When Collin Parker went to his brother’s Bethesda apartment with their other brother, David Parker, they saw what looked like evidence of days of struggle. A half-eaten plate of dried-out pasta. Urine all over the floor. Half-empty water bottles on the ground.

Steve was lying on the couch, unable to speak clearly or move his right arm. He had suffered a massive stroke in the left side of his brain.

Health experts — and Parker’s loved ones — said his story is a cautionary tale of what can happen to those living alone amid a pandemic. Had Parker fallen ill during a normal time, he would have been discovered the first day he missed work. Instead, the tennis coach remained undiscovered in his apartment for days.

Comilla Sasson, vice president of emergency cardiovascular care at the American Heart Association, said there is anecdotal evidence of people who live by themselves having undiscovered medical emergencies during the shutdown. In addition, hospitals are reporting sharp drops in emergency room visits for illnesses not related to the coronavirus.

“A lot of the safeguards that we used to have — which is, ‘Hey, did you show up for work today?’ — those aren’t there,” Sasson said. “This all leads to this unforeseen consequence, especially for people that live by themselves. I think what we are going to see in six months to a year from now, which is how long our data lags are, we’re going to see a huge increase in terms of worsening of their conditions and seeing more cardiac arrests at home and having strokes at home.”

Gary Kessler, who took lessons with Parker for the past two years and has organized a GoFundMe page to defray his medical and living costs, said the pandemic has increased the importance of people checking on each other.

“Everybody knows somebody who lives alone,” he said. “It’s time to pick up the phone and call them.”

In just over a week, the GoFundMe effort has raised more than $120,000 from some 660 donors, which Kessler attributes to the sweeping impact Parker had on the people he worked with. He spent many hours on the court giving lessons, and regularly attended bar mitzvahs, graduations and Saturday morning tennis matches to support his students.

Jackie Hoffenberg, 48, of Chevy Chase, said her regular lesson with Parker was a highlight of her week. She, like others, found joy from Steve’s amiable laugh and deep passion for the game.

“Steve is one of the warmest, kindest, most gregarious people,” Hoffenberg said. “Anyone who knows him can just feel what a genuine good soul he is.”

After a week at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Parker was admitted to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville, where he spent several more weeks. He tested negative for the virus while at the rehab center.

Last week, Parker was discharged. He is living with Collin in Frederick, Md., where he will receive at-home therapy for up to eight weeks.

Because Steve did not have health insurance, Collin applied to Medicaid on his behalf. Steve still cannot fully communicate and has nominal control over his right arm. His loved ones are unsure if he’ll ever make a full recovery.