who is 65. Chang, who is originally from Taiwan and now works at the National Institutes of Health, said she believes some members of the community have been avoiding crowded indoor spaces, especially those frequented by Chinese American families.

“It’s an unknown virus, and we don’t have treatment yet,” she said. “I feel like Chinese people in general are more concerned about it.”