State hospital officials say that visits for cancer-related ailments, heart and vascular disease, gastric disease and obstetrics have all dropped since the virus began sweeping through the region.

As of Thursday, there were,56,598 known cases of coronavirus infection and 2,557 covid-19 deaths in Maryland, the District and Virginia.

“The declines cut across all the hospitals in the state, which is an indication that fear is keeping a lot of people away,” said Bob Atlas, president and chief executive officer of the Maryland Hospital Association, noting that part of the reduction may also be related to fewer car accidents from less traffic on local roads.

Atlas said he wants Marylanders to know that the state’s hospitals have not been overwhelmed and that they will be safe going to the emergency room. Every hospital has established screening and triage programs to separate patients who have covid-19 or are suspected to have it, he said.

As the covid-19 pandemic starts to show signs of reaching a plateau in some parts of the region, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have taken preliminary steps toward lifting the shutdown restrictions that have nearly frozen the local economy.

More than 781,000 people have lost their jobs during the past seven weeks, according to federal data released Thursday.

Both Northam (D) and Hogan (R) have allowed medical facilities to resume performing elective surgeries. On Thursday, state parks and beaches in Maryland reopened for boating, camping, fishing and tennis.

Northam announced earlier this week that he will begin to gradually lift restrictions on nonessential businesses on May 15, allowing residents to go to dine-in restaurants, get haircuts and shop at retail stores if those establishments follow social distancing guidelines.

In the District, where the rate of infections and deaths is much higher, Mor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has not followed suit. On Thursday she warned that a premature reopening could further damage the local economy.

“There’s no vaccine right now, and as governments and communities open up, more people will get infected,” Bowser told Fox 5 D.C. “A measured and safe approach is what’s best for the District in terms of our health, but also for our economy. We don’t want to be back to square one in the fall.”

The tally of known infections in the District, Maryland and Virginia climbed by 2,718 on Thursday, with the three jurisdictions reporting another 130 covid-19 deaths.

The District added eight new deaths, for a total of 285. Elderly residents again made up the majority of the new fatalities in the city, where the poorest, predominantly African American wards have been the hardest hit.

Maryland reported 66 additional deaths, bringing the count in the state to 1,503. Among them: an inmate in his 60s from the Roxbury Correctional Institution medium security prison in Hagerstown who marked the third covid-19 fatality in the state prison system. A total of 61 inmates and 171 correctional officers in the system have been infected.

Virginia reported 56 new covid-19 deaths Thursday — a two-day increase, aftertechnical glitches kept the state health department from sharing data on Wednesday.

The continuing economic pain in the region showed in federal jobless data released Thursday. Another 134,533 area residents filed unemployment claims last week, about 15,860 more than the previous week.

Maryland’s weekly total nearly doubled, with 65,262 residents filing for unemployment. The,jump might be due to the fact that “gig economy” freelance workers and self-employed residents were allowed to file jobless claims online for the first time last week, after the state unemployment site had crashed late last month.

As of Wednesday, Maryland was paying $17 million per week in unemployment benefits, up from the typical $7 million per week spent before the pandemic.

In the District, 8,133 people filed claims, a drop from the previous week’s total of 8,708.

In Virginia, 61,138 people applied for help, down from 72,488 the week before.